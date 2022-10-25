Last week, I had DeAndre Hopkins as a top-12 wide receiver in my rankings almost by default. I still believed he could be an impact player for Fantasy purposes, but I wasn't certain. However, with the likes of Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs all out on bye in Week 7, he ended up in my top 12 as much for a dearth of other options as for my faith in him. In Week 8, however, he's a top-10 option with no qualifications.
Hopkins returned from his six-game PED suspension last Thursday night and was immediately the focal point of the Cardinals offense – he had a 48% target share in the game! He caught 10 of the 14 passes thrown his way for 103 yards, as the desperate Cardinals leaned on him early and often. And why wouldn't they? With Marquise Brown suffering a foot injury that landed him on IR, the Cardinals needed Hopkins, and he turned in a vintage performance.
The Cardinals offense just makes so much more sense when Hopkins is healthy. That was true last season, and it's been true since he got there. Even in 2021, when his target share was much lower than we've gotten used to, Hopkins was still a key focus near the end zone, as he caught eight touchdowns on 64 targets. It wasn't clear whether his diminished overall usage was because the Cardinals simply wanted to spread the ball around or because Hopkins skill set had declined, but last Thursday's game sure made me think it was the former, rather than the latter.
Maybe this is all an overreaction to one game. The Saints were playing without start corner Marshon Lattimore, after all, and there's a difference between doing it once when everyone else is playing on a short week and being able to carry an offense week in and week out. But the thing is, we've seen Hopkins do that, as recently as 2020 when he averaged 10 targets per game for the Cardinals. I'm not expecting to see that level of Dominance from Hopkins again, but I do think he'll be a must-start Fantasy WR moving forward. And his ranking inside my top 10 this week reflects that.
Here are the rest of my rankings for Week 8 wide receivers, with notes on some of the most interesting players to rank.
- Cooper Kupp vs. SF
- Justin Jefferson vs. ARI
- Tyreek Hill @DET
- Stefon Diggs @GB
- Ja'Marr Chase @CLE -- The only concern with Chase is that he's dealing with a bit of a lingering hip issue that forced him off the field for a few snaps last week after he was limited in practice. It doesn't seem to be much of an issue -- he has 15 catches for 262 yards and four touchdowns over the past two weeks -- but it's just something to keep an eye on moving forward.
- Davante Adams @NO -- I've been hoping Adams and Derek Carr would be able to get on the same page after they weirdly only connected on 54% of their targets through the first five games. Well, they came out of the bye and Adams caught eight of nine passes for 95 yards, so mission accomplished. Adams remains a top-five receiver with a target share of over 30%.
- A.J. Brown vs. PIT
- Chris Godwin vs. BAL -- Godwin wasn't great in Week 7, but he still has 25 targets over the past two games, as he's returned to his pre-injury role. Tom Brady hasn't been his typical self so far this season, but I think you have to bet on him figuring it out, and Godwin is a must-start Fantasy option regardless.
- DeAndre Hopkins @MIN -- I don't expect Hopkins to get a 48% target share every week, but it was great to see him serve as the focal point for the offense in his first game of the season after having a lower target share in 2021. I think he's a top-12 WR the rest of the way.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIA
- Tee Higgins @CLE -- The only thing that has slowed Higgins down this season is injuries, but he played 85% of the snaps over the past few weeks, so I think that's behind him. He's a must-start Fantasy WR despite being the No. 2 on his own team.
- Deebo Samuel @LAR -- The 49ers have a lot of mouths to feed, but one thing that makes me feel better about Samuel moving forward is that he still lined up in the backfield nine times in the first game with Christian McCaffrey, even though he rank the ball just once. I think they'll get him more involved in the running game if only to avoid predictability, and that's going to be good for his Fantasy value moving forward. However, if Samuel's recent role -- just seven carries in his past four games combined -- is how he's going to be used from now on, it might be tough for him to remain a top-12 Fantasy WR, given the competition for targets and the fact that he's not getting as many downfield looks as he did a year ago.
- Mike Evans vs. BAL
- CeeDee Lamb vs. CHI -- Lamb didn't explode in Dak Prescott's first game back, as we might have hoped he would, but that explosion is coming. The one thing worth keeping an eye on is that his target share, which had been above 30% in the first six games, was down to 24% in Week 7. It's a small sample size, but Prescott has historically spread the ball around, and if he does that again, it lowers Lamb's ceiling a bit.
- Jaylen Waddle @DET
- Chris Olave vs. LV -- It doesn't matter who the quarterback for the Saints is, Olave is going to produce, it seems. It'll be interesting to see if things change if and when Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are healthy enough to play, but with at least 13 PPR points in five straight games, I think you just have to view Olave as a must-start Fantasy option at this point.
- DeVonta Smith vs. PIT -- Smith is on pace for more targets than last season despite the addition of A.J. Brown -- that's because the Eagles are throwing it more and they've got a heavily concentrated attack when they do throw it. Smith has three games with five or fewer targets, so you can't expect big production every week, but the upside here makes him worth starting every week.
- Tyler Lockett vs. NYG
- Amari Cooper vs. CIN
- Gabe Davis @GB -- Davis has the target profile of a boom-or-bust WR3, but he's playing in the league's most explosive offense and might be a legitimately special deep-ball player. He's not going to keep averaging 27.4 yards per catch, but you probably want to keep him in your lineup, because the booms are going to keep coming.
- Michael Pittman vs. WAS -- With 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger taking over at QB for the Colts, expectations for their passing game should be lowered. Ehlinger may surprise us, but seeing as coach Frank Reich talked about needing to get the running game going as part of the same press conference where he announced the QB switch, I'm thinking there's going to be less of an emphasis on the passing game here. Pittman showed last season he can still be a very good Fantasy option even in a run-first offense, but it's definitely harder to trust him, given this turnover.
- Brandin Cooks vs. TEN -- Cooks was targeted 22 times across the first two games of the season but has just 25 over the past four. I'm not sure I have a good explanation for why the Texans have gone away from him -- it's not like it's helped their offense -- but it makes him a lot harder to trust. There's still plenty of upside here, but Cooks is more like a WR3 at this point.
- Christian Kirk vs. DEN -- We needed to see a bounceback game from Kirk in Week 7, and that's exactly what we got as he caught seven of 10 passes for 96 yards. The Broncos are a tough matchup, but I think you can go ahead and start Kirk with confidence once again.
- Courtland Sutton @JAX -- Jerry Jeudy was Brett Rypien's favorite target in Week 7, but with Russell Wilson expected back this week, Sutton should be back to being the No. 1 target in the offense. This offense has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league, and Sutton has just two games with more than 75 yards, so he definitely isn't a WR1 or anything. But, with Wilson back, Sutton should be viewed as a solid WR2 despite a couple of bad games in a row.
- Terry McLaurin @IND -- Taylor Heinicke may or may not be a better quarterback than Carson Wentz -- I'd bet he isn't -- but he does seem to like throwing to McLaurin more, and we'll take that. McLaurin had just a 16% target share with Wentz, but that was more like 24% last season, and that's around where it was in Heinicke's first start in Week 7. McLaurin is still a boom-or-bust WR3 with Heinicke, but I do feel a bit better about his chances of booming now.
- Jakobi Meyers @NYJ -- You got bailed out with a touchdown from Meyers in Week 7, but with just six targets over his past two games, it's hard to trust him moving forward. Especially with the Patriots QB questions. He's probably still a WR3, but a risky one given what we've seen of late.
- Adam Thielen vs. ARI -- It's worth asking if we're nearing the end of the line with Thielen. He's made up for flagging overall production over the past few seasons with outrageously high touchdown rates, but with just two on 43 targets so far this season, that part of his game is looking as mediocre as everything else. If Thielen is no longer a touchdown standout, he's not really worth starting in Fantasy anymore.
- Hunter Renfrow @NO
- Jerry Jeudy @JAX
- Wan'Dale Robinson @SEA -- Robinson's route participation rate jumped to 81% after he was worked in slowly in Week 6, and that kind of usage is probably going to make him Fantasy relevant given how much the Giants are looking his way. I don't think you're likely to get many 100-yard outings from Robinson, since he's mostly earning short, safe targets, but the volume should make him relevant in PPR formats, at the very least.
- Diontae Johnson @PHI -- Johnson has double digit targets in all but two games this season, with both Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky at QB. This is what he does: He earns a lot of targets, no matter who is throwing them. What has changed this season is Johnson's effectiveness with those targets -- he has a career-low 56.7% catch rate and career-low 8.9 yards per catch. Johnson's target share makes him a buy-low candidate, but there is certainly some concern about whether the Steelers will keep throwing it to him as often as they have without getting much out of it. There's risk here, is what I'm saying.
- Brandon Aiyuk @LAR -- For the season as a whole, Aiyuk is still trailing Deebo Samuel by a few ticks in target share, but he's closing the gap of late, with 22 targets over the past two games. Remember, down the stretch last season, Aiyuk was actually getting more targets as Aiyuk was used more as a running back. I don't think you can count on double-digit targets every week moving forward, but it's hard to get away from him when he's getting these kinds of looks.
- George Pickens @PHI -- Pickens has 14 or more PPR points in three of his past four games, and he really seems to have benefited from the ascension of rookie Kenny Pickett to the starting lineup. He's still arguably third or fourth in the target hierarchy here, but if he keeps playing like this, that could change. He's a viable WR3 play on a weekly basis, but there's significant upside beyond that as he continues to grow.
- Curtis Samuel @IND
- D.J. Moore @ATL -- Moore put up his best game of the season in a game where the Panthers threw just 22 times, which is kind of amazing. He benefited from the Buccaneers' injuries in the secondary, but also from being the only viable pass-catching option. That can be a double-edged sword, of course -- defenses know who they have to slow down in this passing game -- and Moore had just one catch for 10 yards in the second half, which isn't a great sign. Despite the strong showing in Week 7, I'm still viewing him as a fringe starter for this week.
- Rondale Moore @MIN -- The Cardinals decided to use the 5-foot-7 Moore as an outside receiver on 45 of his 53 snaps in Week 7, and he unsurprisingly earned just two targets. If they're going to use him that way for the rest of the season, it's going to be tough for Moore to have any Fantasy appeal.
- Michael Gallup vs. CHI -- Gallup was one of the bigger disappointments of Week 7, being held, as he was, without a catch. He hasn't topped 44 yards in a game yet and wouldn't have a double-digit Fantasy game if not for a touchdown in Week 1. And yet, I'm still viewing him as a long-term buy, someone I want on my team as he gets closer to full speed. He's not there yet, I think we can clearly say, and it'll be tough to trust him this week especially. But, coming out of the Week 9 bye, I think Gallup could become a real difference maker. Don't give up on him just yet.
- Allen Robinson vs. SF -- Robinson showed some signs of life before the bye with his five-catch, 63-yard performance, though I think it sort of goes without saying that when that's the kind of performance we're getting even moderately excited about, it says a lot about how far expectations have fallen for the once studly receiver. Maybe it'll be something he builds on, but I'm not particularly excited about starting Robinson still.
- Josh Reynolds vs. MIA
- Romeo Doubs @BUF
- Rashod Bateman @TB -- Bateman played 56% of the snaps in his return from his foot injury, and while that's lower than we typically see from him, it's not much lower -- he hasn't topped 66% of the snaps in any game this season. He's vital to this passing game, but his role still makes him a boom-or-bust WR3 for me.
- Drake London vs. CAR
- Darnell Mooney @DAL
- Tyler Boyd @CLE -- Boyd showed surprising upside in Week 7, exploding for 155 yards on eight catches with a touchdown, his second 100-yard game of the season. With all the defensive attention Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins draw, there are going to be opportunities for Boyd to hit on games like this, however, he has twice as many games with 50 or fewer yards as with 100-plus, and his 15% target share for the season speaks to how hard the big games are going to be to predict. It's nice to have upside like this from your bye-week or injury replacements, but Boyd still probably shouldn't be someone you rely on every week.
- Chase Claypool @PHI
- Ben Skowronek vs. SF
- Alec Pierce vs. WAS
- Robert Woods @HOU
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. CIN
- Zay Jones vs. DEN
- Darius Slayton @SEA
- Garrett Wilson vs. NE -- The loss of Breece Hall means the loss of the Jets best playmaker, which means we're probably going to see them forced to throw it more. That may not be good news for the Jets offense as a whole, but hopefully, it'll be good news for Wilson, especially with Corey Davis dealing with an injury and Elijah Moore's status very much up in the air following his trade request. Wilson is probably this team's best player on offense right now. I'm not sure you can trust him, but there's upside here.
- Marquise Goodwin vs. NYG
- Isaiah McKenzie @GB
- Parris Campbell vs. WAS
- Mack Hollins @NO
- Devin Duvernay @TB
- DeVante Parker @NYJ
- Trent Sherfield @DET
- K.J. Osborn vs. ARI