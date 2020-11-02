Watch Now: Seahawks Defeat 49ers 37-27 ( 4:32 )

The top waiver-wire targets for Week 9 will probably be running backs yet again, though this time it isn't because of injuries. The biggest injuries in Week 8 were at wide receiver and tight end — Darrell Henderson (thigh) was the only potentially significant injury at running back — so the waiver targets are because of performance and potentially changing roles.

Of course, that Henderson injury is worth dwelling on. Cam Akers had been relegated to a bench role after Henderson emerged as the lead back for the Rams, with Malcolm Brown seeming locked into his role as the No. 2 back and passing down's option. However, with Henderson leaving Sunday's game with the injury, Akers got his first real run since Week 5. He looked solid, rushing for 35 yards on nine carries and adding a 19-yard reception on his lone target. The only problem, of course, is the Rams are on bye in Week 9, giving Henderson an extra week to get to full strength and potentially leaving Akers back in his No. 3 role if he does.

That will likely make Akers less of a priority for Week 9 waiver runs, but could also make him someone you can put in a low bid on and potentially benefit in a big way if his role does increase following the bye — like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins this week. If you don't have an immediate need and can afford it, it's not out of the realm of the possibility that Akers could be one of Week 9's most valuable pickups.

If you need more immediate help, Gus Edwards, Jordan Wilkins, Damien Harris and Zack Moss all saw changes to their usage in Week 8 that could make them viable starters — for Week 9 and beyond.

Here's what those guys and the rest of the top options from Week 8 have to offer:

Week 9 Early Waiver Targets

Early Week 9 Waiver Wire Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 8th ROSTERED 71% Week 8 Stats RUYDS 81 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS 20.1 Moss is a bit more widely rostered than we usually like for these waiver-wire columns, but he should be added everywhere he is available after a very promising Week 8. Moss split carries with Devin Singletary right down the middle, 14-14 -- Josh Allen had 10 -- but Moss had the much more valuable role, and one third-quarter drive really highlighted that. Singletary started the drive and helped the Bills get the ball inside the Patriots 15-yard line; from that point on, Moss had rushes from the 19-, 17-, 5- and 4-yard lines. That drive ultimately ended with a Josh Allen rushing touchdown, but Moss scored two touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line. If Moss is splitting carries but being made the priority near the goal-line, he's going to be the better Fantasy option, and one you won't want to leave on the wire if he's out there. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 5th ROSTERED 0% YTD Stats RUYDS 89 REC 1 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS 18.3 The Colts game plan wasn't expected to feature Wilkins on Sunday, something Frank Reich came out and said after the game. However, the Colts opted to ride the hot hand with Jonathan Taylor struggling to get much done, and Wilkins was the hot hand Sunday. He led the team in carries and rushing yards and scored the only rushing touchdown by a running back — after Taylor failed to get in. There's no guarantee Wilkins will be the starter next week, but he started the second half and nearly doubled Taylor up in carries, so you have to assume Wilkins is going to get an increased role moving forward. He sure earned it. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 28th ROSTERED 61% Week 8 Stats RUYDS 102 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS 16.2 The Patriots' three-headed backfield was, for at least one week, only really had one head. Harris ran the ball 16 times, while James White and Rex Burkhead combined for just 11 touches between them. That doesn't mean Harris will be the lead back in Week 9 — he followed his breakout Week 4 with just six carries the next game — but he's the best runner of this group, and he gets the Jets next Monday. You'll want to start him. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS RB 3rd ROSTERED 39% Week 8 Stats RUYDS 87 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS 14.7 If Mark Ingram can't return in Week 9 against the Colts, Edwards is going to be hard to keep out of your lineup. J.K. Dobbins was the better runner Sunday, but Edwards did pretty well himself, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and scoring on a goal-line opportunity. Both backs will be viable starting options as long as Ingram is out, and Edwards should have been rostered a lot more this week than he was. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI TEN -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 6th ROSTERED 67% Week 8 Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS 26.8 Playing on a low-volume passing offense with an established No. 1 receiver, Davis was overlooked coming into the season, but we can't ignore him anymore. Davis, who entered Week 7 with at least 11.9 PPR points in each of his first four games, put together his best yet Sunday, leading the team in every receiving category. A.J. Brown is still the No. 1 receiver here, but with Jonnu Smith seeing just six targets over the past two games, Davis looks like he has enough room to remain Fantasy relevant in what has still been a very efficient Titans offense. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th ROSTERED 7% Week 8 Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS 17.9 Mooney has been playing an intriguing role for the Bears for a while now, and he finally cashed in on it in Week 8. Mooney caught five of six targets for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, ranking third on the team in yards, catches, and targets behind Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. There usually won't be enough room in this offense for three Fantasy relevant receivers, but Mooney is playing a healthy number of snaps and seeing downfield targets, and he's actually been targeted more than Miller this season. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 19th Week 8 Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 58 TD 0 FPTS 11.8 Meyers led the Patriots in targets, catches and yards in Week 7, and with Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion) out Sunday, he did it again in Week 8, hauling in six of 10 passes thrown his way for 58 yards. Meyers was the only player with more than four targets in the game, so he truly was the No. 1 option by default, but that may not change even when Harry returns — Edelman is likely to miss at least a few more weeks after undergoing surgery. Meyers doesn't have a ton of upside, necessarily, but he has a solid role and could be a bye-week or injury replacement.

Also consider: Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco — 4%

With George Kittle leaving Sunday's game with an ankle injury, the 49ers will probably have yet another big hole in their offense in Week 9, especially with a short week before Thursday's game against the Packers. The good news is, Reed returned to practice last week for the first time since going on IR with a knee sprain and could be back in action in Week 9. Given his injury history, it's risky to trust him, but Reed had nine catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets in about one and a half games with Kittle out. Reed would be a viable streaming option and replacement for Kittle if he's able to play.