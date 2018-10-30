Fantasy Football Week 9: Bye weeks, waivers, trades, and big questions from our experts

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Well, that was a busy day.

Usually, the NFL trade deadline comes and goes without much to note, especially from a Fantasy perspective. The NFL is usually so wide open, and offense are usually so hard to pick up mid-season, big trades just usually don't happen at the deadline.

But we've seen a trend toward more big, roster-shaking trades in recent years in the NFL, and though it'll never be life the NBA, we're starting to see more trades that shake up the Fantasy landscape, even during the season. Two weeks, we saw the Browns trade their starting running back two days before a game, and Thursday saw multiple starting-caliber players switch uniforms.

Just on the offensive side of the ball, we had these moves go down, with analysis from our Fantasy experts included:

Of course, whether those trades had gone down or not, Fantasy players were going to be scrambling this week anyways. It's Week 9. It's Bye-mageddon, with six teams on bye, which means you were probably dealing with massive holes in your lineup anyway — I know I was. Add in looming trade deadlines for Fantasy leagues, and this is a pivotal week.

With just four or five weeks after this one until the playoffs, the stakes are high. I asked Dave, Heath, and Jamey Eisenberg six big questions facing Fantasy players heading into Week 9. Here are their responses:

1. Who is your top waiver-wire pickup for Week 9?



Jamey: Ryan Fitzpatrick. I love the beard, you love the beard — we all love the beard. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of five games, and he's a fun guy to root for, in Fantasy and reality. He could easily be a No. 1 quarterback in Week 9 and for the rest of the season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick. I love the beard, you love the beard — we all love the beard. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of five games, and he's a fun guy to root for, in Fantasy and reality. He could easily be a No. 1 quarterback in Week 9 and for the rest of the season. Dave: Fitzpatrick is my top waiver-add if I need a bye-week quarterback at any point in the next four weeks. If I'm good with my quarterback situation then my focus will be on collecting depth to handle the bye weeks. Peyton Barber and DJ Moore were about as good as it gets in that regard before the trades, which is to say that there isn't a must-add out there this week.

Fitzpatrick is my top waiver-add if I need a bye-week quarterback at any point in the next four weeks. If I'm good with my quarterback situation then my focus will be on collecting depth to handle the bye weeks. Peyton Barber and DJ Moore were about as good as it gets in that regard before the trades, which is to say that there isn't a must-add out there this week. Heath: DJ Moore. I loved his increased usage (22 percent target share) in Week 8. If that carries over to Week 9, he'd be a top-12 option for me because of the outstanding matchup against Tampa Bay and Moore's own efficiency. Moore's 15.6 Y/R is outstanding and his 75 percent catch rate is the best on the team outside of Christian McCaffrey. I expect Moore to be the best Panthers receiver moving forward.

2. Which players on bye are you cutting?

Jamey: Andy Dalton, Carlos Hyde, all the Jaguars receivers, and C.J. Uzomah.

Andy Dalton, Carlos Hyde, all the Jaguars receivers, and C.J. Uzomah. Dave: Pretty much anyone who isn't an obvious must-start. That includes Andy Dalton, C.J. Uzomah, anyone in a Jaguars uniform not named Leonard Fournette, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, and the Eagles running backs. Granted, I don't want to cut any of those players, but I gotta do what I gotta do if I'm in need of players who will actually play this Sunday. On the flipside, if the Week 9 byes aren't affecting me, you better believe I'll take advantage of other people's drops and stock up my bench with guys who are cut.

Pretty much anyone who isn't an obvious must-start. That includes Andy Dalton, C.J. Uzomah, anyone in a Jaguars uniform not named Leonard Fournette, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, and the Eagles running backs. Granted, I don't want to cut any of those players, but I gotta do what I gotta do if I'm in need of players who will actually play this Sunday. On the flipside, if the Week 9 byes aren't affecting me, you better believe I'll take advantage of other people's drops and stock up my bench with guys who are cut. Heath: Any Jaguar besides Fournette. Shepard and Engram are both droppable, but I'm not actively dropping them.



3. Who is your top buy-low candidate?

Jamey: Le'Veon Bell. I'm stubborn, what can I say? I still expect him to make a difference for Fantasy owners in the playoffs.

Le'Veon Bell. I'm stubborn, what can I say? I still expect him to make a difference for Fantasy owners in the playoffs. Dave: I am hoping the Rob Gronkowski owner in my league is tired of looking at his weak numbers. The best is yet to come for him. I'm going to try packaging my current tight end with a bench player for him in many of my leagues.

I am hoping the Rob Gronkowski owner in my league is tired of looking at his weak numbers. The best is yet to come for him. I'm going to try packaging my current tight end with a bench player for him in many of my leagues. Heath: I believe in Corey Davis and he's almost free. After he gets through this Week 9 game against the Cowboys he faces the Patriots, Colts, Texans and Jets. I expect he'll be a top-20 receiver during that stretch.

4. Who is your top sell-high candidate?

Jamey: Marlon Mack. He's been awesome for the past two games, and the Colts' offensive line is playing great, along with Andrew Luck. But he's always dealing with some sort of injury, and the Colts have a bye in Week 9 and then face Jacksonville twice and Tennessee is three of their next four games. Get something great in return, but he's someone to sell high while you can.

Marlon Mack. He's been awesome for the past two games, and the Colts' offensive line is playing great, along with Andrew Luck. But he's always dealing with some sort of injury, and the Colts have a bye in Week 9 and then face Jacksonville twice and Tennessee is three of their next four games. Get something great in return, but he's someone to sell high while you can. Dave: James White keeps scoring touchdowns — maybe he's the reason why Gronk isn't his usual Gronk-esque self. Sony Michel will be back soon and White will eventually decline. There are some running back-hungry teams out there who could over-pay for White, so if I have good depth I'll see what I can get for White.



James White keeps scoring touchdowns — maybe he's the reason why Gronk isn't his usual Gronk-esque self. Sony Michel will be back soon and White will eventually decline. There are some running back-hungry teams out there who could over-pay for White, so if I have good depth I'll see what I can get for White. Heath: I would try to capitalize on Tarik Cohen's long catch from last week. Cohen is still going to be a fine low-end No. 2 running back, but his touches are troubling. He only touched the ball six times last week against the Jets and he only has two games with more than 12 touches.

5. What is your level of concern about Gronkowski?

Jamey: I'm concerned. But I'm still starting him every week. And I'd be looking to trade for him cheap if I need a tight end. He's going to score, likely in bunches, and he's still someone with upside moving forward.

I'm concerned. But I'm still starting him every week. And I'd be looking to trade for him cheap if I need a tight end. He's going to score, likely in bunches, and he's still someone with upside moving forward. Dave: If I'm trying to trade for him, obviously my level of concern isn't very high. He had eight targets against the Bills on Monday and has at least seven targets in three of his last four games. He'll eventually be a monster again — the matchup against Green Bay isn't a bad one for him.

If I'm trying to trade for him, obviously my level of concern isn't very high. He had eight targets against the Bills on Monday and has at least seven targets in three of his last four games. He'll eventually be a monster again — the matchup against Green Bay isn't a bad one for him. Heath: I don't know how to answer this. I don't think there's much chance he's as good as Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz the rest of the way. But I also wouldn't consider selling low on him or benching him. So I'm not really concerned, I'm just resigned.

6. What are your expectations for the Buccaneers' offense moving forward?

Jamey: See Weeks 1, 2 and 3 for a good indication of what this passing game could be. Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin were all playing well, and Barber now gets a boost with Ronald Jones (hamstring) hurt. It's going to be fun with Fitzpatrick back.

See Weeks 1, 2 and 3 for a good indication of what this passing game could be. Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin were all playing well, and Barber now gets a boost with Ronald Jones (hamstring) hurt. It's going to be fun with Fitzpatrick back. Dave: Pretty much what it was earlier this year: Lots of passing. Fitzpatrick shouldn't be as turnover-prone or generally inaccurate as Winston was and the Bucs defense will give up a bunch of points and force Tampa Bay to throw more than it would probably like. His return helps all of the Bucs receivers. Long live the beard!

Pretty much what it was earlier this year: Lots of passing. Fitzpatrick shouldn't be as turnover-prone or generally inaccurate as Winston was and the Bucs defense will give up a bunch of points and force Tampa Bay to throw more than it would probably like. His return helps all of the Bucs receivers. Long live the beard! Heath: High-flying, point-chasing, Fitzmagic. What else? In all seriousness, this could go either way. The volume should be great and the receivers should get more opportunities, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if Jameis Winston gets another shot in a couple of weeks because Fitzpatrick has thrown three picks in the first half.

