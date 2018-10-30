Fantasy Football Week 9: Cut List rankings as you prepare for waiver-wire adds
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|C.J. Anderson, CAR
|X
|X
|X
|LeGarrette Blount, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|X
|X
|X
|Nyheim Hines, TEN
|X
|X
|X
|Carlos Hyde, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|X
|X
|X
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Ty Montgomery, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|X
|X
|X
|Theo Riddick, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Spencer Ware, KC
|X
|X
|X
|Corey Clement, PHI
|X
|X
|
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|X
|X
|
Wide receivers
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
|X
|X
|X
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Corey Davis, TEN
|X
|X
|X
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Pierre Garcon, SF
|X
|X
|X
|Ted Ginn, NO
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Hogan, NE
|X
|X
|X
|Brandon Marshall, FA
|X
|X
|X
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Albert Wilson, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Randall Cobb, GB
|X
|X
|
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|X
|X
|
|Mohamed Sanu, ATL
|X
|X
|
|Mike Williams, LAC
|X
|X
|
|Tyrell Williams, LAC
|X
|
|
Tight ends
|Cameron Brate, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Charles Clay, BUF
|X
|X
|X
|Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
|X
|X
|X
|Geoff Swaim, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Benjamin Watson, NO
|X
|X
|X
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|X
|
|
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|X
|
|
Quarterbacks
|Blake Bortles, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Sam Darnold, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Eli Manning, NYG
|X
|X
|X
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|X
|X
|X
|Ryan Tannehill, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Jameis Winston, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Case Keenum, DEN
|X
|X
|
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|X
|X
|
|Alex Smith, WAS
|X
|
|
