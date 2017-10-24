Fantasy Football Week 8: What's fair value for Chris Thompson, Matt Forte and Amari Cooper? Our Trade Values Chart breaks it down

What is the Trade Chart?

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR Le'Veon Bell, PIT 42 45 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 40 43 Todd Gurley, LAR 37 40 Leonard Fournette, JAC 37 39 Kareem Hunt, KC 36 39 Devonta Freeman, ATL 31 33 LeSean McCoy, BUF 30 33 Melvin Gordon, LAC 30 33 Jordan Howard, CHI 29 31 Mark Ingram, NO 27 29 Doug Martin, TB 20 22 Jay Ajayi, MIA 18 19 C.J. Anderson, DEN 17 19 Lamar Miller, HOU 15 17 Joe Mixon, CIN 15 17 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 14 18 Jerick McKinnon, MIN 13 16 Carlos Hyde, SF 13 15 Alvin Kamara, NO 12 15 Aaron Jones, GB 12 14 Adrian Peterson, ARI 11 11 Chris Thompson, WAS 10 13 Tevin Coleman, ATL 10 12 DeMarco Murray, TEN 10 11 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 10 10 LeGarrette Blount, PHI 10 10 Matt Forte, NYJ 8 11 Ameer Abdullah, DET 8 10 David Johnson, ARI 8 9 Dion Lewis, NE 8 8 Derrick Henry, TEN 8 8 Rob Kelley, WAS 8 8 James White, NE 7 11 Duke Johnson, CLE 7 9 Ty Montgomery, GB 7 9 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 7 9 Marlon Mack, IND 7 8 Mike Gillislee, NE 7 7 Javorius Allen, BAL 6 8 Alex Collins, BAL 6 6 Jamaal Charles, DEN 5 6 Latavius Murray 5 6 Frank Gore, IND 5 6 Orleans Darkwa, NYG 5 6 Matt Breida, SF 5 6

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR A.J. Green, CIN 37 40 Antonio Brown, PIT 37 40 Mike Evans, TB 35 38 Julio Jones, ATL 30 33 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 27 31 Michael Thomas, NO 25 28 Dez Bryant, DAL 22 24 Doug Baldwin, SEA 17 20 Keenan Allen, LAC 16 20 Michael Crabtree, OAK 14 17 Chris Hogan, NE 14 16 Brandin Cooks, NE 14 16 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 13 16 Jarvis Landry, MIA 13 16 Kelvin Benjamin, CAR 13 15 Jordy Nelson, GB 13 15 Tyreek Hill, KC 13 15 Amari Cooper, OAK 13 15 Stefon Diggs, MIN 12 16 T.Y. Hilton, IND 12 15 Will Fuller, HOU 11 12 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 9 12 Devin Funchess, CAR 9 11 DeVante Parker, MIA 9 11 Adam Thielen, MIN 8 11 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 8 10 Davante Adams, GB 8 10 Nelson Agholor, PHI 8 10 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 8 10 DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10 Golden Tate, DET 7 10 Marvin Jones, DET 7 9 Pierre Garcon, SF 6 8 Kenny Stills, MIA 6 7 Ted Ginn, NO 6 7 Sammy Watkins, LAR 6 7 Randall Cobb, GB 5 7 Cooper Kupp, LAR 5 7 Corey Davis, TEN 5 7 Sterling Shepard, NYG 5 6 John Brown, ARI 5 6 Allen Hurns, JAC 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 28 31 Zach Ertz, PHI 21 24 Travis Kelce, KC 16 18 Hunter Henry, LAC 13 15 Jimmy Graham, SEA 11 13 Evan Engram, NYG 10 12 Jordan Reed, WAS 10 12 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 9 11 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8 O.J. Howard, TB 6 7 Cameron Brate, TB 6 7 Charles Clay, BUF 5 7 Greg Olsen, CAR 5 6

Quarterbacks