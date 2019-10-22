Fantasy Football Week 8 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, DFS plays, matchups that matter

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including projections and waiver wire adds.

We've heard for week this could be a busy trade deadline at the wide receiver position, and it got started Tuesday with the Patriots trading a second-round pick to the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. Chris Towers broke down what the trade means for Fantasy here and my reaction is probably more pessimistic, and probably will be for any receiver changing teams midseason. 

As we saw with Golden Tate last year, it can be really difficult to blend in with a new team midseason. You have to learn the playbook, develop rapport with the quarterback and then earn that quarterback's trust. A lot has to go right in a short period of time for this to be successful. That doesn't mean it can't be successful. Josh Gordon really took off in 2018 after a slow start. It worked great with Amari Cooper. I just don't believe the odds are in the receiver's favor, especially if they're a secondary option like Sanu. 

The players who can be affected the most are the other receivers. I was pretty excited to add Phillip Dorsett off the waiver wire, but now I'm not too sure. I still expect him to be good this week against Cleveland, but the future is suddenly murkier. On the flip side, I was worried about Calvin Ridley, but his targets should finally get a boost and he could finally deliver the breakout we were hoping for (if Matt Ryan is OK). 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Stefon Diggs is must-start without Thielen, and Bisi Johnson is an intriguing dart throw.
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee both get a boost, and Hopkins should be a true No. 1 again.
headshot-image
Marquise Goodwin WR
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The 49ers aren't throwing the ball enough for anyone other than George Kittle to matter.
Numbers to Know
  • 45.2% - Share of the Jets' air yards for Robby Anderson. You can't trust him this week but the schedule gets much easier in Week 9 and this type of volume should pay off. 
  • 17 - Average targeted air yards for DeVante Parker. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center Parker is a weekly boom-or-bust flex with upside. 
  • 13.38 - Yards per target this season for Stefon Diggs. If there's no Adam Thielen he could be a monster against Washington. 
  • 27% - Target share for Dede Westbrook since Week 3. Some near misses are the only thing between him and must-start status. I'm trusting him this week against the Jets.
  • 10.4 - Targets per game for Tyler Boyd. He was awful in Week 8 but he still has a career average of 7.9 yards per target which should make him must-start with this volume. 
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
43rd
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
34
REYDS
317
TD
2
FPTS/G
9
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
15
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
38
REYDS
340
TD
2
FPTS/G
11
headshot-image
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -10.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
44
REYDS
439
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.2
headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
41
REYDS
253
TD
4
FPTS/G
12
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
8.5
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
43
REYDS
297
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Adds
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
38%
I loved Davis' increased targets in Week 7 and Ryan Tannehill's accuracy when throwing to his receivers. If Delanie Walker misses time that should only help Davis' target share. It was getting close to quitting time for many Corey Davis' truthers but there's reason to believe again.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
25%
It's been close enough between Brown and Davis that I don't feel super confident which one is going to be better rest of season. That's also a knock against both of them because it's unlikely they're both useful. They're both No. 3 receivers in Week 8 with significant upside if Tannehill is as good as he looked in Week 7.
headshot-image
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
37%
Stills should benefit from the absence of Will Fuller and gets an outstanding matchup this week against the Raiders. He could do a nice Marquez Valdes-Scantling impersonation in Week 8.
headshot-image
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
50%
Dorsett was No. 1 on this list before the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu. I still think he could be a good flex in Week 8, but I worry about his long-term targets with Sanu in the fold. View him more as a one-week replacement.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
22%
Johnson had a good connection with Mason Rudoph earlier in the year and has an outstanding matchup against the Dolphins. He's a dart throw, but he's my favorite dart throw this week.
Stashes
headshot-image
Antonio Brown WR
NE New England • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Ownership
48%
There are rumblings that Brown could sign with a team after the trade deadline. I thought we were done with him for this year, but his upside makes him worth speculating on if you have a bench spot.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 8 Prices
FanDuel
$8,500
DraftKings
$8,000
Thomas has 36 targets over the past three weeks and has been the one elite wide receiver to deliver exactly what we expected from him. In cash games, his floor is as safe as you can find with at least 16.4 PPR points in every game this season.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 8 Prices
FanDuel
$5,600
DraftKings
$5,100
When am I going to give up on Tyler Boyd? When he stops averaging double-digit targets per game.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank 

PPR Rank 

WR 

NON PPR FPTS 

PPR FPTs 

Michael Thomas 

17.95 

27.18 

Chris Godwin 

15.34 

22.19 

DeAndre Hopkins 

12.97 

20.40 

Allen Robinson 

12.71 

19.63 

Cooper Kupp 

12.65 

19.26 

12 

Julian Edelman 

11.27 

18.36 

Courtland Sutton 

12.27 

17.98 

23 

Tyler Boyd 

10.39 

17.50 

D.J. Chark 

12.42 

17.36 

10 

Stefon Diggs 

12.24 

16.81 

11 

Tyler Lockett 

11.70 

16.74 

11 

12 

Marvin Jones 

11.43 

16.25 

18 

13 

Julio Jones 

10.74 

16.22 

20 

14 

Golden Tate 

10.67 

16.11 

24 

15 

T.Y. Hilton 

10.09 

16.10 

10 

16 

Kenny Golladay 

11.69 

16.07 

21 

17 

Dede Westbrook 

10.57 

16.03 

17 

18 

John Brown 

10.78 

16.01 

13 

19 

JuJu Smith-Schuster 

11.01 

15.88 

15 

20 

Odell Beckham 

10.90 

15.80 

14 

21 

Terry McLaurin 

10.99 

15.60 

19 

22 

Robert Woods 

10.73 

15.50 

30 

23 

Alshon Jeffery 

8.99 

15.18 

16 

24 

Mike Evans 

10.82 

15.06 

22 

25 

Tyreek Hill 

10.40 

14.94 

25 

26 

Philip Dorsett 

10.07 

14.87 

27 

27 

Keenan Allen 

9.51 

14.60 

26 

28 

Jarvis Landry 

9.63 

13.84 

28 

29 

Auden Tate 

9.32 

13.79 

34 

30 

D.J. Moore 

8.78 

13.73 

38 

31 

Larry Fitzgerald 

8.51 

13.27 

40 

32 

Calvin Ridley 

8.43 

13.00 

36 

33 

Curtis Samuel 

8.53 

12.71 

35 

34 

Mike Williams 

8.57 

12.64 

32 

35 

Corey Davis 

8.78 

12.59 

31 

36 

Brandin Cooks 

8.93 

12.45 

41 

37 

Diontae Johnson 

8.06 

12.42 

48 

38 

Jamison Crowder 

7.06 

12.31 

32 

39 

A.J. Brown 

8.78 

12.21 

29 

40 

D.K. Metcalf 

9.07 

12.10 

So who should you sit and start in Week 8? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

