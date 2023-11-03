Demario Douglas has the chance for a big game in Week 9 against the Commanders. He's going to be my favorite DFS play given his upside and price.



Douglas is $4,000 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. I'm excited about the setup for him this week after Kendrick Bourne (ACL) was lost for the season, along with DeVante Parker (concussion) banged up.



In Week 8 at Miami, Douglas led the New England receivers in snaps (41) and caught a season-high five passes on seven targets. He only managed 25 yards, but he has a great matchup in Week 9 against Washington.



The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and Douglas could have his breakout game this week. We could see JuJu Smith-Schuster or even Tyquan Thornton get increased chances from Mac Jones, but I'm going all in on Douglas. This will hopefully be his best game of the season and the start of a strong finish to his rookie campaign.

