What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Mike Boone, DENXXX
James Cook, BUFXXX
Chase Edmonds, DENXXX
Mark Ingram, NOXXX
J.D. McKissic, WASXXX
Darrel Williams, ARIXXX
Kenneth Gainwell, PHIXX
Justice Hill, BALXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXX
Caleb Huntley, ATLXX
Deon Jackson, INDXX
Jerick McKinnon, KCXX
Jaylen Warren, PITXX
Jeff Wilson, MIAXX
Tyler Allgeier, ATLX

Darrell Henderson, LARX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
Noah Brown, DALXXX
Treylon Burks, TENXXX
Nico Collins, HOUXXX
Corey Davis, NYJXXX
Russell Gage, TBXXX
Julio Jones, TBXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Zay Jones, JACXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Drake London, ATLXXX
Isaiah McKenzie, BUFXXX
Skyy Moore, KCXXX
Elijah Moore, NYJXXX
K.J. Osborn, MINXXX
DeVante Parker, NEXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Sammy Watkins, GBXXX
Robert Woods, TENXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXX
Chase Claypool, CHIX

Allen Robinson, LARX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Christian Watson, GBX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXXX
O.J. Howard, HOUXXX
Albert Okwuegbunam, DENXXX
Austin Hooper, TENXX
Cole Kmet, CHIXX
Dawson Knox, BUFXX
Irv Smith, MINXX
Logan Thomas, WASXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXXX
Zach Wilson, NYJXXX
Jameis Winston, NOXXX
Jared Goff, DETXX
Marcus Mariota, ATLXX
Russell Wilson, DENX