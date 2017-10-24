Fantasy Football Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings: Coming off his huge game, are we ready to trust Amari Cooper?

Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for the week.

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 8 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ)
2Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND)
3Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET)
4Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR)
5Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS)
6Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE)
7Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC)
8Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI)
9Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE)
10Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC)
11Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU)
12Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Marvin Jones DET (vs PIT)
13Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB)
14Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF)
15Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF)
16DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC)
17Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF)
18Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI)
19Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB)
20Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Marvin Jones DET (vs PIT) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA)
21Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL)
22Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN)
23Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET) T.Y. Hilton IND (at CIN)
24DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR) T.Y. Hilton IND (at CIN) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR)
25Ted Ginn NO (vs CHI) Josh Doctson WAS (vs DAL) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs ATL)
26Marvin Jones DET (vs PIT) Will Fuller HOU (at SEA) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET)
27Josh Doctson WAS (vs DAL) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF)
28JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET) Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL) Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL)
29T.Y. Hilton IND (at CIN) Ted Ginn NO (vs CHI) Danny Amendola NE (vs LAC)
30Will Fuller HOU (at SEA) Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI) Ted Ginn NO (vs CHI)
31Mohamed Sanu ATL (at NYJ) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs ATL) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs ATL)
32Robby Anderson NYJ (vs ATL) Mohamed Sanu ATL (at NYJ) Mohamed Sanu ATL (at NYJ)
33Danny Amendola NE (vs LAC) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs ATL) Josh Doctson WAS (vs DAL)
34Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs ATL) Paul Richardson SEA (vs HOU) Jamison Crowder WAS (vs DAL)
35Jordan Matthews BUF (vs OAK) Travis Benjamin LAC (at NE) Will Fuller HOU (at SEA)
36Tyrell Williams LAC (at NE) Deonte Thompson BUF (vs OAK) Marquise Goodwin SF (at PHI)
37Chris Moore BAL (vs MIA) Chris Moore BAL (vs MIA) Paul Richardson SEA (vs HOU)
38Deonte Thompson BUF (vs OAK) Donte Moncrief IND (at CIN) Tyler Lockett SEA (vs HOU)
39Kendall Wright CHI (at NO) Danny Amendola NE (vs LAC) Martavis Bryant PIT (at DET)
40Michael Campanaro BAL (vs MIA) Kendall Wright CHI (at NO) Jordan Matthews BUF (vs OAK)
41Bennie Fowler DEN (at KC) Jordan Matthews BUF (vs OAK) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs DAL)
42Brandon LaFell CIN (vs IND) Brandon Coleman NO (vs CHI) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NYJ)
43Marquise Goodwin SF (at PHI) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs DAL) Laquon Treadwell MIN (at CLE)
44Tyler Lockett SEA (vs HOU) Torrey Smith PHI (vs SF) Donte Moncrief IND (at CIN)
45Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs DAL) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NYJ) Kendall Wright CHI (at NO)
46Torrey Smith PHI (vs SF) Brice Butler DAL (at WAS) Bennie Fowler DEN (at KC)
47Jamison Crowder WAS (vs DAL) Cordarrelle Patterson OAK (at BUF) Adam Humphries TB (vs CAR)
48Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NYJ)Marquise Goodwin SF (at PHI)Tyrell Williams LAC (at NE)
