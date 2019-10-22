Fantasy Football Week 8 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, DFS plays, matchups that matter
We've heard for week this could be a busy trade deadline at the wide receiver position, and it got started Tuesday with the Patriots trading a second-round pick to the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. Chris Towers broke down what the trade means for Fantasy here and my reaction is probably more pessimistic, and probably will be for any receiver changing teams midseason.
As we saw with Golden Tate last year, it can be really difficult to blend in with a new team midseason. You have to learn the playbook, develop rapport with the quarterback and then earn that quarterback's trust. A lot has to go right in a short period of time for this to be successful. That doesn't mean it can't be successful. Josh Gordon really took off in 2018 after a slow start. It worked great with Amari Cooper. I just don't believe the odds are in the receiver's favor, especially if they're a secondary option like Sanu.
The players who can be affected the most are the other receivers. I was pretty excited to add Phillip Dorsett off the waiver wire, but now I'm not too sure. I still expect him to be good this week against Cleveland, but the future is suddenly murkier. On the flip side, I was worried about Calvin Ridley, but his targets should finally get a boost and he could finally deliver the breakout we were hoping for (if Matt Ryan is OK).
Week 8 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Stefon Diggs is must-start without Thielen, and Bisi Johnson is an intriguing dart throw.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee both get a boost, and Hopkins should be a true No. 1 again.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The 49ers aren't throwing the ball enough for anyone other than George Kittle to matter.
Numbers to Know
- 45.2% - Share of the Jets' air yards for Robby Anderson. You can't trust him this week but the schedule gets much easier in Week 9 and this type of volume should pay off.
- 17 - Average targeted air yards for DeVante Parker. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center Parker is a weekly boom-or-bust flex with upside.
- 13.38 - Yards per target this season for Stefon Diggs. If there's no Adam Thielen he could be a monster against Washington.
- 27% - Target share for Dede Westbrook since Week 3. Some near misses are the only thing between him and must-start status. I'm trusting him this week against the Jets.
- 10.4 - Targets per game for Tyler Boyd. He was awful in Week 8 but he still has a career average of 7.9 yards per target which should make him must-start with this volume.
Matchups that matter
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
I loved Davis' increased targets in Week 7 and Ryan Tannehill's accuracy when throwing to his receivers. If Delanie Walker misses time that should only help Davis' target share. It was getting close to quitting time for many Corey Davis' truthers but there's reason to believe again.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It's been close enough between Brown and Davis that I don't feel super confident which one is going to be better rest of season. That's also a knock against both of them because it's unlikely they're both useful. They're both No. 3 receivers in Week 8 with significant upside if Tannehill is as good as he looked in Week 7.
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Stills should benefit from the absence of Will Fuller and gets an outstanding matchup this week against the Raiders. He could do a nice Marquez Valdes-Scantling impersonation in Week 8.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dorsett was No. 1 on this list before the Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu. I still think he could be a good flex in Week 8, but I worry about his long-term targets with Sanu in the fold. View him more as a one-week replacement.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Johnson had a good connection with Mason Rudoph earlier in the year and has an outstanding matchup against the Dolphins. He's a dart throw, but he's my favorite dart throw this week.
NE New England • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
There are rumblings that Brown could sign with a team after the trade deadline. I thought we were done with him for this year, but his upside makes him worth speculating on if you have a bench spot.
DFS Plays
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Thomas has 36 targets over the past three weeks and has been the one elite wide receiver to deliver exactly what we expected from him. In cash games, his floor is as safe as you can find with at least 16.4 PPR points in every game this season.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
When am I going to give up on Tyler Boyd? When he stops averaging double-digit targets per game.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
17.95
27.18
2
2
Chris Godwin
15.34
22.19
3
3
DeAndre Hopkins
12.97
20.40
4
4
Allen Robinson
12.71
19.63
5
5
Cooper Kupp
12.65
19.26
12
6
Julian Edelman
11.27
18.36
7
7
Courtland Sutton
12.27
17.98
23
8
Tyler Boyd
10.39
17.50
6
9
D.J. Chark
12.42
17.36
8
10
Stefon Diggs
12.24
16.81
9
11
Tyler Lockett
11.70
16.74
11
12
Marvin Jones
11.43
16.25
18
13
Julio Jones
10.74
16.22
20
14
Golden Tate
10.67
16.11
24
15
T.Y. Hilton
10.09
16.10
10
16
Kenny Golladay
11.69
16.07
21
17
Dede Westbrook
10.57
16.03
17
18
John Brown
10.78
16.01
13
19
JuJu Smith-Schuster
11.01
15.88
15
20
Odell Beckham
10.90
15.80
14
21
Terry McLaurin
10.99
15.60
19
22
Robert Woods
10.73
15.50
30
23
Alshon Jeffery
8.99
15.18
16
24
Mike Evans
10.82
15.06
22
25
Tyreek Hill
10.40
14.94
25
26
Philip Dorsett
10.07
14.87
27
27
Keenan Allen
9.51
14.60
26
28
Jarvis Landry
9.63
13.84
28
29
Auden Tate
9.32
13.79
34
30
D.J. Moore
8.78
13.73
38
31
Larry Fitzgerald
8.51
13.27
40
32
Calvin Ridley
8.43
13.00
36
33
Curtis Samuel
8.53
12.71
35
34
Mike Williams
8.57
12.64
32
35
Corey Davis
8.78
12.59
31
36
Brandin Cooks
8.93
12.45
41
37
Diontae Johnson
8.06
12.42
48
38
Jamison Crowder
7.06
12.31
32
39
A.J. Brown
8.78
12.21
29
40
D.K. Metcalf
9.07
12.10
