Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Find last-minute replacements for your players on bye weeks

55% Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB

This isn't a great week for running backs, so I'm going with Smallwood as the No. 1 option for two reasons: Week 8 matchup and long-term appeal. In Week 7 against the Redskins, Smallwood returned from a two-game absence with a knee injury and actually started ahead of LeGarrette Blount. Smallwood had eight carries for 25 yards and two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He was second on the team with 24 snaps (Blount had 25), but the Eagles also used Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner. I'm expecting Smallwood to keep getting more work, and I love the matchup in Week 8 against the 49ers, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Smallwood can be a flex option this week and maybe more moving forward. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars.

52% Dion Lewis New England Patriots RB

Lewis has emerged as the No. 1 running back in New England – for now. We'll see if that changes moving forward, but he has to be added in all leagues based on his workload of late. He had 13 carries for 76 yards and one catch for 6 yards in Week 7 against Atlanta, and he has 24 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown in his past two outings. He played 26 snaps to lead all the Patriots running backs against the Falcons as well. In Week 8 against the Chargers, Lewis should be considered a potential No. 2 running back in all leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars.

62% Matt Forte New York Jets RB

Forte played 50 percent of the snaps in Week 7 at Miami despite Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire both being active. Forte finished the game with seven carries for 41 yards and five catches for 41 yards for 82 total yards, which is the second game in a row where he's had more than 80 total yards. He's better in PPR than standard leagues since he has 13 catches over the past two games, and he's facing a Falcons defense in Week 8 that struggles with pass-catching running backs. Forte is worth at least five percent of your FAAB dollars.

65% Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB

Murray was fantastic against Baltimore in Week 7 with 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. He scored 17 Fantasy points in a standard league, which was more than his total points for the season. We hope this is a sign of things to come, and he had at least 12 carries in three games in a row since Dalvin Cook (torn ACL) got hurt. But I still like Jerick McKinnon as the best Vikings running back moving forward. Murray played fewer snaps than McKinnon (35 to 31), and Murray offers little in the passing game compared to McKinnon. Don't overvalue Murray because of his performance in Week 7. And it's hard to start him in a tough matchup in Week 8 against Cleveland. Murray is only worth about five percent of your FAAB dollars.

6% DeAndre Washington Oakland Raiders RB

This is the spot to add both Raiders running backs, and I like Washington better in standard leagues and Richard (19 percent) better in PPR, although it's close for both. There is still the chance Lynch wins his appeal of his one-game suspension and can play this week at Buffalo, but we don't expect that to happen. And with Lynch out, look for Richard and Washington to split touches. After Lynch was ejected in Week 7 against Kansas City, Richard played more snaps, but Washington got the goal-line opportunity and scored. Richard was better in the passing game. Both are worth about five percent of your FAAB dollars but expect an even split and potential disappointment since you might guess on the wrong guy.

52% Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB

Collins isn't coming off a great game in Week 7 at Minnesota with just 10 carries for 30 yards. He also hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year or caught a pass. But he could play well against the Dolphins in Week 8 given the short week and the game at home. Miami also has allowed a rushing touchdown in all three road games this year. I also like Collins as a stash candidate because if the Ravens start to increase his workload, he could become a quality Fantasy option. He's worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.

61% Thomas Rawls Seattle Seahawks RB

I'm still stashing Rawls even though he had a rough game in Week 7 at the Giants with just 11 carries for 36 yards and a fumble and one catch for 16 yards. Eddie Lacy had the same amount of touches, and this is going to be a frustrating backfield until the Seahawks start to lean on Rawls. Maybe that happens in Week 8 against Houston, but if not just be patient with Rawls since he could turn into a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats. Rawls is worth at least three percent of your FAAB dollars.

64% Darren McFadden Dallas Cowboys RB