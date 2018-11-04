Fantasy Football Week 9: DFS Contrarian Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

There's been plenty of talk about how Byenado affects your season-long Fantasy Football teams. Its wrath is felt in DFS as well.

With six teams on a bye and six more playing prime-time games, the pickings are slim. Especially if you're looking for low-owned players. So I had to stretch the definition at a couple of positions, but not at quarterback.

QB

View Profile Deshaun Watson HOU • QB • 4 Projected FD Ownership 1.82% Projected DK Ownership 1.80%

Deshaun Watson had a monster performance last week, but it wasn't the type we'd generally call sustainable. I suppose that's why no one is interested in him this week. Or maybe it's because he's at Denver. Still, we're talking about a quarterback priced below $8,000 on FanDuel with three games in his past six with over 26 Fantasy points. Watson won't be a core play for me this week because the matchup isn't great, but he undeniably has too much upside for this ownership.

View Profile Nick Chubb CLE • RB • 24 Projected FD Ownership 5.0% Projected DK Ownership 5.86%

Here I go bending the rules. Generally I try to keep contrarian plays below five percent, but Nick Chubb is in too much of a smash spot for me too leave him out. He will be my most highly-owned player in Week 9.

Just take the name out of it for a second. We've got a running back who averaged 6.1 YPC at home against a defense giving up 5.4 YPC. Want upside? Chubb has broken one out of every 10 runs for 19 yards or more. Worried about game script? The Browns lost by 15 and Chubb touched the ball 18 times.

It's rare that I play a guy in cash games with this level of ownership, but I'm playing Chubb everywhere.

View Profile Mike Evans TB • WR • 13 Projected FD Ownership 4.99% Projected DK Ownershup 4.25%

Mike Evans is seemingly a different animal with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. Normally I'd scoff at this, but it makes sense with Fitzpatrick's history of targeting his No. 1 receiver. He does not spread the ball around like James Winston. Evans has essentially played four games with Fitzpatrick this season and has caught 27 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. I expect Carolina scores 30-plus, which should keep Tampa Bay passing.

View Profile Jordan Reed WAS • TE • 86 Projected FD Ownership 4.54% Projected DK Ownership 3.70%

Want to stop reading now? I get it. Reed has been awful this year. Or better yet, Washington's usage of him has been. But he just saw 12 targets in a game and he's playing against one of the worst defenses in the league. Chris Thompson and Jamison Crowder have been ruled out. Rob Gronkowksi, George Kittle and Zach Ertz are all unavailable. You have to at least consider Reed.

