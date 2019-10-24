Play

Fantasy Football Week 8: Updated Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

47

51

Dalvin Cook

47

50

Saquon Barkley

44

48

Ezekiel Elliott

39

41

Nick Chubb

34

37

Leonard Fournette

29

32

Le'Veon Bell

28

32

Alvin Kamara

27

30

David Johnson

25

29

Chris Carson

25

27

Todd Gurley

23

25

Aaron Jones

22

24

James Conner

22

24

Derrick Henry

23

23

Marlon Mack

21

22

Mark Ingram

20

21

Josh Jacobs

20

21

Devonta Freeman

17

20

Phillip Lindsay

16

19

Melvin Gordon

14

16

Austin Ekeler

13

15

Sony Michel

13

14

Tevin Coleman

11

13

Chase Edmonds

10

12

Royce Freeman

9

12

LeSean McCoy

9

11

Jamaal Williams

9

11

Matt Breida

8

10

James White

6

10

Joe Mixon

8

9

David Montgomery

8

9

Ronald Jones

8

9

Miles Sanders

7

9

Devin Singletary

7

9

Latavius Murray

7

9

Ty Johnson

7

8

Jordan Howard

7

7

Carlos Hyde

7

7

Alexander Mattison

6

6

Tony Pollard

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

31

35

DeAndre Hopkins

29

33

Tyreek Hill

29

32

Chris Godwin

28

32

Julio Jones

27

31

Cooper Kupp

27

31

Amari Cooper

26

30

T.Y. Hilton

22

25

Mike Evans

21

24

Adam Thielen

21

24

Keenan Allen

20

24

Davante Adams

20

23

Tyler Lockett

20

23

Julian Edelman

18

22

Kenny Golladay

18

21

Odell Beckham

17

20

Stefon Diggs

16

19

JuJu Smith-Schuster

14

17

Courtland Sutton

13

17

D.J. Chark

12

15

Brandin Cooks

12

14

Terry McLaurin

11

14

A.J. Green

11

14

Robert Woods

11

14

Allen Robinson

10

14

Tyler Boyd

9

13

Alshon Jeffery

9

12

John Brown

9

12

D.J. Moore

8

12

Calvin Ridley

9

11

Michael Gallup

8

11

Larry Fitzgerald

7

9

Marvin Jones

7

9

Marquise Brown

7

9

Emmanuel Sanders

7

9

Christian Kirk

5

8

Jamison Crowder

5

8

Curtis Samuel

5

7

Golden Tate

5

7

Robby Anderson

5

7

Marques Valdes-Scantling

5

7

Phillip Dorsett

5

7

Mohamed Sanu

5

7

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

George Kittle

17

20

Austin Hooper

16

20

Hunter Henry

16

20

Travis Kelce

16

19

Evan Engram

15

18

Darren Waller

14

18

Zach Ertz

14

17

Mark Andrews

9

12

Gerald Everett

7

9

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Lamar Jackson

22

44

Deshaun Watson

22

44

Russell Wilson

20

40

Patrick Mahomes

17

34

Tom Brady

15

30

Aaron Rodgers

14

28

Dak Prescott

13

26

Kyler Murray

12

24

Matt Ryan

11

22

Carson Wentz

9

18

Matthew Stafford

8

16

Jacoby Brissett

8

16

DST

Player

Non

Patriots DST

8

Bills DST

6

49ers DST

6

