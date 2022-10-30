getty-kareem-hunt-browns.jpg

Good morning, Fantasy Football players. We've got another early start this week, with the Jaguars and Broncos set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST from London, and the good news is, we don't really have any injuries to worry about for that game. Russell Wilson was removed from the injury report for that one, and he's the only Fantasy-relevant player dealing with an injury, so we shouldn't have any Alvin Kamara situations to deal with here.

I can't necessarily say everything is as clear-cut for the rest of the Week 8 schedule. We can say that we're expecting to see the first career starts from Sam Ehlinger of the Colts and Malik Willis of the Titans, the latter of whom is expected to start in place of Ryan Tannehill, who didn't practice this week due to an ankle injury and an illness. Both bring some mobility to the table that makes them intriguing streamers, with Willis the more intriguing talent all around, but especially as a runner. He's not a top-12 QB for his first start, but he's a viable QB2 if you're looking for one.

We've got a ton more injuries to worry about beyond that. Ja'Marr Chase is out with a hip injury, Deebo Samuel is out with a hip issue, and James Conner is out with his rib issue, while DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring) are among those players carrying a questionable tag into Sunday's action and are actually up in the air -- early reports indicate both will be active, but there seems to be significant risk with both even if they are cleared to play. We won't necessarily know everyone's status by the time the 1 p.m. lineups lock, let alone the first lock of the day. It's a tough spot to be in. 

  • Luis: Do you think Cleveland is going to preserve Kareem Hunt from risking injury in light of a possible trade, or will they play him to try and boost his value?

I always struggle with this kind of question, because it's pretty much unknowable. Do the Browns actively want to trade Hunt? We really don't know. If they do, it would make sense to hold him out to try to avoid injury, but I can't actually think of too many situations where that's actually happened in the NFL – you've got situations where teams have benched players like Cam Akers and Elijah Moore following trade requests, but by all accounts, Hunt requested a trade back during the summer and has been playing since.

Which is to say, while there's some risk of the Browns sitting Hunt out, I don't think it should enter into your thought processes except as a tiebreaker. Hunt isn't a great start for Fantasy in Week 8 because he typically only gets 10-12 carries and a few targets per game and pretty much needs a touchdown to be worth starting. He's a touchdown-or-bust RB3. 

I think Pierce is probably your best option at this point. Your receivers have plenty of upside, obviously, but Pittman has a QB making his first start, while Cooks just hasn't been getting the kind of targets he needs of late. I think Cooks should get the targets, especially with Nico Collins out, but I just can't guarantee that given the way the past month has gone – he has just 25 targets over the past four games. Pittman is a great player, but the Colts have Sam Ehlinger making his first start, and I expect them to be much more run-heavy in his first game than they have been with Matt Ryan. That makes it hard to trust Pittman.

So, I'll go with Pierce, who has 20 touches or more in four straight games. I don't love the Texans offense, but Pierce's role is impossible to overlook at this point. He's a top-15 RB moving forward. 

This is a good problem to have, but I think there's a fairly clear top three here. I like Mostert – 15 or more touches in three straight games is great – but his role pales in comparison to your other options. I actually think the closest one to Mostert might be Cook, if only because the passing game role just hasn't been there of late – he has five targets over the past four games after having 11 in his first two. That more or less coincides with the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 3, but I'm not sure there's a clear connection there – he's been between 42 and 48 snaps in each game this season, so I don't necessarily know if the limited passing game role is related. He's not the top-five guy he once was right now, but I'm still starting him over Mostert, and Walker and Mixon are even easier calls. 

  • Brian: I need 3 starters from Henry, Mixon, Pollard and Mostert.  Who's the odd man out this week?

A lot of Mostert questions, and I'm sad I keep having to tell you guys to sit him, because I think he's a good option at this point. However, I've got one league where I have him, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Eno Benjamin, and I'm sitting him there, and your options are even better than that. Or, at least, your RB3 option is better this week – Pollard should be a top-10 RB in all formats this week with Ezekiel Elliott expected to be out. There is, of course, a chance Elliott ends up active for this week's game – given his history, I'd bet he's pushing for it – but even then, I still expect Pollard to be well worth using against a very vulnerable Bears defense. Pollard isn't likely to take over as the Cowboys lead back despite our protestations, so take advantage of this opportunity where he figures to be the clear lead back in a great matchup. 

  • Augustin: I'm currently on a 3-win streak (3-3) after a very rough start and I'm taking on the top team (5-1) in my league this week. I kicked off the week with Godwin yesterday and it's a 50-50 win probability. Should I start Chris Olave or Devin Singletary at my flex? 

Singletary is a tough call, but I lean toward fading him this week. There's been a clear trend to his usage this season, which I noted in Friday's newsletter:  In the Bills' three wins by more than 10 points, Singletary has been held to single figures in Fantasy scoring in each; he's averaged 16.8 PPR points per game in their three double-digit wins. The Bills don't necessarily ride Singletary every down when the game is close, but they keep him on the field and don't mix in James Cook or Zack Moss nearly as often when the game is close. They're 11-point favorites this week against the Packers, and if they can cover that spread, recent history suggests we'll see enough of Cook and/or Moss to limit Singletary's utility. It helps that Olave is a stud in his own right, and might be worth starting ahead of Singletary even without that whole preamble. 

  • Mike: Someone in my league just dropped Russell Wilson and we have open waivers so I am thinking about grabbing him.  My two QB's are Tua and Geno, both who have a bye on week 11.  Would you just drop Geno to pick him up?

At this point, I do feel better about the prospects of starting Smith or Tagovailoa than Wilson, and I'm not 100% sure I'd rather have Tagovailoa than Smith moving forward. However, I'm pretty sure I'd rather have Tagovailoa – Smith having a less-than-100% DK Metcalf doesn't help his case. Tagovailoa's schedule coming up helps – after Week 8 against the Lions, he's got the Bears and Browns before the bye, and I don't think you should be afraid to start him against either. I don't love Wilson's prospects at this point, but he does get the Raiders in Week 11, and they've allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks of any defense this season, so I don't hate that situation. It's wild that we've reached the point where you're looking at Wilson as a bye-week stash, but that's what he deserves. However, there is at least a chance he emerges as a useful Fantasy option between now and then – I'm not expecting it at this point, but his track record is a lot longer than just the past two months, and it suggests that he still has that potential. So, I'm fine having him on your bench ahead of Smith at this point. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @GB
  2. Jalen Hurts vs. PIT
  3. Joe Burrow @CLE
  4. Kyler Murray @MIN
  5. Tua Tagovailoa @DET
  6. Kirk Cousins vs. ARI
  7. Dak Prescott vs. CHI
  8. Derek Carr @NO
  9. Geno Smith vs. NYG
  10. Matthew Stafford vs. SF
  11. Justin Fields @DAL
  12. Trevor Lawrence vs. DEN
  13. Russell Wilson @JAX
  14. Aaron Rodgers @BUF
  15. Daniel Jones @SEA
  16. Malik Willis @HOU
  17. Sam Ehlinger vs. WAS
  18. Andy Dalton vs. LV
  19. Taylor Heinicke @IND
  20. Jared Goff vs. MIA
  21. Kenny Pickett @PHI
  22. Marcus Mariota vs. CAR
  23. Jimmy Garoppolo @LAR
  24. Davis Mills vs. TEN
  25. Jacoby Brissett vs. CIN
  26. Mac Jones @NYJ
  27. Zach Wilson vs. NE
  28. P.J. Walker @ATL

Running backs

  1. Saquon Barkley @SEA
  2. Josh Jacobs @NO
  3. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  4. Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. LV
  6. Derrick Henry @HOU
  7. Tony Pollard vs. CHI
  8. Joe Mixon @CLE
  9. Nick Chubb vs. CIN
  10. Kenneth Walker vs. NYG
  11. Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
  12. Aaron Jones @BUF
  13. Travis Etienne vs. DEN
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
  15. Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
  16. Darrell Henderson vs. SF
  17. Miles Sanders vs. PIT
  18. D'Andre Swift vs. MIA
  19. Eno Benjamin @MIN
  20. Raheem Mostert @DET
  21. Michael Carter vs. NE
  22. D'Onta Foreman @ATL
  23. Jamaal Williams vs. MIA
  24. Najee Harris @PHI
  25. Devin Singletary @GB
  26. Antonio Gibson @IND
  27. David Montgomery @DAL
  28. Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR
  29. Melvin Gordon @JAX
  30. Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
  31. Khalil Herbert @DAL
  32. Brian Robinson Jr. @IND
  33. Kareem Hunt vs. CIN
  34. A.J. Dillon @BUF
  35. Latavius Murray @JAX
  36. Damien Harris @NYJ
  37. Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
  38. Jamycal Hasty vs. DEN
  39. James Robinson vs. NE
  40. Mark Ingram vs. LV
  41. Jeff Wilson @LAR
  42. Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
  43. Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
  44. Alexander Mattison vs. ARI
  45. J.D. McKissic @IND
  46. Jaylen Warren @PHI
  47. Benny Snell vs. CAR
  48. Malcolm Brown vs. SF
  49. Chase Edmonds @DET
  50. Samaje Perine @CLE
  51. DeeJay Dallas vs. NYG
  52. James Cook @GB
  53. Zamir White @NO
  54. Zack Moss @GB
  55. Avery Williams vs. CAR

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. SF
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. ARI
  3. Tyreek Hill @DET
  4. Stefon Diggs @GB
  5. Davante Adams @NO
  6. DeAndre Hopkins @MIN
  7. Tee Higgins @CLE
  8. A.J. Brown vs. PIT
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIA
  10. CeeDee Lamb vs. CHI
  11. Jaylen Waddle @DET
  12. Chris Olave vs. LV
  13. DeVonta Smith vs. PIT
  14. Amari Cooper vs. CIN
  15. Gabe Davis @GB
  16. Tyler Boyd @CLE
  17. Michael Pittman vs. WAS
  18. Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
  19. Christian Kirk vs. DEN
  20. Courtland Sutton @JAX
  21. Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
  22. Terry McLaurin @IND
  23. Tyler Lockett vs. NYG
  24. Jakobi Meyers @NYJ
  25. Diontae Johnson @PHI
  26. Wan'Dale Robinson @SEA
  27. Jerry Jeudy @JAX
  28. George Pickens @PHI
  29. DK Metcalf vs. NYG
  30. Adam Thielen vs. ARI
  31. Curtis Samuel @IND
  32. D.J. Moore @ATL
  33. Rondale Moore @MIN
  34. Michael Gallup vs. CHI
  35. Allen Robinson vs. SF
  36. Josh Reynolds vs. MIA
  37. Hunter Renfrow @NO
  38. Romeo Doubs @BUF
  39. Drake London vs. CAR
  40. Darnell Mooney @DAL
  41. Chase Claypool @PHI
  42. Alec Pierce vs. WAS
  43. Robert Woods @HOU
  44. Garrett Wilson vs. NE
  45. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. CIN
  46. Zay Jones vs. DEN
  47. Darius Slayton @SEA
  48. Marquise Goodwin vs. NYG
  49. Isaiah McKenzie @GB
  50. Parris Campbell vs. WAS
  51. Mack Hollins @NO
  52. Van Jefferson  vs. SF
  53. Elijah Moore vs. NE
  54. DeVante Parker @NYJ
  55. Ben Skowronek vs. SF
  56. Trent Sherfield @DET

Tight Ends

  1. Dallas Goedert vs. PIT
  2. George Kittle @LAR
  3. Tyler Higbee vs. SF
  4. Pat Freiermuth @PHI
  5. Zach Ertz @MIN
  6. Hayden Hurst @CLE
  7. T.J. Hockenson vs. MIA
  8. Evan Engram vs. DEN
  9. Darren Waller @NO
  10. Dalton Schultz vs. CHI
  11. Kyle Pitts vs. CAR
  12. Robert Tonyan @BUF
  13. Juwan Johnson vs. LV
  14. Mike Gesicki @DET
  15. Dawson Knox @GB
  16. Irv Smith vs. ARI
  17. Taysom Hill vs. LV
  18. Tyler Conklin vs. NE
  19. Noah Fant vs. NYG
  20. Greg Dulcich @JAX
  21. Foster Moreau @NO
  22. Will Dissly vs. NYG

Flex

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. SF
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. ARI
  3. Tyreek Hill @DET
  4. Saquon Barkley @SEA
  5. Josh Jacobs @NO
  6. Stefon Diggs @GB
  7. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  8. Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS
  9. Alvin Kamara vs. LV
  10. Derrick Henry @HOU
  11. Davante Adams @NO
  12. Tony Pollard vs. CHI
  13. DeAndre Hopkins @MIN
  14. Tee Higgins @CLE
  15. Joe Mixon @CLE
  16. Nick Chubb vs. CIN
  17. Kenneth Walker vs. NYG
  18. A.J. Brown vs. PIT
  19. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIA
  20. Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
  21. Aaron Jones @BUF
  22. Travis Etienne vs. DEN
  23. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
  24. Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
  25. Darrell Henderson vs. SF
  26. Miles Sanders vs. PIT
  27. D'Andre Swift vs. MIA
  28. Eno Benjamin @MIN
  29. CeeDee Lamb vs. CHI
  30. Jaylen Waddle @DET
  31. Chris Olave vs. LV
  32. Tyler Lockett vs. NYG
  33. Dallas Goedert vs. PIT
  34. DeVonta Smith vs. PIT
  35. Amari Cooper vs. CIN
  36. Gabe Davis @GB
  37. Raheem Mostert @DET
  38. Michael Carter vs. NE
  39. George Kittle @LAR
  40. Tyler Boyd @CLE
  41. Michael Pittman vs. WAS
  42. Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
  43. Christian Kirk vs. DEN
  44. D'Onta Foreman @ATL
  45. Courtland Sutton @JAX
  46. Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
  47. Terry McLaurin @IND
  48. Jakobi Meyers @NYJ
  49. Jamaal Williams vs. MIA
  50. Tyler Higbee vs. SF
  51. Najee Harris @PHI
  52. Diontae Johnson @PHI
  53. Devin Singletary @GB
  54. Wan'Dale Robinson @SEA
  55. Jerry Jeudy @JAX
  56. George Pickens @PHI
  57. DK Metcalf vs. NYG
  58. Adam Thielen vs. ARI
  59. Curtis Samuel @IND
  60. D.J. Moore @ATL
  61. Antonio Gibson @IND
  62. Rondale Moore @MIN
  63. David Montgomery @DAL
  64. Michael Gallup vs. CHI
  65. Pat Freiermuth @PHI
  66. Zach Ertz @MIN
  67. Allen Robinson vs. SF
  68. Hayden Hurst @CLE
  69. T.J. Hockenson vs. MIA
  70. Evan Engram vs. DEN
  71. Josh Reynolds vs. MIA
  72. Hunter Renfrow @NO
  73. Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR
  74. Darren Waller @NO
  75. Romeo Doubs @BUF
  76. Dalton Schultz vs. CHI
  77. Drake London vs. CAR
  78. Darnell Mooney @DAL
  79. Chase Claypool @PHI
  80. Melvin Gordon @JAX
  81. Kyle Pitts vs. CAR
  82. Alec Pierce vs. WAS
  83. Robert Tonyan @BUF
  84. Robert Woods @HOU
  85. Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
  86. Garrett Wilson vs. NE
  87. Khalil Herbert @DAL
  88. Brian Robinson Jr. @IND
  89. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. CIN
  90. Zay Jones vs. DEN
  91. Darius Slayton @SEA
  92. Kareem Hunt vs. CIN
  93. A.J. Dillon @BUF
  94. Marquise Goodwin vs. NYG
  95. Latavius Murray @JAX
  96. Damien Harris @NYJ
  97. Isaiah McKenzie @GB
  98. Parris Campbell vs. WAS
  99. Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
  100. Juwan Johnson vs. LV
  101. Mack Hollins @NO
  102. Van Jefferson  vs. SF
  103. Elijah Moore vs. NE
  104. Mike Gesicki @DET
  105. Jamycal Hasty vs. DEN
  106. DeVante Parker @NYJ
  107. Ben Skowronek vs. SF
  108. Trent Sherfield @DET
  109. James Robinson vs. NE
  110. K.J. Osborn vs. ARI
  111. Dawson Knox @GB
  112. Irv Smith vs. ARI
  113. Robbie Anderson @MIN
  114. Taysom Hill vs. LV
  115. Tyler Conklin vs. NE
  116. Richie James @SEA
  117. Mark Ingram vs. LV
  118. Jeff Wilson @LAR
  119. Marquez Callaway vs. LV
  120. Sammy Watkins @BUF
  121. Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
  122. Kyle Philips @HOU
  123. Noah Brown vs. CHI
  124. Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
  125. Alexander Mattison vs. ARI