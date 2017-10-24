Fantasy Football Week 8: What's fair value for Chris Thompson, Matt Forte and Amari Cooper? Our Trade Values Chart breaks it down

Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent pickups. A good, fair trade will save your Fantasy season -- here's what every player is currently worth in your league.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 42 45
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 40 43
Todd Gurley, LAR 37 40
Leonard Fournette, JAC 37 39
Kareem Hunt, KC 36 39
Devonta Freeman, ATL 31 33
LeSean McCoy, BUF 30 33
Melvin Gordon, LAC 30 33
Jordan Howard, CHI 29 31
Mark Ingram, NO 27 29
Doug Martin, TB 20 22
Jay Ajayi, MIA 18 19
C.J. Anderson, DEN 17 19
Lamar Miller, HOU 15 17
Joe Mixon, CIN 15 17
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 14 18
Jerick McKinnon, MIN 13 16
Carlos Hyde, SF 13 15
Alvin Kamara, NO 12 15
Aaron Jones, GB 12 14
Adrian Peterson, ARI 11 11
Chris Thompson, WAS 10 13
Tevin Coleman, ATL 10 12
DeMarco Murray, TEN 10 11
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 10 10
LeGarrette Blount, PHI 10 10
Matt Forte, NYJ 8 11
Ameer Abdullah, DET 8 10
David Johnson, ARI 8 9
Dion Lewis, NE 8 8
Derrick Henry, TEN 8 8
Rob Kelley, WAS 8 8
James White, NE 7 11
Duke Johnson, CLE 7 9
Ty Montgomery, GB 7 9
Wendell Smallwood, PHI 7 9
Marlon Mack, IND 7 8
Mike Gillislee, NE 7 7
Javorius Allen, BAL 6 8
Alex Collins, BAL 6 6
Jamaal Charles, DEN 5 6
Latavius Murray 5 6
Frank Gore, IND 5 6
Orleans Darkwa, NYG 5 6
Matt Breida, SF 5 6

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR
A.J. Green, CIN 37 40
Antonio Brown, PIT 37 40
Mike Evans, TB 35 38
Julio Jones, ATL 30 33
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 27 31
Michael Thomas, NO 25 28
Dez Bryant, DAL 22 24
Doug Baldwin, SEA 17 20
Keenan Allen, LAC 16 20
Michael Crabtree, OAK 14 17
Chris Hogan, NE 14 16
Brandin Cooks, NE 14 16
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 13 16
Jarvis Landry, MIA 13 16
Kelvin Benjamin, CAR 13 15
Jordy Nelson, GB 13 15
Tyreek Hill, KC 13 15
Amari Cooper, OAK 13 15
Stefon Diggs, MIN 12 16
T.Y. Hilton, IND 12 15
Will Fuller, HOU 11 12
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 9 12
Devin Funchess, CAR 9 11
DeVante Parker, MIA 9 11
Adam Thielen, MIN 8 11
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 8 10
Davante Adams, GB 8 10
Nelson Agholor, PHI 8 10
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 8 10
DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10
Golden Tate, DET 7 10
Marvin Jones, DET 7 9
Pierre Garcon, SF 6 8
Kenny Stills, MIA 6 7
Ted Ginn, NO 6 7
Sammy Watkins, LAR 6 7
Randall Cobb, GB 5 7
Cooper Kupp, LAR 5 7
Corey Davis, TEN 5 7
Sterling Shepard, NYG 5 6
John Brown, ARI 5 6
Allen Hurns, JAC 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE 28 31
Zach Ertz, PHI 21 24
Travis Kelce, KC 16 18
Hunter Henry, LAC 13 15
Jimmy Graham, SEA 11 13
Evan Engram, NYG 10 12
Jordan Reed, WAS 10 12
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 9 11
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8
O.J. Howard, TB 6 7
Cameron Brate, TB 6 7
Charles Clay, BUF 5 7
Greg Olsen, CAR 5 6

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Deshaun Watson, HOU 19 38
Tom Brady, NE 19 38
Dak Prescott, DAL 18 36
Drew Brees, NO 18 36
Carson Wentz, PHI 18 36
Kirk Cousins, WAS 17 34
Russell Wilson, SEA 14 28
Cam Newton, CAR 12 24
Jameis Winston, TB 11 22
Alex Smith, KC 10 20
Philip Rivers, LAC 10 20
Derek Carr, OAK 9 18
Marcus Mariota, TEN 9 18
Matthew Stafford, DET 7 14
Matt Ryan, ATL 6 12
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 6 12
