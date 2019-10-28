Fantasy Football Week 9 Early Waiver Wire: Trade deadline could create Fantasy superstars

Once upon a time, the NFL trade deadline didn't really mean much for Fantasy, but things have certainly changed in recent years. The first domino fell Monday, with the Dolphins agreeing to trade Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals for a day three pick in 2020. That deal likely opens up an opportunity for Mark Walton to step up as the Dolphins' primary running back — and makes Walton one of the top targets on waivers heading into Week 9, as Heath Cummings noted Sunday.

That's not exactly an Earth-shattering move, the way last season's Amari Cooper deal with the Cowboys ended up being, but it's a clear example of how value can be created at the deadline. And we got plenty of other signals Sunday that this year's deadline could matter as well.

Specifically, we learned from the NFL Network that former first-round running back Rashaad Penny could be on the block. The Seahawks would seem to be unlikely to recoup their first-round investment in Penny from the 2018 draft, but with Chris Carson looking like the every-down back they probably hoped Penny could be, moving a young, affordable running back like Penny could be one obvious avenue toward improving their roster.

And, depending on where Penny ends up, it could be a big deal for Fantasy. Penny hasn't quite been able to get his feet under him in his year-plus in the NFL, but the talent that made him the No. 27 overall pick remains clear. He rushed for 55 yards on eight carries in relief of Carson Sunday — who rushed for 90 yards on 20 carries in another typically excellent performance — and has rushed for 572 yards on 115 career carries, good for 4.97 yards per carry. Add in the flashes he has shown in the receiving game going back to college, and Penny still has the look of a potential difference maker in Fantasy if he ever gets 15-plus touches consistently.

Penny would be worth adding in all leagues if he ended up traded somewhere he could get that kind of work, which means he should be one of the top waiver-wire targets in the league in Week 9, just in case. Of course, there's always the question of where he — or Melvin Gordon, another player NFL Network mentions as a possible trade candidate — might end up. There aren't a lot of obvious spots, but there is one that stands out: Detroit.

The Lions are rumored to be looking to upgrade their roster, and running back is an obvious spot they could look after placing Kerryon Johnson on IR this week with a knee injury. We saw Ty Johnson (seven carries for 25 yards and one catch on four targets for 13 yards) and Tra Carson (12 carries for 34 yards) step into bigger roles in Kerryon Johnson's absence, and both would be worth adding in most formats this week if the Lions stand pat, though neither had the look of a league-winning add Sunday.

Fortunately, we know where Drake is headed now, and we'll know where Penny and any other potential trade candidates might end up well before waivers run in most leagues, with the trade deadline looming Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. However, for those of you who can make adds over the next two days, or just want to get ahead on your claims, here's who else you should be looking at headed into Week 9:

Week 9 Early Waiver Targets