Fantasy Football Week 8 Wide Receiver Preview: Keenan Allen, Calvin Ridley trending in different directions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including what he's doing to prepare for a possible Keenan Allen absence.
After the first three weeks of the season you'd have never thought we'd utter the names Keenan Allen and Calvin Ridley in the same rankings discussion. Allen was statistically the best receiver in the NFL while Ridley was coming off a game with one target. A lot has changed since then.
Allen has not scored a touchdown or topped 61 yards since Week 3. Mike Williams and Hunter Henry have taken a larger role in the offense and the offense as a whole has sputtered. To make things worse, Allen's dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice this week.
Allen is listed as a game-time decision on Sunday and we're still projecting him to play, but I'm not 100% sure I want to start him even if he's active. He has a very difficult matchup against the Bears, and this game has the lowest over-under of the week (41). He's a No. 3 receiver for me, and I'm planning as if I won't have him.
Ridley has touchdowns in four of six games this season and two of his past three. His target volume has been disappointing, but it should improve with the trade of Mohamed Sanu. It also looks like Matt Ryan should be able to give it a go after making it through a partial practice on Friday.
Like Allen, Ridley is a No. 3 receiver, but I feel a lot better about starting him. He has legitimate upside every week, which is more than you can say for a banged-up Allen. I'd sit Allen for Ridley, Mike Williams and even a couple of the waiver-wire guys below in non-PPR.
Week 8 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Stefon Diggs is must-start without Thielen, and Bisi Johnson is an intriguing dart throw.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee both get a boost, and Hopkins should be a true No. 1 again.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The 49ers aren't throwing the ball enough for anyone other than George Kittle to matter.
Numbers to Know
- 45.2% - Share of the Jets' air yards for Robby Anderson. You can't trust him this week, but the schedule gets much easier in Week 9 and this type of volume should pay off.
- 17 - Average targeted air yards for DeVante Parker. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, Parker is a weekly boom-or-bust flex with upside.
- 27% - Target share for Dede Westbrook since Week 3. Some near misses are the only thing between him and must-start status. I'm trusting him this week against the Jets.
- 10.4 - Targets per game for Tyler Boyd. He was awful in Week 8, but he still has a career average of 7.9 yards per target, which should make him must-start with this volume.
Matchups that matter
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
I loved Davis' increased targets in Week 7 and Ryan Tannehill's accuracy when throwing to his receivers. If Delanie Walker misses time, that should only help Davis' target share. It was getting close to quitting time for many Corey Davis' truthers, but there's reason to believe again.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It's been close enough between Brown and Davis that I don't feel super confident which one is going to be better rest of season. That's also a knock against both of them because it's unlikely they're both useful. They're both No. 3 receivers in Week 8 with significant upside if Tannehill is as good as he looked in Week 7.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dorsett was No. 1 on this list before the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu. I still think he could be a good flex in Week 8, but I worry about his long-term targets with Sanu in the fold. View him more as a one-week replacement.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Johnson had a good connection with Mason Rudoph earlier in the season and has an outstanding matchup against the Dolphins. He's a dart throw, but he's my favorite dart throw this week.
NE New England • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
There are rumblings that Brown could sign with a team after the trade deadline. I thought we were done with him for this year, but his upside makes him worth speculating on if you have a bench spot.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In deeper leagues Hamilton is worth a look just to see what type of target share he gets without Sanders.
DFS Plays
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Thomas has 36 targets over the past three weeks and has been the one elite wide receiver to deliver exactly what we expected from him. In cash games, his floor is as safe as you can find with at least 16.4 PPR points in every game this season.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
When am I going to give up on Tyler Boyd? When he stops averaging double-digit targets per game.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
17.95
27.18
2
2
Chris Godwin
15.34
22.19
3
3
DeAndre Hopkins
12.97
20.40
4
4
Cooper Kupp
12.65
19.26
8
5
Allen Robinson
12.15
18.61
13
6
Julian Edelman
11.27
18.36
6
7
Julio Jones
12.22
18.17
22
8
Tyler Boyd
10.39
17.50
7
9
D.J. Chark
12.17
17.12
5
10
Stefon Diggs
12.54
17.11
11
11
Courtland Sutton
11.64
17.11
9
12
Tyler Lockett
11.70
16.74
15
13
John Brown
11.08
16.31
18
14
Golden Tate
10.67
16.11
24
15
T.Y. Hilton
10.09
16.10
10
16
Kenny Golladay
11.69
16.07
12
17
Mike Evans
11.56
16.06
19
18
Dede Westbrook
10.57
16.03
16
19
JuJu Smith-Schuster
11.01
15.88
14
20
Marvin Jones
11.09
15.68
17
21
Robert Woods
10.73
15.50
23
22
Odell Beckham
10.30
15.20
20
23
Terry McLaurin
10.46
15.07
21
24
Tyreek Hill
10.40
14.94
35
25
Alshon Jeffery
8.69
14.88
25
26
Philip Dorsett
10.07
14.87
32
27
D.J. Moore
8.88
13.92
26
28
Auden Tate
9.32
13.79
27
29
Calvin Ridley
9.26
13.66
29
30
Mike Williams
9.18
13.45
39
31
Larry Fitzgerald
8.51
13.27
31
32
Jarvis Landry
9.03
13.24
38
33
Keenan Allen
8.59
13.19
37
34
Curtis Samuel
8.60
12.86
28
35
Brandin Cooks
9.23
12.75
34
36
Corey Davis
8.78
12.59
41
37
Diontae Johnson
8.06
12.42
49
38
Jamison Crowder
7.06
12.31
30
39
D.K. Metcalf
9.07
12.10
33
40
Kenny Stills
8.82
12.06
