I'm done trying to convince you to start Kyle Pitts in your Fantasy Football lineups. I'm still going to rank him as a fringe top-12 option because I think the Falcons eventually have to wake up and realize it's 2022 and use their gigantic talented receivers (including Drake London) the right way, but I can't make the case for him anymore.
And I can't keep telling you to sit someone like Pat Freiermuth for him. In fact, I can't tell you to sit Freiermuth for many other tight ends at this point – for Week 8, I would only say Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, and George Kittle should definitely be ranked ahead of him. Freiermuth is now a top-five option for me in Week 8, and he might just be one for the rest of the season.
To a certain extent, that says something about the lack of viable options at the position, but that is underselling Freiermuth, too. He has played five full games this season, and he has nine or more targets in three of them; he had seven in one of the others. That has led to three games of 75 yards or more – only Andrews and Travis Kelce have more than two such games otherwise.
Freiermuth has taken a small step forward in efficiency this season, upping his yards per target from 6.3 to 7.6, mostly because he's making more plays down the field, with his average depth of target jumping from 5.3 to 8.0. I don't think Freiermuth is much of a threat to crash the Kelce/Andrews tier, but even in a crowded Steelers receiving corps, he's doing enough to justify a spot in Fantasy players' lineups every week. He's a top-five tight end this week for me, and he might just be one the rest of the way. Here's how the rest of my tight end rankings look for Week 8.
- Mark Andrews @TB -- Andrews had a rare 0-fer in Week 7, but I'll chalk that up to a weird game where Lamar Jackson only threw the ball 16 times. They'll probably have to throw more against Tom Brady and the Bucs this week, and Andrews will continue to be the focal point of this passing game. If you were ever going to have a chance to buy low on Andrews this is it.
- Dallas Goedert vs. PIT
- George Kittle @LAR -- Kittle got off to a slow start, but he now has 37.1 PPR points over his past two games on 19 targets and looks very much like the same elite Fantasy option he's been over the past few years. There will be some ups and downs, given the significant target competition he has, but I don't think there's any world in which you're sitting Kittle at this point.
- Tyler Higbee vs. SF -- Higbee is a tough player to rank right now. He was a target hog for the first five games of the season and then saw just two in the last week before the bye. It would be an overstatement to say the latter was more like what we've come to expect, but Higbee hasn't been a must-start tight end before, and I don't know if I expect him to be one moving forward. He's averaged his worst yards per target since his rookie season with this expanded usage, and I think he's probably been overexposed in an offense with no better options. If Van Jefferson is back from IR and Allen Robinson shows signs of life, I expect Higbee's role to be diminished. He's still a viable starting option, but there's plenty of downside here.
- Pat Freiermuth @PHI
- Zach Ertz @MIN -- With DeAndre Hopkins active last week for the first time, Ertz was targted just four times on 29 pass attempts, and that was my concern for Ertz coming into the game. I don't necessarily think he's going to have a 14% target share moving forward, but I definitely worry about him getting enough targets to be much more than a fringe starter, given his lack of efficiency.
- T.J. Hockenson vs. MIA
- Evan Engram vs. DEN -- Engram doesn't have the best reputation among Fantasy plays, but he's got 23 targets over the past three games and probably needs to be started in most leagues. I don't know if I would have the confidence to actually start him over someone like Pitts, but I can't in good faith tell you to start Pitts over him at this point.
- Robert Tonyan @BUF -- Tonyan followed up a career day in Week 6 with just three catches for 32 yards in Week 7. He's a fine streaming option at tight end, but probably isn't much more than that. That 90-yard game is clearly the outlier in a season where he hasn't topped 40 in any other game.
- Dalton Schultz vs. CHI -- Schultz clearly isn't 100% healthy, and he seemed to have another flare-up with his lingering knee injury in Week 7. He was still decently productive by the standards of a tight end (five catches for 49 yards), but it's going to be tough to trust Schultz moving forward as long as the risk of re-injury hangs over his head. Whether you want to take that risk in your lineup is, of course, up to you.
- Kyle Pitts vs. CAR -- The Falcons threw the ball 13 times in a game they trailed by 21 points 5 seconds into the second quarter. They are not a serious football team, and as long as that remains the case, you can't take Pitts seriously as anything more than a low-end starter. It's one of the most frustrating outcomes of the season so far.
- Hayden Hurst @CLE
- Foster Moreau @NO
- Tyler Conklin vs. NE
- Juwan Johnson vs. LV -- Johnson's two touchdowns in Week 7 seem pretty fluke-y, but his role definitely looks Fantasy relevant right now, with 11 targets over the past two weeks. Whether he'll remain relevant when the Saints pass-catchers are healthy is a different question, but for now, he's in the streaming conversation, at least.
- Mike Gesicki @DET
- Dawson Knox @GB
- Irv Smith vs. ARI
- Taysom Hill vs. LV
- Cade Otton vs. BAL
- Noah Fant vs. NYG
- Kylen Granson vs. WAS
- Greg Dulcich @JAX
- Will Dissly vs. NYG