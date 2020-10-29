Watch Now: Believe It Or Not: You Need To Trade Todd Gurley ASAP ( 2:49 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR A. Kamara 45 49 C. McCaffrey 39 43 D. Henry 38 38 A. Jones 37 40 D. Cook 33 34 E. Elliott 26 28 J. Conner 26 28 J. Robinson 24 26 N. Chubb 24 24 J. Taylor 23 25 C. Edwards-Helaire 22 23 J. Jacobs 22 23 J. Mixon 21 23 C. Carson 21 23 M. Sanders 20 22 K. Hunt 18 20 T. Gurley 18 18 D. Johnson 16 17 M. Gaskin 15 16 D. Henderson 14 15 A. Ekeler 13 16 D. Montgomery 13 15 D. Swift 13 15 M. Gordon 13 14 C. Edmonds 12 15 A. Gibson 12 14 R. Mostert 12 13 R. Jones 11 11 L. Fournette 10 11 M. Davis 9 11 J. Dobbins 9 10 L. Bell 8 9 K. Drake 8 8 M. Ingram 8 8 J. Williams 7 9 G. Bernard 7 8 J. Jackson 7 8 J. Kelley 7 8 B. Scott 7 8 D. Singletary 6 7 Z. Moss 6 7 M. Brown 6 7 G. Edwards 6 6 P. Lindsay 6 6 A. Mattison 6 6 D. Harris 6 6 J. White 5 7 J. McKinnon 5 6 T. Pollard 5 5 L. Murray 5 5 D. Freeman 5 5 B. Snell 5 5 T. Coleman 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR D. Adams 27 31 D. Hopkins 26 29 C. Ridley 26 29 T. Hill 26 28 K. Allen 24 28 J. Jones 23 26 K. Golladay 23 25 T. Lockett 22 25 A.J. Brown 22 25 DK Metcalf 22 24 A. Robinson 21 25 A. Thielen 21 24 M. Thomas 21 24 S. Diggs 20 23 T. McLaurin 19 22 W. Fuller 17 20 R. Woods 16 18 C. Godwin 15 17 J. Jefferson 14 17 R. Anderson 13 16 D.J. Moore 13 16 A. Cooper 13 16 C. Kupp 13 15 J. Smith-Schuster 13 15 T. Higgins 12 14 M. Evans 12 14 Antonio Brown 12 14 T. Boyd 11 13 M. Brown 10 12 C. Kirk 10 11 B. Cooks 9 12 D. Johnson 9 12 A. Green 9 11 D.J. Chark 9 11 T. Fulgham 9 11 C. Lamb 8 10 D. Parker 8 10 D. Slayton 8 9 C. Claypool 8 9 J. Crowder 7 10 J. Brown 6 8 S. Shepard 6 8 T. Patrick 6 7 B. Aiyuk 6 6 C. Beasley 5 9 M. Gallup 5 6 H. Ruggs 5 6 P. Williams 5 6 E. Sanders 5 6 C. Davis 5 6

Tight End

Player Non PPR T. Kelce 25 29 G. Kittle 22 25 D. Waller 17 20 M. Andrews 17 19 J. Smith 12 14 T. Hockenson 9 11 J. Cook 9 10 R. Gronkowski 8 10 H. Henry 8 9 N. Fant 7 8 H. Hurst 6 7 M. Gesicki 6 7 E. Engram 6 7 D. Goedert 6 6 A. Hooper 5 7 I. Smith 5 5 Z. Ertz 5 5

Quarterback