Fantasy Football Week 8: What you missed Monday, starting with another dominant performance from Carson Wentz

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:

Carson Wentz's dominance continued

Wentz was all over the place as a rookie, and he got off to an up and down start to his sophomore campaign too. However, he has played at an elite level over the last few games, throwing 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions over the last three. He tore apart Washington Monday, with 268 yards on 17 of 25 passing, with four touchdowns.

Wentz's numbers are terrific, and he's passing the eye test, showing impressive athleticism and improved accuracy. He's still a touch inconsistent in that regard, but the bad throws are becoming more and more rare. The Eagles are doing a good job keeping him clean – he has been pressured on 33.2 percent of his dropbacks, 11th-lowest in the league – and he is making defenses pay for that. The schedule toughens up in Week 9 against the Broncos before a bye, but Wentz will remain a must-start player for Week 8 against the 49ers.

Terrelle Pryor was benched

Pryor didn't even see the field on the team's opening drive, and that was a sign of things to come. Pryor saw just one snap in the first half entirely, only ending up a consistent part of the offense with Washington down 24-10 after the Eagles' first drive of the second half. He ended up playing 30 snaps total, catching two of four targets for 14 yards, and he didn't really help himself out with a late drop.

It's been a miserable season for Pryor, who has no more than 70 yards in any game, with just one touchdown for the season. He's been one of the bigger busts in Fantasy, and with Jay Gruden talking about Josh Doctson as the team's "No. 1 guy" after Monday's game, Pryor looks droppable in most leagues. What a disappointment.

Jordan Reed had a breakout game

It wasn't all bad news for Washington Monday, as Jordan Reed finally produced. Entering the game with no game of more than 48 yards and no touchdowns, Reed got going in the second half, picking up eight catches on a team-high 10 targets, or 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He played 50 of the team's 64 snaps, and could be on the verge of a huge second half of the season.

If nothing else, this was a nice reminder that Reed is far too talented to consider sitting, especially at tight end.

Other notes from Monday Night Football

Jason Peters suffered a sprained MCL… There's some fear it could end up being a torn MCL, which would likely end Peters' season. Wentz's season went downhill as a rookie after Lane Johnson's injury, so this could be something to keep an eye on moving forward.



Wendell Smallwood did little in his return… Smallwood picked up 25 yards on eight carries, and 14 on a pair of receptions, while playing 24 of 65 snaps. He should see a larger role moving forward, but would be just a flex play in Week 8 against the 49ers.



Rob Kelly did little in his return… Game script certainly didn't help, as Washington was trailing pretty much all night. He ended up rushing for 16 yards on seven carries, while adding 14 yards on a pair of receptions. Week 8 against the Cowboys could be another tough spot for him, so consider Kelley just a low-end starting option.



What else you need to know from around the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott's case will be heard Oct. 30

The NFL was trying to get his case expedited so a potential ruling could come down this week, but we learned Monday that won't happen. His hearing will come next Monday, clearing the way for Elliott to play in Week 8 against Washington. His status beyond then is, obviously, very much up in the air, with the potential looming for Elliott to sit out from Week 9 through Week 15, essentially ending his Fantasy season.

That's the potential bad news, but at least you know you'll have him this week! Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris would be good players to pick up this week, just in case.

Matt Moore will start in Week 8

Jay Cutler suffered cracked ribs Sunday, and the short turnaround to Thursday Night Football will force him off the field. Moore came into the game and tossed a pair of touchdowns in a come from behind win, and he had multiple touchdowns in three of his four starts last season. However, just one of our three experts has him ranked inside of the top-20 at the position for the matchup against the Ravens, making him more off a No. 2 Fantasy QB for the week.

Trevor Siemian will stay at QB for the Broncos

The season got off to such a good start for Siemian, who passed for six touchdowns and rushed for another in the first two games. However, things have gone downhill since, as he has just two touchdowns with five interceptions over the last five, after another game where he struggled to move the ball in Week 8. However, Vance Joseph told reporters Monday Siemian will "absolutely" remain the starting quarterback.

This is mostly just regression to the mean for Siemian, whose numbers are pretty much where they were last season. At this point, he is what he is – a low-end starting quarterback in the NFL. Getting Emmanuel Sanders back from his ankle injury should help, because this offense is always going to go only as far as the running game and the combination of Sanders and Demaryius Thomas can take them. With Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch as his backups, it would be hard to get excited about a potential change anyway.

Other notes