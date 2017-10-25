Fantasy Football Week 8: What you missed Tuesday, with DeVante Parker improving and no trade in Martavis Bryant's future

More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em (Wednesday) — Cheat Sheet (Wednesday) — Busts (Thursday)

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:

Tomlin: Martavis Bryant is "not available via a trade"

We'd like to see Bryant moved, and Bryant would like to see Bryant moved, but it doesn't sound like the Steelers plan to oblige his request. Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he has "bigger fish to fry" when asked about Bryant's trade requests, which were first reported after Week 6.

There were reports indicating Bryant may see a larger role in Week 7, but he ended up playing just 36 of 69 offensive snaps, finishing with one catch for 3 yards on two targets. We came into the season expecting big things from Bryant after his suspension in 2016, but he has just one game all season with at least five Fantasy points. If you want to keep stashing him as a potential high-upside breakout play, I can't blame you, but there are no obvious signs of optimism here.

Jay Cutler has already been ruled out for Week 8

With Cutler suffering cracked ribs Sunday and the short turnaround before their Thursday night kickoff vs. the Ravens, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Matt Moore will start Thursday, and though he had multiple touchdowns in three of four starts last season, he is not a recommended starter for Week 8. This is a tough matchup, with the Ravens allowing the third-fewest Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. He is barely a top-20 option for any of our three experts this week.

DeVante Parker was upgraded to limited participation Tuesday

One thing that could help Moore's chances of succeeding would be the return of Parker to the field. He was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, the first time he has been able to practice since suffering his ankle injury early in Week 5.

Parker's return to the offense would be a boon, both for the Dolphins and potentially Fantasy players. He'll likely still see fewer targets than Jarvis Landry, but he had 27 through the first three games, leading to 18 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown. He had a good rapport with Jay Cutler, but Moore loves to take chances down the field, which could work out in Parker's favor as well. I might try to avoid him in Week 8 coming off the injury, but expect him to be a starting-caliber Fantasy option for the second half of the season.

Marshawn Lynch's suspension was upheld

Lynch's appeal was heard and dismissed Monday, after he shoved an official last Thursday. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, and made DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard two of the 10-most-added players in CBSSports.com leagues this week.

Washington saw his ownership jump to 28 percent, while Richard sits at 36 percent after waivers ran Wednesday morning. They will likely split time pretty evenly in Week 8 against the Bills, though I laid out Tuesday why I think Richard is the one to add from this backfield. It's pretty simple: All available evidence points to him being the better player.

