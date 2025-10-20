Welcome to Week 8, when six teams are on a bye. This is when managing your Fantasy roster will be fun, and hopefully you're ready since we don't have players available from Arizona, Detroit, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Seattle and the Rams.



That's a lot of star power missing. Now, you might say based on all the injuries we've had to deal with that we've been missing plenty of stars already, and you're right. And the injury list got bigger in Week 7 with Jayden Daniels (hamstring), Bryce Young (ankle), Michael Penix Jr. (foot), Darren Waller (pectoral), Cole Kmet (back) and Kendre Miller (knee) getting hurt, along with potentially Breece Hall (ankle) and Kareem Hunt (ankle).



We'll continue to monitor these injuries throughout the week, but you might want to add their replacements off the waiver wire now. And we'll have other players to add as well to help fill those holes in your lineup because of the six teams on a bye.



It's not ideal to be missing so many star players at this point in the season. But here we are, so it's time to adjust and be prepared, with the waiver wire as your best friend.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold

Injuries: Jayden Daniels (hamstring), Bryce Young (ankle), Michael Penix Jr. (foot), Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Kyler Murray (foot), Brock Purdy (toe), Joe Burrow (toe), J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Anthony Richardson (eye)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Brock Purdy (78 percent rostered), Aaron Rodgers (67 percent) and Jaxson Dart (67 percent). Purdy could return in Week 8 from the toe injury that has kept him out for the past three games, and he's worth adding now if you need a quarterback. When healthy, he'll be a low-end starter in all leagues most weeks, depending on the matchup. ... Rodgers gets to face the Packers for the first time in his career in the ultimate revenge game in Week 8, and he's playing well coming into this matchup with 484 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his past two outings against the Browns and Bengals. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Dart just had the best passing game of his four NFL starts in Week 7 at Denver with 283 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added a rushing touchdown. He now has either 54 rushing yards or a rushing touchdown in all four starts, and he played well against the Eagles in Week 6 with 195 passing yards and a touchdown and 58 rushing yards and a score. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in the rematch.

Drop candidates: Kyler Murray (80 percent rostered), Trevor Lawrence (59 percent) and Tua Tagovailoa (43 percent). You can drop Murray with the Cardinals on a bye in Week 8. He missed the past two games with a foot injury, and we'll see if he's able to return to action in Week 9. When healthy, Murray is a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues. ... Lawrence has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 23 points over that span, but he's not someone you have to roster with Jacksonville on a bye. You can add him, if needed, for Week 9 when the Jaguars are back in action against the Raiders. ... Tagovailoa was benched in Week 7 at Cleveland when he passed for just 100 yards and threw three interceptions. He now has six interceptions in his past two games, and he's barely worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues heading into Week 8 in a tough matchup with Atlanta.

Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List Joe Flacco QB CIN Cincinnati • #15

Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1376 RUYDS 16 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 14.1 In two starts for the Bengals, Flacco has passed for 561 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in each outing. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 8 against the Jets, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Flacco has 92 pass attempts in two outings, and we should get some big games if that continues since he's throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It's a fun story, and Flacco can be a potential savior for Fantasy managers. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 426 RUYDS 94 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Jayden Daniels (hamstring) left Week 7 at Dallas, and we'll see if he's going to miss any time. Mariota already started two games for Daniels earlier this season, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in each outing. We'll see if the Commanders will get Deebo Samuel (foot) and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) back for Week 8 at Kansas City, which would be ideal for Mariota. But given his rushing ability (he had eight carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the two previous starts), he can be a low-end starter in all leagues, even in a tough matchup against the Chiefs. In one-quarterback leagues, Mariota is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. And in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Mariota should be added for at least 15 percent. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ATL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 1409 RUYDS 43 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Penix has a bone bruise in his foot, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 8 against the Dolphins, but hopefully he'll play. He hasn't been great in his past two games against Buffalo and San Francisco with a combined 491 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with just 12 rushing yards. But he gets Miami in Week 8 at home, which should be a dream matchup. Only Bryce Young in Week 5 and Dillon Gabriel in Week 7 failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against the Dolphins this season, and Penix should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. If Penix can't play in Week 8 then add Kirk Cousins (3 percent rostered) in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 301 RUYDS 50 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 14.5 McCarthy (ankle) has been out since Week 2, and we'll see if he can play in Week 8 against the Chargers. It might not happen since the game is Thursday night, but hopefully he's close to a return to action. He scored 25 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Chicago, which shows his upside, and he will benefit from throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (who didn't play in Week 1 due to a suspension) and T.J. Hockenson. It's not a bad idea to stash McCarthy now in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 379 RUYDS 80 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.3 If the Jets decide to start Taylor and bench Justin Fields then Taylor has the potential to be a low-end starter in deeper leagues with his Week 8 matchup against the Bengals. And Taylor would be a must-add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. In one-quarterback leagues, Taylor is worth adding for up to 5 percent. The Bengals have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 19 Fantasy points, and hopefully the Jets will get Garrett Wilson (knee) back in Week 8. Now, there's no guarantee the Jets will start Taylor, so keep that in mind. But given the upside for at least one week, he's worth picking up if you need help at quarterback. Andy Dalton QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 118 RUYDS -3 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Bryce Young will miss at least Week 8 against Buffalo with a high-ankle sprain, but he could be out longer after getting hurt in Week 7 against the Jets. That puts Dalton under center for the Panthers, and he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. It's not an ideal matchup against the Bills, and then he would face the Packers in Week 9. But given that he's expected to start at least one game, he can help Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with six teams on a bye in Week 8.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter

Injuries: Kendre Miller (knee), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Bucky Irving (shoulder), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Trey Benson (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Aaron Jones (84 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (69 percent) and Kenneth Gainwell (69 percent). Jones is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 8, so you might want to add him now where available. When healthy, he can be a low-end starter in all leagues, although he will likely continue to share touches with Jordan Mason. ... Allgeier struggled in Week 7 at San Francisco with four carries for 16 yards, but he scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three of his past four games while playing in tandem with Bijan Robinson. Allgeier would be the ultimate lottery ticket if Robinson were to miss any time, and I would use Allgeier as a flex option in Week 8 against the Dolphins. ... Gainwell didn't do much in Week 7 at Cincinnati with three carries for 14 yards and two catches for 1 yard on two targets, but he has the potential to be a flex option in PPR in deeper leagues while playing in tandem with Jaylen Warren. And we already saw Gainwell's upside when Warren missed Week 4 against Minnesota (30.9 PPR points), so Gainwell is worth stashing as a lottery ticket in all formats.

Drop candidates: Michael Carter (68 percent rostered), Kendre Miller (66 percent) and Bhayshul Tuten (61 percent). Carter is clearly the No. 2 running back for the Cardinals right now behind Zonovan Knight, and Carter has been limited to a combined 14 PPR points in his past two games against the Colts and Packers. He's not worth holding in most leagues with Arizona on a bye in Week 8. ... Miller suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 at Chicago, and he's out for the season. It's an unfortunate injury, but Miller should now be dropped in all redraft leagues. ... Tuten has scored 4.8 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't exceeded five total touches in any outing over that span. He's not worth holding onto in Week 8 in the majority of leagues with Jacksonville on a bye.

Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 6 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.8 Monangai looked great in tandem with D'Andre Swift in Week 7 against New Orleans, and we'll see if that gives Monangai more work moving forward. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Monangai has flex appeal in his next two matchups against the Ravens in Week 8 and the Bengals in Week 9. He played a season-high 45 percent of the snaps against the Saints, and keep in mind that Swift was dealing with a groin injury prior to the game. If Swift were to miss any time then Monangai would be a lottery ticket in all formats. Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 9 REYDS 73 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Breece Hall briefly left Week 7 against Carolina with an ankle injury, but he was able to return. It's an injury to monitor heading into Week 8, especially with a plus matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. If Hall were out then Davis would be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues. The NFL trade deadline is also looming on Nov. 4, and Hall could be dealt out of New York. With Braelon Allen (knee) on injured reserve, Davis could be in line for a big role if Hall is traded. Davis is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brashard Smith RB KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 14 REYDS 122 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Smith just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against Las Vegas with 14 carries for 39 yards and five catches for 42 yards on five targets, but there are two things to keep in mind with that performance. Kareem Hunt injured his ankle early in the game, although he was able to return. But the Chiefs also won the game 31-0 and started resting players in the fourth quarter. If Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are healthy then Smith's upside is limited, but he does have at least three catches in four games in a row and has scored at least 5.1 PPR points in each outing. He could be a PPR flex in deeper leagues, and has lottery ticket potential if Hunt and/or Pacheco were to miss any time due to injury. Smith is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.4 Knight has taken over as the lead running back for the Cardinals with Trey Benson (knee) out, and Knight has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in each of the past two games against the Colts and Packers. He has 25 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 27 yards on six targets over that span. I would add and hold Knight through Arizona's bye in Week 8 since the Cardinals face the Cowboys in Week 9, which is a great matchup. Benson could return in Week 10, but there's no guarantee that will happen, so Knight might be useful beyond that. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 13 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Benson (knee) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 10 at Seattle at the earliest, but you might want to stash him now if you have an open roster spot. And he should be rostered in all leagues where you have an IR spot. When healthy, he should return as the No. 1 running back for the Cardinals ahead of Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter, and Benson will hopefully be a difference maker for Arizona and Fantasy managers down the stretch. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.3 Kendre Miller (ACL) is out for the season after getting hurt in Week 7 at Chicago, and now Neal will be No. 2 on the depth chart for the Saints behind Alvin Kamara. Miller had at least nine total touches in four games in a row prior to Week 7, and while we hope Kamara will absorb most of those touches, Neal could now see a boost in activity. Neal only has three carries for 10 yards and no targets so far in his rookie campaign, but he's now someone to stash on your bench, especially as a handcuff for Kamara. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brian Robinson Jr. RB SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 144 REC 5 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 Robinson is only getting minimal work as the No. 2 running back in San Francisco behind Christian McCaffrey, but you want to roster Robinson just in case McCaffrey is forced to miss any time. If Robinson were to start at any point for the 49ers then he would be a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. He is worth adding in all leagues where available for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 We got a scare heading into Week 7 that Josh Jacobs (calf) could miss the game at Arizona, which would have forced Wilson into a prominent role. Fantasy managers were scrambling to add Wilson in all leagues, and he would be a must-start option in most formats if Jacobs were to miss any time. It's not a bad idea to stash Wilson now if you have an open roster spot given his upside, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: On a bye: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

Injuries: Injuries: Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (heel), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Puka Nacua (foot), Garrett Wilson (knee), Chris Godwin (leg), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Josh Downs (concussion), Christian Kirk (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Calvin Austin III (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Cedric Tillman (hamstring), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Christian Watson (knee), Josh Palmer (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Wan'Dale Robinson (80 percent rostered), Khalil Shakir (80 percent), Tre Tucker (73 percent), Travis Hunter (70 percent) and Kayson Boutte (66 percent). Robinson has been great in the past two games against the Eagles and Broncos with 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, and he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each outing. We'll see if Slayton can return in Week 8 at Philadelphia, but Robinson should be considered the No. 1 receiver for the Giants moving forward and is worth adding in all leagues. ... Shakir had a down game in Week 6 at Atlanta with three catches for 33 yards on five targets, but he scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row prior to that outing. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 8 at Carolina. ... Meyers and Brock Bowers (knee) could return after the Week 8 bye, but Tucker still has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver for the rest of the season, especially if Meyers gets traded. Tucker has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past five games. ... Hunter is worth adding in all leagues, even with the Jaguars on a bye in Week 8. In Week 7 against the Rams in London, Hunter had season highs in targets (14), catches (eight), yards (101) and scored his first touchdown. We'll see if Thomas is healthy after his bye, but Hunter will hopefully continue to be featured by the Jaguars for the remainder of the season and is worth adding in all leagues. ... Boutte has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Saints and Titans, and he has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues moving forward. He'll have some inconsistent games, but he plays the most snaps of all the Patriots receivers, which gives him the ability to make big plays on a weekly basis.

Drop candidates: Jerry Jeudy (78 percent rostered), Calvin Ridley (70 percent) and Keon Coleman (68 percent). Jeudy has scored 9.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he has yet to score a touchdown this season. He has a tough matchup at New England in Week 8, and the Browns have a bye in Week 9. It's hard to justify keeping him on most rosters right now. ... Ridley didn't play in Week 7, and we don't know if he'll return to action in Week 8 at Indianapolis. When healthy, he's a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, and he has one game this season with more than 8.7 PPR points. The Titans seem lost offensively, and Ridley offers little upside in the majority of leagues. ... Coleman went into his bye in Week 7 having scored 7.5 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. We'll see if things improve for him after the bye, but he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues in Week 8 at Carolina.

Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ATL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 21 REYDS 147 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Mooney returned from his once-game absence with a hamstring injury to catch three passes for 68 yards on five targets in Week 7 at San Francisco. Hopefully, he'll stay healthy for the rest of the season, and he can perform as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has a great matchup in Week 8 against Miami, and Mooney is worth adding in all formats for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 29 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 There are a lot of moving parts for the 49ers heading into Week 8, and we don't know if Brock Purdy (toe) or Ricky Pearsall (knee) will return to action following extended absences, as well as Brandon Aiyuk (knee), who has been out all season. George Kittle was back on the field in Week 7 against the Falcons for the first time since Week 1, and Jennings has been battling a myriad of injuries. But he played in Week 7 against Atlanta and had four catches for 31 yards on seven targets, which was second on the team behind only Christian McCaffrey. We know Purdy and Jennings have a solid rapport, and Jennings has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's a good stash candidate to put on your bench for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -14 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 34 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Downs missed Week 7 at the Chargers with a concussion, but hopefully he can return to action in Week 8 against Tennessee. Prior to Week 7, Downs had scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each of his previous two games, and he had 12 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets over that span. It looked like he was building toward something, and hopefully that momentum isn't lost due to the concussion. He should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. You can also take a look at Alec Pierce (27 percent rostered), and he has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, including a season-high 14.8 PPR points in Week 7. Pierce will benefit if Downs remains out, but Pierce can also be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues even when Downs is healthy. Pierce is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DEN -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 46 REYDS 269 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Franklin and Marvin Mims (21 percent rostered) are worth a look in all leagues heading into Week 8 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Franklin and Mims should have the chance to make plays in conjunction with Courtland Sutton in this matchup. Franklin just had 10 targets against the Giants in Week 7, and he finished with three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. And Mims had six catches for 85 yards on seven targets against the Giants, and he's now scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past four games. Both receivers are worth adding in all formats for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 31 REYDS 142 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.8 Legette had a career game in Week 7 at the Jets with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. It's his second touchdown in three games, but not Bryce Young (ankle) is injured and could miss Week 8 against Buffalo, if not longer. Jalen Coker also made his season debut in Week 7, and we'll likely see his role expand moving forward, as well as Tetairoa McMillan being a significant force in the passing game. In deeper leagues, you can take a flier on Legette, but I'm not overly optimistic for his outlook moving forward, especially if Andy Dalton has to start multiple games in place of Young. Legette is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Chris Moore WR WAS Washington • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 17 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 We'll see if Deebo Samuel (foot) or Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) can play in Week 8 at the Chiefs, and if either one is active then I have little interest in Moore or Jaylin Lane (4 percent rostered). And keep in mind that Jayden Daniels (hamstring) could be out. But with Samuel and McLaurin out in Week 7 at Dallas, Moore and Lane both had some positive production. Moore had five targets and finished with two catches for 59 yards, and Lane had six targets and finished with three catches for 60 yards. Both could be No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues if Samuel or McLaurin remain out against the Chiefs. You can also drop Luke McCaffrey (52 percent rostered) since he was barely involved against the Cowboys with no catches on two targets. Jack Bech WR LV Las Vegas • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LV -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 73 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Jakobi Meyers (knee) missed Week 7 at Kansas City, but Pete Carroll said Meyers is expected to play after the Raiders bye in Week 8. That said, Meyers could be traded out of Las Vegas by the Nov. 4 deadline, which would be a boost for Bech. He's worth adding and stashing in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -14 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 2 Dike had his first big game in the NFL with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 7 against New England. He scored on a 38-yard touchdown against the Patriots, and we'll see if this is something he can build on to close the season, especially if Calvin Ridley (hamstring) remains out. It will be hard to trust Dike with Cam Ward struggling, and we've seen fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor flash some potential as well this year. But in deeper leagues, you can add Dike for 1 percent of your remaining FAB to see if he is ready to be more productive moving forward as a key member of the Titans receiving corps.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Trey McBride, Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Tyler Higbee and A.J. Barner

Injuries: Darren Waller (pectoral), Dalton Kincaid (oblique), David Njoku (knee), Brock Bowers (knee), Cole Kmet (back), Mike Gesicki (pectoral) and Brenton Strange (quadriceps)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dalton Kincaid (82 percent rostered), T.J. Hockenson (77 percent), Harold Fannin Jr. (72 percent) and Kyle Pitts (72 percent). Kincaid missed Week 6 at Atlanta with an oblique injury, but hopefully he's fine after Buffalo's bye in Week 7. Prior to getting hurt, Kincaid had scored at least 9.8 PPR points in four of his first five games, with four touchdowns over that span. When healthy, he's a borderline starter in all leagues. ... Hockenson dropped a touchdown catch in Week 7 against the Eagles, but he still finished with a solid stat line of six catches for 43 yards on nine targets. He's now scored at least 9.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 8 at the Chargers. ... Fannin didn't have a big game against Miami like I expected with only four catches for 36 yards on five targets, but the weather was bad and Dillon Gabriel only attempted 18 passes. I expect Fannin to be better in Week 8 at New England, especially if Njoku remains out. I would add Fannin in all leagues where available. ... Even though Darnell Mooney (hamstring) returned in Week 7 at San Francisco, Pitts still had a standout game with seven catches for 62 yards on 10 targets. He's now scored at least 13.2 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end heading into Week 8 against Miami.

Drop candidates: (86 percent rostered), David Njoku (68 percent) and Jake Tonges (37 percent). Henry has now scored 7.3 PPR points or less in three games in a row heading into Week 8 against Cleveland, and he should only be considered a starter in deeper leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and the Browns have been tough on opposing No. 1 tight ends all season. ... Njoku was considered day-to-day by Kevin Stefanski on Monday after he missed Week 7 with a knee injury. The Browns have a bye in Week 9, and Njoku might not play in Week 8 against the Patriots to get more rest. ... Tonges is now a non-factor for Fantasy managers with George Kittle healthy, and Tonges had no targets in Week 7 against Atlanta with Kittle back on the field. You can drop Tonges in all leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 308 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Gadsden was a huge surprise in Week 7 against the Colts with seven catches for 164 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He did that with all three receivers healthy for the Chargers with Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey on the field. In Week 6 at Miami, with Johnston out, Gadsden had seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets. It appears like Gadsden will be a focal point of the passing game for the Chargers moving forward, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Gadsden has three games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 9.6 PPR points in each outing. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 208 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 Taylor has let us down in each of his past two games against Denver and Carolina with a combined four catches for 33 yards on six targets, but I'm going right back to him in Week 8 with his matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Bengals have allowed nine touchdowns to the position, including seven in the past three games against Detroit, Green Bay and Pittsburgh. I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 315 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Johnson got back involved in the game plan in Week 7 at Chicago with five catches for 79 yards on seven targets, and it was his first game with more than four targets since Week 3. He now has four games this season with at least seven targets, and he has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in all four of those outings. He's worth adding in all leagues again for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 8 against Tampa Bay. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1 Cole Kmet (back) left Week 7 against the Saints, and we'll see if he can play in Week 8 against Baltimore. If Kmet is out, it would clear the runway for Loveland to have a bigger role. He caught three passes for 24 yards on four targets against New Orleans, and he could be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 8 against the Ravens if Kmet can't play. Loveland also faces the Bengals in Week 9, so this could be a fun two-game stretch for the rookie tight end. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 192 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.8 Johnson scored off a tipped pass for a 41-yard touchdown in Week 7 at Denver, but he also finished the game with seven targets for three catches and 66 yards. He has now scored four touchdowns in his past four games, all with Jaxson Dart under center, and Johnson is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end heading into Week 8 against the Eagles. Keep in mind that Johnson only had two catches for 27 yards on four targets against Philadelphia in Week 6, but Dart needs reliable options in the passing game behind Wan'Dale Robinson. Johnson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 187 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.3 Freiermuth was awesome in Week 7 at Cincinnati with five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. Keep in mind that the Bengals are the worst team at defending tight ends, and Freiermuth came into Week 7 with a combined eight catches for 76 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets in the first five games of the year. I have minimal expectations for Freiermuth, but he could be worth a flier in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 8 against the Packers.

DST streamers

Colts (58 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Falcons (30 percent rostered) vs. MIA

Buccaneers (25 percent rostered) at NO

Kicker streamers