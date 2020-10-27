Watch Now: NFL News and Injury Updates ( 15:11 )

Since settling in, Tom Brady has been awesome as the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a feat made more impressive by the constantly evolving state of their receiving corps. That evolution continues in Week 8, with Chris Godwin ruled out due to a fractured finger.

The first thing that becomes evident is that Mike Evans is a must-start receiver again. He's averaged nine targets per game in three games without Godwin. He doesn't have more than four targets in a game with Godwin. After that, it gets complicated.

Because of all the other injuries, we don't know exactly who will benefit the most without Godwin, but Scott Miller and Tyler Johnson are the best bets. Miller actually leads the Buccaneers in receiving yards and is coming off a season-high nine targets in Week 7. Johnson scored last week and saw six targets in Week 5 when Tampa Bay was last without Godwin. Where do Miller and Johnson rank in the waiver priority? We'll get to that below.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time:

Out Week 8 Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Rashard Higgins and Jarvis Landry are both high-end No 3s Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler would be deep flexes. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Brandon Aiyuk could be a solid No. 3. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Scott Miller and Tyler Johnson are both flexish.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

11 -- Calvin Ridley leads all receivers with 11 red-zone targets.

Calvin Ridley leads all receivers with 11 red-zone targets. 6 -- Chase Claypool has received six total targets in the three full games Diontae Johnson has played.

-- Chase Claypool has received six total targets in the three full games Diontae Johnson has played. 45% -- Terry McLaurin and Marquise Brown are the only two receivers to account for more than 45% of their team's air yards.

-- Terry McLaurin and Marquise Brown are the only two receivers to account for more than 45% of their team's air yards. 11.8% -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling has dropped 11.8% of his targets. He'll be dropped by Fantasy managers if he doesn't have a good game in Week 8.

-- Marquez Valdes-Scantling has dropped 11.8% of his targets. He'll be dropped by Fantasy managers if he doesn't have a good game in Week 8. 43 -- Davante Adams has played three full games. He has 43 targets in those games. He's the No. 1 wide receiver rest of season.

-- Davante Adams has played three full games. He has 43 targets in those games. He's the No. 1 wide receiver rest of season. 16.3 -- Scott Miller has averaged 16.3 air yards per target. That's not the role Chris Godwin has fulfilled in this offense.

-- Scott Miller has averaged 16.3 air yards per target. That's not the role Chris Godwin has fulfilled in this offense. 76.7 -- Since Week 4 Travis Fulgham has been the No. 1 wide receiver in Fantasy with 76.7 Fantasy points.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Waivers Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 0% In a one-week pinch, Higgins is my favorite receiver for Week 8 against the Raiders. Odell Beckham is gone, Jarvis Landry still isn't 100%, and we don't expect Austin Hooper or Nick Chubb back yet. Higgins has six career games with at least six targets and he's scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of them. That should be the floor in a good matchup against the Raiders. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 27% Shepard is by far my favorite option on the list rest of season. He hovered around a 25% target share last year with Daniel Jones and was the No. 1 option in his first game back in Week 7. But the matchup against the Bucs isn't a great one, so I understand if you don't want to start him this week. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 43% Aiyuk seemingly has a great matchup against the Seahawks and he's coming off his first 100-yard game in the NFL. It's not that I don't like him, it's that historically it's a bad bet to bet on 49ers wide receivers when George Kittle is healthy. I expect Kittle to dominate targets and I expect the 49ers to try to keep Russell Wilson off the field with the running game. Aiyuk is a solid No. 3 receiver this week, but the floor remains very low. Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 17% I would actually start Miller over Aiyuk in all formats and Shepard in non-PPR, but I'm not sure he'll have much value when Godwin returns, and we've seen Miller flop when Godwin was out earlier this year Like Aiyuk, he's a high-ceiling, low-floor No. 3 receiver but unlike Aiyuk, I don't believe he can develop into a starter later in the year, especially with Antonio Brown coming in. Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 6% Mims was impressive in his debut and could be the team's No. 1 receiver if Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman can't go. The game script against Kansas City should be great, but the matchup has been difficult for receivers. Mims is a low-end No. 3 if everyone is out, but I like him as a stash as well. Tyler Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 0% It's rare for a rookie receiver to earn Tom Brady's trust, but Johnson seems to have it. He could actually take the short-area targets Godwin has seen this year, and he's been a red-zone threat the past two weeks. Johnson is a deep-league flex, but he shouldn't be ignored.

Stashes Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% Agholor has been impressive as of late, but Week 7 was the first game he's seen more than four targets. I'll need to see more before I want to start him as anything more than a deep-league flex.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Adams is seeing 14 targets a game and faces a Vikings defense that has surrendered 45 PPR Fantasy points per game to receivers. In Week 1 against this defense, Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Lock him in for cash games and try to make room in tournaments as well.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 15.9 WR RNK 4th FANDUEL $7,100 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 Yeah, Diggs was a flop last week. And I can't use him in cash games against Gilmore. But I love the fact that his cost went down, and I'd imagine his roster rate will as well. He's dominating targets in Buffalo and averaging nearly 9 yards per target. Any time you can get an elite receiver at low roster rate, you have to take it.