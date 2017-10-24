Fantasy Football Week 8: What's fair value for Chris Thompson, Matt Forte and Amari Cooper? Our Trade Values Chart breaks it down
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent pickups. A good, fair trade will save your Fantasy season -- here's what every player is currently worth in your league.
What is the Trade Chart?
The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|42
|45
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|40
|43
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|37
|40
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|37
|39
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|36
|39
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|31
|33
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|30
|33
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|30
|33
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|29
|31
|Mark Ingram, NO
|27
|29
|Doug Martin, TB
|20
|22
|Jay Ajayi, MIA
|18
|19
|C.J. Anderson, DEN
|17
|19
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|15
|17
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|15
|17
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|14
|18
|Jerick McKinnon, MIN
|13
|16
|Carlos Hyde, SF
|13
|15
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|12
|15
|Aaron Jones, GB
|12
|14
|Adrian Peterson, ARI
|11
|11
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|10
|13
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|10
|12
|DeMarco Murray, TEN
|10
|11
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|10
|10
|LeGarrette Blount, PHI
|10
|10
|Matt Forte, NYJ
|8
|11
|Ameer Abdullah, DET
|8
|10
|David Johnson, ARI
|8
|9
|Dion Lewis, NE
|8
|8
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|8
|8
|Rob Kelley, WAS
|8
|8
|James White, NE
|7
|11
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|7
|9
|Ty Montgomery, GB
|7
|9
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|7
|9
|Marlon Mack, IND
|7
|8
|Mike Gillislee, NE
|7
|7
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|6
|8
|Alex Collins, BAL
|6
|6
|Jamaal Charles, DEN
|5
|6
|Latavius Murray
|5
|6
|Frank Gore, IND
|5
|6
|Orleans Darkwa, NYG
|5
|6
|Matt Breida, SF
|5
|6
Wide receivers
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|A.J. Green, CIN
|37
|40
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|37
|40
|Mike Evans, TB
|35
|38
|Julio Jones, ATL
|30
|33
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|27
|31
|Michael Thomas, NO
|25
|28
|Dez Bryant, DAL
|22
|24
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|17
|20
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|16
|20
|Michael Crabtree, OAK
|14
|17
|Chris Hogan, NE
|14
|16
|Brandin Cooks, NE
|14
|16
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|13
|16
|Jarvis Landry, MIA
|13
|16
|Kelvin Benjamin, CAR
|13
|15
|Jordy Nelson, GB
|13
|15
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|13
|15
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|13
|15
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|12
|16
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|12
|15
|Will Fuller, HOU
|11
|12
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|9
|12
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|9
|11
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|9
|11
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|8
|11
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|8
|10
|Davante Adams, GB
|8
|10
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|8
|10
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|8
|10
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|8
|10
|Golden Tate, DET
|7
|10
|Marvin Jones, DET
|7
|9
|Pierre Garcon, SF
|6
|8
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|6
|7
|Ted Ginn, NO
|6
|7
|Sammy Watkins, LAR
|6
|7
|Randall Cobb, GB
|5
|7
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|5
|7
|Corey Davis, TEN
|5
|7
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|5
|6
|John Brown, ARI
|5
|6
|Allen Hurns, JAC
|5
|6
Tight ends
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|28
|31
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|21
|24
|Travis Kelce, KC
|16
|18
|Hunter Henry, LAC
|13
|15
|Jimmy Graham, SEA
|11
|13
|Evan Engram, NYG
|10
|12
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|10
|12
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ
|9
|11
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|6
|8
|O.J. Howard, TB
|6
|7
|Cameron Brate, TB
|6
|7
|Charles Clay, BUF
|5
|7
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|5
|6
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|19
|38
|Tom Brady, NE
|19
|38
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|18
|36
|Drew Brees, NO
|18
|36
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|18
|36
|Kirk Cousins, WAS
|17
|34
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|14
|28
|Cam Newton, CAR
|12
|24
|Jameis Winston, TB
|11
|22
|Alex Smith, KC
|10
|20
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|10
|20
|Derek Carr, OAK
|9
|18
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|9
|18
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|7
|14
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|6
|12
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|6
|12
