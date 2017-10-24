Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Rankings: Can Zach Ertz take the top spot?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 8 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC)
2Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF)
3Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN)
4Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU)
5Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL)
6Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE)
7Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE)
8Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR)
9Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL)
10Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA)
11Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Jared Cook OAK (at BUF) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK)
12Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Jason Witten DAL (at WAS)
13Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA) O.J. Howard TB (vs CAR) A.J. Derby DEN (at KC)
14Jared Cook OAK (at BUF) Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) Jared Cook OAK (at BUF)
15Zach Miller CHI (at NO) Darren Fells DET (vs PIT) Ed Dickson CAR (at TB)
16Jack Doyle IND (at CIN) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA) Jack Doyle IND (at CIN)
17Vernon Davis WAS (vs DAL) Ed Dickson CAR (at TB) Austin Hooper ATL (at NYJ)
18Ed Dickson CAR (at TB) George Kittle SF (at PHI) Zach Miller CHI (at NO)
19Ryan Griffin HOU (at SEA) Austin Hooper ATL (at NYJ) George Kittle SF (at PHI)
20George Kittle SF (at PHI) Zach Miller CHI (at NO) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND)
21A.J. Derby DEN (at KC) Jack Doyle IND (at CIN) O.J. Howard TB (vs CAR)
22O.J. Howard TB (vs CAR) Dion Sims CHI (at NO) Ryan Griffin HOU (at SEA)
23David Njoku CLE (vs MIN) A.J. Derby DEN (at KC) Eric Ebron DET (vs PIT)
24Julius Thomas MIA (at BAL)Eric Ebron DET (vs PIT) Coby Fleener NO (vs CHI)
