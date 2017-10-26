Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Find last-minute replacements for your players on bye weeks
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg says guys like Andy Dalton, Wendell Smallwood, Dion Lewis, Josh Doctson and JuJu Smith-Schuster could be helpful in Week 8 and beyond.
More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet
One of our most challenging scoring periods of the season is here in Week 8 with six teams on bye. We're down a lot of talent with guys from Green Bay, Arizona, Jacksonville, Tennessee, the Giants and Rams off this week.
Now, you can say it might be a good thing to have the Packers and Cardinals off because it means we're not forced to start their players. Green Bay, in the first game without Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), looked bad in the passing game with backup quarterback Brett Hundley against the Saints.
And the Cardinals could be headed for a similar fate with Carson Palmer (broken left arm) now out for an extended period of time. He was injured in Week 7 against the Rams in London, and Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs) also left his game against the Jets.
Matt Moore is one of the quarterbacks we'll be looking at adding off the waiver wire this week, although Andy Dalton is the best one to get if he's still available.
At running back, Marshawn Lynch (suspension) is expected to be out for Week 8 at Buffalo, which is good for Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington (I like Washington better in standard leagues and Richard better in PPR). But the best running backs to add for this week should be Wendell Smallwood and Dion Lewis.
Along with the wide receivers on a bye this week, we have several injuries to monitor, including Golden Tate (shoulder), Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), Stefon Diggs (groin) and DeVante Parker. Luckily, we have some good replacement options in the short and long term in Josh Doctson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Davis, Kenny Stills, Mohamed Sanu and Robby Anderson.
Those receivers can also be good replacements for several guys who have been struggling, including Terrelle Pryor, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Martavis Bryant, John Brown and Willie Snead. Those receivers are all on the drop list for this week.
At tight end, some great streaming options include Tyler Kroft, Nick O'Leary and Benjamin Watson. And it's time to stash Greg Olsen (foot) where available since he appears on track to return in Week 12.
We have streaming options for you at DST and kicker as well. And even though this week might seem daunting with all the teams on a bye, as well as the usual allotment of injuries, we'll have you covered to make sure you're still successful in Week 8.
Quarterbacks
Injuries of note: Carson Palmer (broken left arm), Jay Cutler (ribs), Andrew Luck (shoulder) and Sam Bradford (knee)
Add if available in shallow leagues: Tyrod Taylor (83 percent)
On a bye: Marcus Mariota, Jared Goff, Blake Bortles, Eli Manning and Brett Hundley
* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.
|65%
Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB
|This is a great matchup for Dalton since the Colts have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 295 yards, and five quarterbacks have scored at least 18 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this year. He's a low-end No. 1 quarterback this week and is worth at least five percent of your FAAB dollars.
|1%
Matt Moore Miami Dolphins QB
|Moore has a terrible matchup this week at Baltimore on Thursday night, but he might prove to be Miami's starter for several weeks, depending on how long Cutler is out. Moore scored 17 Fantasy points after replacing Cutler in Week 7 against the Jets, and he has now scored at least 17 points in his past four regular-season games going back to last year. Moore is worth three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|22%
Josh McCown New York Jets QB
|McCown has scored at least 17 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two in a row with at least 24 points. He doesn't have the best matchup this week against the Falcons, but he is worth using in two-quarterback leagues. Atlanta has allowed four passing touchdowns in the past two games. McCown is worth three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|45%
Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB
|It's a risk to trust Siemian this week since he's averaging just 10.5 Fantasy points a game over his past four outings, and there are questions about his starting job since Denver has lost two games in a row. But he's starting this week at Kansas City, and this is a great matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed at least 23 Fantasy points in three of their past four games. I'm starting Siemian this week in two-quarterback leagues. Siemian is worth one percent of your FAAB dollars.
|19%
Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB
|Keenum hasn't been a good Fantasy quarterback of late, with 14 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row. And we could be on the verge of Teddy Bridgewater taking his job as early as Week 10 after Minnesota's bye. But if you need someone in a two-quarterback league, Keenum could be worth the risk given the matchup with the Browns. Cleveland has allowed all but one quarterback to score at least 17 Fantasy points this year. Keenum is worth one percent of your FAAB dollars.
|5%
Teddy Bridgewater Minnesota Vikings QB
|Bridgewater is expected to be activated in Week 10 after Minnesota's bye week, and he could eventually emerge as the Vikings starter. There's no guarantee that happens since Keenum has been respectable, and Bradford could also get healthy. But if Bridgewater does get the job back he could turn into a decent Fantasy option in two-quarterback leagues. He's worth stashing in deeper formats. Bridgewater is worth one percent of your FAAB dollars.
Drop list
* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.
- Carson Palmer (95 percent): It's not worth it to stash him while he's hurt.
- Andrew Luck (67 percent): His latest setback makes him droppable.
- Jared Goff (62 percent): No one will pick him up while he's on bye.
Running backs
Injuries of note: Terrance West (calf) and C.J. Prosise (ankle)
On a bye: Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon, Orleans Darkwa, DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, Adrian Peterson, Andre Ellington, Todd Gurley, Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery
Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Marlon Mack (70 percent), James White (79 percent), Rob Kelley (69 percent) and Orleans Darkwa (79 percent)
* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.
|55%
Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB
|This isn't a great week for running backs, so I'm going with Smallwood as the No. 1 option for two reasons: Week 8 matchup and long-term appeal. In Week 7 against the Redskins, Smallwood returned from a two-game absence with a knee injury and actually started ahead of LeGarrette Blount. Smallwood had eight carries for 25 yards and two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He was second on the team with 24 snaps (Blount had 25), but the Eagles also used Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner. I'm expecting Smallwood to keep getting more work, and I love the matchup in Week 8 against the 49ers, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Smallwood can be a flex option this week and maybe more moving forward. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars.
|52%
Dion Lewis New England Patriots RB
|Lewis has emerged as the No. 1 running back in New England – for now. We'll see if that changes moving forward, but he has to be added in all leagues based on his workload of late. He had 13 carries for 76 yards and one catch for 6 yards in Week 7 against Atlanta, and he has 24 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown in his past two outings. He played 26 snaps to lead all the Patriots running backs against the Falcons as well. In Week 8 against the Chargers, Lewis should be considered a potential No. 2 running back in all leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars.
|62%
Matt Forte New York Jets RB
|Forte played 50 percent of the snaps in Week 7 at Miami despite Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire both being active. Forte finished the game with seven carries for 41 yards and five catches for 41 yards for 82 total yards, which is the second game in a row where he's had more than 80 total yards. He's better in PPR than standard leagues since he has 13 catches over the past two games, and he's facing a Falcons defense in Week 8 that struggles with pass-catching running backs. Forte is worth at least five percent of your FAAB dollars.
|65%
Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB
|Murray was fantastic against Baltimore in Week 7 with 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. He scored 17 Fantasy points in a standard league, which was more than his total points for the season. We hope this is a sign of things to come, and he had at least 12 carries in three games in a row since Dalvin Cook (torn ACL) got hurt. But I still like Jerick McKinnon as the best Vikings running back moving forward. Murray played fewer snaps than McKinnon (35 to 31), and Murray offers little in the passing game compared to McKinnon. Don't overvalue Murray because of his performance in Week 7. And it's hard to start him in a tough matchup in Week 8 against Cleveland. Murray is only worth about five percent of your FAAB dollars.
|6%
DeAndre Washington Oakland Raiders RB
|This is the spot to add both Raiders running backs, and I like Washington better in standard leagues and Richard (19 percent) better in PPR, although it's close for both. There is still the chance Lynch wins his appeal of his one-game suspension and can play this week at Buffalo, but we don't expect that to happen. And with Lynch out, look for Richard and Washington to split touches. After Lynch was ejected in Week 7 against Kansas City, Richard played more snaps, but Washington got the goal-line opportunity and scored. Richard was better in the passing game. Both are worth about five percent of your FAAB dollars but expect an even split and potential disappointment since you might guess on the wrong guy.
|52%
Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB
|Collins isn't coming off a great game in Week 7 at Minnesota with just 10 carries for 30 yards. He also hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year or caught a pass. But he could play well against the Dolphins in Week 8 given the short week and the game at home. Miami also has allowed a rushing touchdown in all three road games this year. I also like Collins as a stash candidate because if the Ravens start to increase his workload, he could become a quality Fantasy option. He's worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|61%
Thomas Rawls Seattle Seahawks RB
|I'm still stashing Rawls even though he had a rough game in Week 7 at the Giants with just 11 carries for 36 yards and a fumble and one catch for 16 yards. Eddie Lacy had the same amount of touches, and this is going to be a frustrating backfield until the Seahawks start to lean on Rawls. Maybe that happens in Week 8 against Houston, but if not just be patient with Rawls since he could turn into a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats. Rawls is worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|64%
Darren McFadden Dallas Cowboys RB
|We're still in wait and see mode with Ezekiel Elliott and his potential six-game suspension. Elliott will play Week 8 at Washington, and we'll see what happens with his next hearing on Oct. 30. If Elliott does get suspended, McFadden and Alfred Morris (68 percent) would likely split touches. We like McFadden slightly more than Morris, but try to add both if you can just in case Elliott does miss time at any point this year.
Drop list
* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.
- Ty Montgomery (99 percent): The only reason to stash him is as a handcuff for Jones.
- Isaiah Crowell (89 percent): He has yet to score, and his best game is 73 total yards.
- Mike Gillislee (89 percent): No touchdowns since Week 2 and no catches on the year.
- Jonathan Stewart (80 percent): He has yet to score a rushing touchdown this year.
- Chris Ivory (72 percent): He was a one-week replacement for Fournette.
Wide receivers
Injuries of note: Golden Tate (shoulder), Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), Stefon Diggs (groin), DeVante Parker (ankle), Willie Snead (hamstring), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Mike Wallace (concussion), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (thumb)
On a bye: Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Sterling Shepard, Corey Davis, Eric Decker, Rishard Matthews, Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown, Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson, Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb
Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Ted Ginn (67 percent), Marvin Jones (69 percent), Sterling Shepard (77 percent) and Jermaine Kearse (71 percent)
* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.
|31%
Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR
|It's hard to get excited about snap counts, but Doctson was heavily involved Monday night against the Eagles. He played 54 of 64 snaps and has moved past Terrelle Pryor on the depth chart. Now, Doctson only had three catches for 39 yards on five targets, but I promise you big games are coming. He had another red-zone target against Philadelphia, and he's already scored in two of his past four games. Add him in all leagues where available. Doctson is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars.
|20%
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers WR
|Smith-Schuster isn't someone to add now with the hope of playing him right away, although he's not a bad No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 at Detroit. But if the Steelers do somehow trade Martavis Bryant, who is disgruntled with his role, then Smith-Schuster could be in line for big production. And Smith-Schuster has scored in two of the past four games, which is encouraging. He's worth five percent of your FAAB dollars.
|27%
Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR
|Stills is better than Doctson and Smith-Schuster if you need a one-week replacement at receiver, although he doesn't have the best matchup at Baltimore on Thursday. Still, Stills has scored in consecutive games without Parker, who isn't expected to play against the Ravens, and Stills has a solid rapport with Moore. In the last four regular-season games where Moore has appeared going back to last year, Stills has caught a touchdown. He's worth at least five percent of your FAAB dollars.
|29%
Jordan Matthews Buffalo Bills WR
|Matthews returned earlier than expected from his thumb injury and ended up missing just one game. He was quiet in Week 7 against Tampa Bay with two catches for 10 yards on three targets, but hopefully there's more production ahead. The Bills have a great upcoming schedule starting in Week 8 with Oakland, Week 9 at the Jets, Week 10 against New Orleans and Week 11 at the Chargers. Matthews is worth at least five percent of your FAAB dollars.
|26%
Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR
|We don't know how long Tate is going to be out, but Golladay is expected to return in Week 8 against Pittsburgh. It's not an easy matchup, so you don't have to start Golladay or Marvin Jones, but things get easier coming up, starting with Green Bay in Week 9. Golladay has been a tremendous disappointment since his Week 1 game when he had four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets against Arizona. Now that he's healthy, and with Tate out, we could see Golladay start to thrive. He's worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|34%
Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR
|You hear me say it all the time – be ahead of the waiver wire. And you should stash Davis now in all leagues because he's expected to play in Week 9 after Tennessee's bye week. He's been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury, but he's trending in the right direction and is expected to practice next Monday. When healthy, Davis could be a breakout candidate in the second half of the season. He's worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars now before he starts to get expensive.
|63%
Mohamed Sanu Atlanta Falcons WR
|Sanu came back from a one-game absence with a hamstring injury and immediately had 10 targets at New England in Week 7 with six catches for 65 yards. He's not a great option in standard leagues, but in the four healthy games he's played this season he's scored at least 10 PPR points in every outing. He has a good matchup against the Jets and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Sanu is worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars in PPR.
|23%
Robby Anderson New York Jets WR
|Anderson has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against Atlanta, and he's scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in each of his past two games against New England and Miami. He also has 17 targets over that span with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, and he's facing a Falcons defense that has allowed four receivers to score at least seven Fantasy points in the past two games. Anderson is worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|0%
Chris Moore Baltimore Ravens WR
|Moore is a Hail Mary play in case Maclin and Wallace are out, and he's been heavily involved the past two weeks with 15 targets against Chicago and Minnesota. He's finished those two games with only five catches for 80 yards, but he did score against the Vikings. Keep an eye on Maclin and Wallace and their status for Thursday night, but if one or both are out then Moore could be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Moore is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.
Drop list
* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.
- Terrelle Pryor (93 percent): He's been a total bust.
- Sammy Watkins (91 percent): He has six Fantasy points in his past four games combined.
- Randall Cobb (91 percent): He has five Fantasy points in his past three games combined.
- Martavis Bryant (89 percent): A trade might be the only thing to help his value now.
- John Brown (86 percent): Palmer's injury is bad for every Cardinals receiver not named Larry Fitzgerald.
- Willie Snead (79 percent): When healthy, he could be good, but when will that be?
Tight ends
Injuries of note: Delanie Walker (ankle) and Charles Clay (knee)
On a bye: Evan Engram, Delanie Walker, Martellus Bennett and Marcedes Lewis
Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Hunter Henry (82 percent) and Jason Witten (83 percent)
* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.
|31%
Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE
|Tyler Eifert (back) is out for the season, and Kroft has played well in his absence. In the four games since Eifert has been out, Kroft has 17 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets. He has a good matchup in Week 8 against the Colts, who have allowed a tight end to score in four of their past five games. Kroft is a potential top-10 tight end this week and is worth at least five percent of your FAAB dollars.
|4%
Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE
|O'Leary only had two targets in Week 7 against Tampa Bay for two catches and 58 yards, but I'm sticking with him again this week with Clay out. This is a solid matchup in Week 8 against the Raiders, who have allowed five tight ends to score a touchdown or gain at least 70 total yards this year. I expect O'Leary to be in that range, which would make him a low-end starting option this week. He's worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|24%
Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE
|Watson has combined for nine Fantasy points in his past four games, but he's due to break out of his slump, which could happen this week against the Dolphins. The Ravens are banged up at receiver, and he does have 13 targets in his past two games against Chicago and Minnesota. He's combined for 11 catches and 66 yards over that span, so all that's missing is a touchdown. And the Dolphins have allowed four tight ends to score at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league this year. He's worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|58%
Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE
|Cook was great in Week 7 against the Chiefs with six catches for 107 yards on seven targets, and he nearly scored twice. But I'm skeptical of that being Cook and the Raiders taking advantage of a bad Kansas City defense, and he could let you down. That was only his second game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league this year, and I don't like his matchup in Week 8 at Buffalo. So far this season, Cook has two games with 10 Fantasy points and five games with five points or less. He's worth only three percent of your FAAB dollars.
|60%
Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE
|I don't love the matchup for Doyle in Week 8 at Cincinnati, but his targets have been there the past two weeks, which shows Jacoby Brissett should continue to lean on him. He had seven targets in Week 7 against Jacksonville for six catches and 44 yards, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings against the Jaguars and Titans for a combined 11 catches, 94 yards and a touchdown. He's worth one percent of your FAAB dollars.
|20%
Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE
|Jordan Reed broke out of his season-long slump in Week 7 at Philadelphia, but Davis was still productive with four catches for 67 yards on four targets. He now has four games in a row with at least 58 receiving yards, and he's not a bad emergency option at tight end if that's going to continue to be his floor. It might not be sustainable, but Davis is still worth a look in deeper leagues. He's worth one percent of your FAAB dollars.
|46%
Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE
|It's time to consider stashing Olsen if you have an open roster spot, and he's expected to start practicing soon. He's not eligible to play until Week 12 at the Jets, which is the first game after Carolina's bye week. But if you can stash him now it might be a good thing since he could be a difference maker to close the season. He's worth one percent of your FAAB dollars now before he becomes a pricey addition.
|20%
O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Maybe Week 7 at Buffalo was a sign of things to come for Howard. Or maybe you could be chasing points if you buy into Howard's production against the Bills. As you can see by his ranking here, I'm inclined to believe the latter. While he had six targets in Week 7 for six catches, 98 yards and two touchdowns, which were all season highs, he's still the fourth option in Tampa Bay's passing game behind Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Cameron Brate. And all three guys still had more targets than Howard against the Bills. Howard has two games this season with at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league and four games this year with one point or less. I don't have a problem stashing him if you want to carry two tight ends to see if he's ready to break out, but don't plan to use him as your starter. He's worth one percent of your FAAB dollars.
Drop list
* - If you need to make a move, this is a tight end you can drop for this week.
- Martellus Bennett (71 percent): On a bye and Aaron Rodgers is out. He can be cut.
DST streamers
- Bengals (37 percent) vs. IND
- Dolphins (31 percent) at BAL
- Saints (48 percent) vs. CHI
- Bills (57 percent) vs. OAK
K streamers
- Stephen Hauschka (48 percent) vs. OAK
- Kai Forbath (22 percent) at CLE
- Randy Bullock (4 percent) vs. IND
- Blair Walsh (25 percent) vs. HOU
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
Add a Comment