Fantasy Football Week 8 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, DFS plays, matchups that matter

We've heard for week this could be a busy trade deadline at the wide receiver position, and it got started Tuesday with the Patriots trading a second-round pick to the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. Chris Towers broke down what the trade means for Fantasy here and my reaction is probably more pessimistic, and probably will be for any receiver changing teams midseason.

As we saw with Golden Tate last year, it can be really difficult to blend in with a new team midseason. You have to learn the playbook, develop rapport with the quarterback and then earn that quarterback's trust. A lot has to go right in a short period of time for this to be successful. That doesn't mean it can't be successful. Josh Gordon really took off in 2018 after a slow start. It worked great with Amari Cooper. I just don't believe the odds are in the receiver's favor, especially if they're a secondary option like Sanu.

The players who can be affected the most are the other receivers. I was pretty excited to add Phillip Dorsett off the waiver wire, but now I'm not too sure. I still expect him to be good this week against Cleveland, but the future is suddenly murkier. On the flip side, I was worried about Calvin Ridley, but his targets should finally get a boost and he could finally deliver the breakout we were hoping for (if Matt Ryan is OK).

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Stefon Diggs is must-start without Thielen, and Bisi Johnson is an intriguing dart throw. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee both get a boost, and Hopkins should be a true No. 1 again. Marquise Goodwin WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. The 49ers aren't throwing the ball enough for anyone other than George Kittle to matter.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

45.2% - Share of the Jets' air yards for Robby Anderson. You can't trust him this week but the schedule gets much easier in Week 9 and this type of volume should pay off.

- Share of the Jets' air yards for Robby Anderson. You can't trust him this week but the schedule gets much easier in Week 9 and this type of volume should pay off. 17 - Average targeted air yards for DeVante Parker. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center Parker is a weekly boom-or-bust flex with upside.

- Average targeted air yards for DeVante Parker. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center Parker is a weekly boom-or-bust flex with upside. 13.38 - Yards per target this season for Stefon Diggs. If there's no Adam Thielen he could be a monster against Washington.

- Yards per target this season for Stefon Diggs. If there's no Adam Thielen he could be a monster against Washington. 27% - Target share for Dede Westbrook since Week 3. Some near misses are the only thing between him and must-start status. I'm trusting him this week against the Jets.

- Target share for Dede Westbrook since Week 3. Some near misses are the only thing between him and must-start status. I'm trusting him this week against the Jets. 10.4 - Targets per game for Tyler Boyd. He was awful in Week 8 but he still has a career average of 7.9 yards per target which should make him must-start with this volume.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 317 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 340 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 439 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.2 Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 41 REYDS 253 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 38% I loved Davis' increased targets in Week 7 and Ryan Tannehill's accuracy when throwing to his receivers. If Delanie Walker misses time that should only help Davis' target share. It was getting close to quitting time for many Corey Davis' truthers but there's reason to believe again. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 25% It's been close enough between Brown and Davis that I don't feel super confident which one is going to be better rest of season. That's also a knock against both of them because it's unlikely they're both useful. They're both No. 3 receivers in Week 8 with significant upside if Tannehill is as good as he looked in Week 7. Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 37% Stills should benefit from the absence of Will Fuller and gets an outstanding matchup this week against the Raiders. He could do a nice Marquez Valdes-Scantling impersonation in Week 8. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 50% Dorsett was No. 1 on this list before the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu. I still think he could be a good flex in Week 8, but I worry about his long-term targets with Sanu in the fold. View him more as a one-week replacement. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 22% Johnson had a good connection with Mason Rudoph earlier in the year and has an outstanding matchup against the Dolphins. He's a dart throw, but he's my favorite dart throw this week.

Stashes Antonio Brown WR NE New England • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 48% There are rumblings that Brown could sign with a team after the trade deadline. I thought we were done with him for this year, but his upside makes him worth speculating on if you have a bench spot.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 8 Prices FanDuel $8,500 DraftKings $8,000 Thomas has 36 targets over the past three weeks and has been the one elite wide receiver to deliver exactly what we expected from him. In cash games, his floor is as safe as you can find with at least 16.4 PPR points in every game this season.

Contrarian Plays Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 8 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $5,100 When am I going to give up on Tyler Boyd? When he stops averaging double-digit targets per game.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR NON PPR FPTS PPR FPTs 1 1 Michael Thomas 17.95 27.18 2 2 Chris Godwin 15.34 22.19 3 3 DeAndre Hopkins 12.97 20.40 4 4 Allen Robinson 12.71 19.63 5 5 Cooper Kupp 12.65 19.26 12 6 Julian Edelman 11.27 18.36 7 7 Courtland Sutton 12.27 17.98 23 8 Tyler Boyd 10.39 17.50 6 9 D.J. Chark 12.42 17.36 8 10 Stefon Diggs 12.24 16.81 9 11 Tyler Lockett 11.70 16.74 11 12 Marvin Jones 11.43 16.25 18 13 Julio Jones 10.74 16.22 20 14 Golden Tate 10.67 16.11 24 15 T.Y. Hilton 10.09 16.10 10 16 Kenny Golladay 11.69 16.07 21 17 Dede Westbrook 10.57 16.03 17 18 John Brown 10.78 16.01 13 19 JuJu Smith-Schuster 11.01 15.88 15 20 Odell Beckham 10.90 15.80 14 21 Terry McLaurin 10.99 15.60 19 22 Robert Woods 10.73 15.50 30 23 Alshon Jeffery 8.99 15.18 16 24 Mike Evans 10.82 15.06 22 25 Tyreek Hill 10.40 14.94 25 26 Philip Dorsett 10.07 14.87 27 27 Keenan Allen 9.51 14.60 26 28 Jarvis Landry 9.63 13.84 28 29 Auden Tate 9.32 13.79 34 30 D.J. Moore 8.78 13.73 38 31 Larry Fitzgerald 8.51 13.27 40 32 Calvin Ridley 8.43 13.00 36 33 Curtis Samuel 8.53 12.71 35 34 Mike Williams 8.57 12.64 32 35 Corey Davis 8.78 12.59 31 36 Brandin Cooks 8.93 12.45 41 37 Diontae Johnson 8.06 12.42 48 38 Jamison Crowder 7.06 12.31 32 39 A.J. Brown 8.78 12.21 29 40 D.K. Metcalf 9.07 12.10

