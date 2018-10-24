Fantasy Football Week 8: What you missed on Tuesday, with the Giants having a fire sale

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."



Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb practiced



This could have huge implications for a Packers team facing their biggest challenge of the season, a date against the Rams. Cobb has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, while Allison has missed the past two games, first with a concussion and then with a hamstring injury of his own. Both of these receivers practiced in a limited fashion in Week 7, so we aren't out of the woods yet.

Allison is still available in 36 percent of leagues and would be a near must-start if he's active against the Rams. So the most actionable thing from this piece of news is that you should check to see if Allison is available in your league.

The main beneficiary of their absence has been Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He has scored 13 PPR Fantasy points or more in each of the games both Allison and Cobb missed and would be a reliable starting receiver in a plus matchup if they're out again. But if both receivers come back, he's likely droppable.

Rishard Matthews is a Jet

The Jets receiving corps has been ravaged by injuries and Jermaine Kearse didn't exactly step up under the Week 7 spotlight, so this signing makes a lot of sense. It also may take some time to work. It's tough as a receiver to walk into a new situation and have immediate production.

But Matthews is now the second most talented receiver on the roster and the situation bears watching. He has the upside to be a weekly starter as a flex in this offense and he could boost Sam Darnold's value if he contributes. Matthews is only worth an add in a league that is 16 teams or deeper for now, but keep an eye on his progress.

In other news:

