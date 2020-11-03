Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Running Backs (10:19)

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Rex Burkhead, NEXXX
Frank Gore, NYJXXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXXX
D'Ernest Johnson, CLEXXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXXX
Duke Johnson, HOUXXX
Joshua Kelley, LACX

J.D. McKissic, WASX

Sony Michel, NEX

James White, NEX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Odell Beckham, CLEXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
Russell Gage, ATLXXX
N'Keal Harry, NEXXX
Rashard Higgins, CLEXXX
T.Y. Hilton, INDXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Anthony Miller, CHIXXX
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBXXX
Greg Ward, PHIXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXX
Scott Miller, TBXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXX
Golden Tate, NYGXX
Nelson Agholor, LVX

Randall Cobb, HOUX

Mecole Hardman, KCX

Jalen Reagor, PHIX

Henry Ruggs, LVX

Curtis Samuel, CARX

Deebo Samuel, SFX

Tight ends

Player101214
Darren Fells, HOUXXX
Anthony Firkser, TENXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
George Kittle, SFXXX
Dalton Schultz, DALX

Mike Gesicki, MIAX

Jimmy Graham, CHIX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Andy Dalton, DALXXX
Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIAXXX
Nick Foles, CHIXXX
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXXX
Baker Mayfield, CLEXXX
Gardner Minshew, JACXXX
Philip Rivers, INDXXX
Teddy Bridgewater, CARXX
Kirk Cousins, MINXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXX
Jared Goff, LARX

Cam Newton, NEX

