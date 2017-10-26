Fantasy Football Week 8: What you missed Wednesday, with Michael Thomas popping up on the injury report

More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Busts (Thursday)

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Wednesday:

Michael Thomas (knee) did not practice Wednesday

Sean Payton downplayed it, telling reporters Thursday Thomas' injury is not a long-term issue, but this has to be a concern for Week 8. Thomas missed practice Wednesday, so we'll have to keep an eye on his status Thursday and Friday before figuring out whether he should be in your lineup. However, you should start coming up with a contingency plan, possibly including Willie Snead.

Snead has played just one game this season, catching one pass for 11 yards. He has been limited by a hamstring injury since returning from a three-game suspension to start the season, but was able to practice without limitation Wednesday. Brandon Coleman and Ted Ginn could also be options to stream if Thomas is out.

Martavis Bryant may not even play in Week 8

Bryant told reporters Wednesday he has been relegated to working with the scout team during practice this week, as a result of his usage of social media. He continues to complain about his playing time, first privately, and then publicly in an Instagram comment earlier this week.

Bryant made it sound like he may not even see the field in Week 8, which would make some sense. JuJu Smith-Schuster has clearly surpassed him in the team's offensive hierarchy, and coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Wednesday he will have some sort of punishment coming down on Bryant.

We know how good Bryant can be when he's involved in the offense, but he just hasn't been this season. He has been targeted more than five times in only one of seven games so far, and has just one game with double digits in Fantasy scoring as a result. He has caught just 50 percent of the 36 targets thrown his way, and looks like he has fallen entirely out of favor. If you want to stash him on the end of your bench, feel free, but he's certainly no longer a must-own player.

Golden Tate surprisingly returned to practice

Tate's AC joint sprain was supposed to sideline him for multiple weeks, and it still may, but don't write him off just yet. Tate, who was spotted wearing a sling over the weekend, was a surprise participant in practice Wednesday. He was limited, and the team signed receive Jace Billingsley from the practice squad, so there is probably a long way for Tate to go before he actually suits up. However, this is a sign that the injury may not be as bad as initially feared. We'll keep a close eye on his status Thursday and Friday, but you should still be planning to have a viable backup option available.

One possible option is Kenny Golladay, who hasn't played since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. He practiced Wednesday and is expected back for Sunday's game against the Steelers. He would be a viable sleeper starter if Tate sits out.

Stefon Diggs (groin) will travel to London for Week 8

Diggs hasn't played since Week 5, but this is the closest we've gotten to him getting on the field. Of course, traveling with the team is no guarantee he'll play, but you have to like his chances. He was officially limited in practice Wednesday, but Diggs is clearly in better shape than he has been in a while. The Vikings have an easy matchup on the way against the Browns Sunday, so they may not need him, and the looming bye in Week 9 could make Diggs a candidate to sit out if he's less than 100 percent.

However, he has been pushing to play since he first suffered the injury, so don't be surprised if Diggs makes his return. He just may not play a huge role, given the injury and blowout potential.

DeVante Parker is questionable for Thursday night

Parker was doubtful for last week's game, so this is certainly improvement, especially after he was finally able to return to practice this week. He will likely be a game-time decision, for what could be a tough matchup against the Ravens. You might not have a choice, given the six teams on bye, but I would prefer to avoid Parker for at least one week. Let him prove he's healthy Thursday, and then get ready to unleash him in Week 9 against the Raiders.

Paxton Lynch returned to practice

Lynch has been unable to practice all season, so he will likely need more than just a few days to get back up to speed for game action. We'll see his status on Tuesday's first initial injury report of the week, but don't expect Lynch to be cleared for Week 8 against the Chiefs.

What this could mean, however, is Trevor Siemian might need to start looking over his shoulder. I know Vance Joseph gave Siemian a vote of confidence this week, but Siemian has five interceptions to just two touchdowns over his last four games, after a strong start to the season. If his struggles continue and coincide with Lynch's return to full health, a changing of the guard isn't out of the question.

Other notes