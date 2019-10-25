Fantasy Football Week 8 Wide Receiver Preview: Keenan Allen, Calvin Ridley trending in different directions

After the first three weeks of the season you'd have never thought we'd utter the names Keenan Allen and Calvin Ridley in the same rankings discussion. Allen was statistically the best receiver in the NFL while Ridley was coming off a game with one target. A lot has changed since then.

Allen has not scored a touchdown or topped 61 yards since Week 3. Mike Williams and Hunter Henry have taken a larger role in the offense and the offense as a whole has sputtered. To make things worse, Allen's dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice this week.

Allen is listed as a game-time decision on Sunday and we're still projecting him to play, but I'm not 100% sure I want to start him even if he's active. He has a very difficult matchup against the Bears, and this game has the lowest over-under of the week (41). He's a No. 3 receiver for me, and I'm planning as if I won't have him.

Ridley has touchdowns in four of six games this season and two of his past three. His target volume has been disappointing, but it should improve with the trade of Mohamed Sanu. It also looks like Matt Ryan should be able to give it a go after making it through a partial practice on Friday.

Like Allen, Ridley is a No. 3 receiver, but I feel a lot better about starting him. He has legitimate upside every week, which is more than you can say for a banged-up Allen. I'd sit Allen for Ridley, Mike Williams and even a couple of the waiver-wire guys below in non-PPR.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Stefon Diggs is must-start without Thielen, and Bisi Johnson is an intriguing dart throw. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee both get a boost, and Hopkins should be a true No. 1 again. Marquise Goodwin WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. The 49ers aren't throwing the ball enough for anyone other than George Kittle to matter.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

45.2% - Share of the Jets' air yards for Robby Anderson. You can't trust him this week, but the schedule gets much easier in Week 9 and this type of volume should pay off.

- Share of the Jets' air yards for Robby Anderson. You can't trust him this week, but the schedule gets much easier in Week 9 and this type of volume should pay off. 17 - Average targeted air yards for DeVante Parker. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, Parker is a weekly boom-or-bust flex with upside.

27% - Target share for Dede Westbrook since Week 3. Some near misses are the only thing between him and must-start status. I'm trusting him this week against the Jets.

- Target share for Dede Westbrook since Week 3. Some near misses are the only thing between him and must-start status. I'm trusting him this week against the Jets. 10.4 - Targets per game for Tyler Boyd. He was awful in Week 8, but he still has a career average of 7.9 yards per target, which should make him must-start with this volume.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 317 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 340 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 439 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.2 Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 41 REYDS 253 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 63% I loved Davis' increased targets in Week 7 and Ryan Tannehill's accuracy when throwing to his receivers. If Delanie Walker misses time, that should only help Davis' target share. It was getting close to quitting time for many Corey Davis' truthers, but there's reason to believe again. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 37% It's been close enough between Brown and Davis that I don't feel super confident which one is going to be better rest of season. That's also a knock against both of them because it's unlikely they're both useful. They're both No. 3 receivers in Week 8 with significant upside if Tannehill is as good as he looked in Week 7. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 53% Dorsett was No. 1 on this list before the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu. I still think he could be a good flex in Week 8, but I worry about his long-term targets with Sanu in the fold. View him more as a one-week replacement. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 34% Johnson had a good connection with Mason Rudoph earlier in the season and has an outstanding matchup against the Dolphins. He's a dart throw, but he's my favorite dart throw this week.

Stashes Antonio Brown WR NE New England • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 42% There are rumblings that Brown could sign with a team after the trade deadline. I thought we were done with him for this year, but his upside makes him worth speculating on if you have a bench spot. DaeSean Hamilton WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownwership 6% In deeper leagues Hamilton is worth a look just to see what type of target share he gets without Sanders.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 8 Prices FanDuel $8,500 DraftKings $8,000 Thomas has 36 targets over the past three weeks and has been the one elite wide receiver to deliver exactly what we expected from him. In cash games, his floor is as safe as you can find with at least 16.4 PPR points in every game this season.

Contrarian Plays Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 8 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $5,100 When am I going to give up on Tyler Boyd? When he stops averaging double-digit targets per game.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR NON PPR FPTS PPR FPTs 1 1 Michael Thomas 17.95 27.18 2 2 Chris Godwin 15.34 22.19 3 3 DeAndre Hopkins 12.97 20.40 4 4 Cooper Kupp 12.65 19.26 8 5 Allen Robinson 12.15 18.61 13 6 Julian Edelman 11.27 18.36 6 7 Julio Jones 12.22 18.17 22 8 Tyler Boyd 10.39 17.50 7 9 D.J. Chark 12.17 17.12 5 10 Stefon Diggs 12.54 17.11 11 11 Courtland Sutton 11.64 17.11 9 12 Tyler Lockett 11.70 16.74 15 13 John Brown 11.08 16.31 18 14 Golden Tate 10.67 16.11 24 15 T.Y. Hilton 10.09 16.10 10 16 Kenny Golladay 11.69 16.07 12 17 Mike Evans 11.56 16.06 19 18 Dede Westbrook 10.57 16.03 16 19 JuJu Smith-Schuster 11.01 15.88 14 20 Marvin Jones 11.09 15.68 17 21 Robert Woods 10.73 15.50 23 22 Odell Beckham 10.30 15.20 20 23 Terry McLaurin 10.46 15.07 21 24 Tyreek Hill 10.40 14.94 35 25 Alshon Jeffery 8.69 14.88 25 26 Philip Dorsett 10.07 14.87 32 27 D.J. Moore 8.88 13.92 26 28 Auden Tate 9.32 13.79 27 29 Calvin Ridley 9.26 13.66 29 30 Mike Williams 9.18 13.45 39 31 Larry Fitzgerald 8.51 13.27 31 32 Jarvis Landry 9.03 13.24 38 33 Keenan Allen 8.59 13.19 37 34 Curtis Samuel 8.60 12.86 28 35 Brandin Cooks 9.23 12.75 34 36 Corey Davis 8.78 12.59 41 37 Diontae Johnson 8.06 12.42 49 38 Jamison Crowder 7.06 12.31 30 39 D.K. Metcalf 9.07 12.10 33 40 Kenny Stills 8.82 12.06

