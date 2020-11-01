Watch Now: Week 8 Starts and Sits: Running Backs (3:12)

Fantasy managers who drafted Michael Thomas have to be wondering if he'll ever help their Fantasy team again. He's missed time because of an ankle injury, a bye, a suspension, and now a hamstring injury will quite possibly cause him to miss a second week in a row. It has been extremely frustrating. Those of you who drafted Chris Godwin might be in similar spots, as he is missing his fourth game of the season Sunday with a finger injury. Thankfully, there are some very interesting replacement options out there. 

Within the Saints game against the Bears, there are a handful of options you could consider. Marquez Callaway flashed in his first action in Week 7, but he's battling an injury as well so you should watch his status. If Callaway, Thomas, and Emmanuel Sanders (Covid IR) remain out Tre'Quan Smith would become a very interesting option and Deontae Harris would be a deep flyer. On the other side of the field, both Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller are possible flex options even with Robinson expected to play. Mooney is the preferred option, but it's hard to get too excited about either with Nick Foles playing quarterback.

The best replacement options for Thomas and Robinson don't play for the Saints or the Bears. That's because Rashard Higgins and Corey Davis are both available in at least 40% of leagues right now and they both have outstanding matchups. The Raiders have surrendered at least 30 Fantasy points to receivers three weeks in a row and the Bengals have allowed double-digit Fantasy points to every receiver who has received at least six targets against them. 

If you lost Odell Beckham for the season, I'm not sure any of these guys are going to help you much after Week 8, but Sterling Shepard is still available in about 60% of leagues and he should.

Week 8 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time:

Out Week 8
headshot-image
Odell Beckham WR
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Rashard Higgins and Jarvis Landry are both high-end No 3s
headshot-image
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler would be deep flexes.
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Brandon Aiyuk could be a solid No. 3.
headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Scott Miller and Tyler Johnson are both flexish.
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
headshot-image
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 11 -- Calvin Ridley leads all receivers with 11 red-zone targets.
  • 6 -- Chase Claypool has received six total targets in the three full games Diontae Johnson has played.
  • 45% -- Terry McLaurin and Marquise Brown are the only two receivers to account for more than 45% of their team's air yards.
  • 11.8% -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling has dropped 11.8% of his targets. He'll be dropped by Fantasy managers if he doesn't have a good game in Week 8.
  • 43 -- Davante Adams has played three full games. He has 43 targets in those games. He's the No. 1 wide receiver rest of season.
  • 16.3 -- Scott Miller has averaged 16.3 air yards per target. That's not the role Chris Godwin has fulfilled in this offense.
  • 76.7 -- Since Week 4 Travis Fulgham has been the No. 1 wide receiver in Fantasy with 76.7 Fantasy points.

The FFT crew is previewing Week 8 game-by-game on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here:

WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Brandon Aiyuk WR
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.3
WR RNK
NR
headshot-image
Travis Fulgham WR
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
13.8
WR RNK
21st
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
CAR Carolina • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
19
WR RNK
14th
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
NR
headshot-image
Marquez Callaway WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI NO -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
5
WR RNK
NR
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
10.4
WR RNK
37th
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Waivers
headshot-image
Rashard Higgins WR
CLE Cleveland • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
60%
In a one-week pinch, Higgins is my favorite receiver for Week 8 against the Raiders. Odell Beckham is gone, Jarvis Landry still isn't 100%, and we don't expect Austin Hooper or Nick Chubb back yet. Higgins has six career games with at least six targets and he's scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of them. That should be the floor in a good matchup against the Raiders.
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
41%
Shepard is by far my favorite option on the list rest of season. He hovered around a 25% target share last year with Daniel Jones and was the No. 1 option in his first game back in Week 7. But the matchup against the Bucs isn't a great one, so I understand if you don't want to start him this week.
headshot-image
Scott Miller WR
TB Tampa Bay • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
46%
I would actually start Miller over Aiyuk in all formats and Shepard in non-PPR, but I'm not sure he'll have much value when Godwin returns, and we've seen Miller flop when Godwin was out earlier this year Like Aiyuk, he's a high-ceiling, low-floor No. 3 receiver but unlike Aiyuk, I don't believe he can develop into a starter later in the year, especially with Antonio Brown coming in.
headshot-image
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -19.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
7th
WR RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
10%
Mims was impressive in his debut and could be the team's No. 1 receiver if Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman can't go. The game script against Kansas City should be great, but the matchup has been difficult for receivers. Mims is a low-end No. 3 if everyone is out, but I like him as a stash as well.
Stashes
headshot-image
Nelson Agholor WR
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
31st
WR RNK
48th
ROSTERED
58%
Agholor has been impressive as of late, but Week 7 was the first game he's seen more than four targets. I'll need to see more before I want to start him as anything more than a deep-league flex.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Davante Adams WR
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Adams is seeing 14 targets a game and faces a Vikings defense that has surrendered 45 PPR Fantasy points per game to receivers. In Week 1 against this defense, Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Lock him in for cash games and try to make room in tournaments as well.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Stefon Diggs WR
BUF Buffalo • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE BUF -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
15.9
WR RNK
4th
FANDUEL
$7,100
DRAFTKINGS
$6,800
Yeah, Diggs was a flop last week. And I can't use him in cash games against Gilmore. But I love the fact that his cost went down, and I'd imagine his roster rate will as well. He's dominating targets in Buffalo and averaging nearly 9 yards per target. Any time you can get an elite receiver at low roster rate, you have to take it.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

