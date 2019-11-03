Fantasy Football Week 9 Injury Report: Patrick Mahomes, James Conner inactive; Adam Thielen back
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury report heading into Week 9.
We enter Week 9 with some major names on the injury report, with the biggest, Patrick Mahomes, looking increasingly doubtful to play. There are Fantasy stalwarts among the walking wounded at other spots as well, so with plenty of pertinent information for your Fantasy lineups to analyze, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 9 Injuries
Injury Report Update
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chiefs listed Mahomes as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 game with the Vikings, but he is inactive for the game, as expected. The superstar quarterback is expected return in Week 10 against the Titans. Mahomes' expected absence will leave Matt Moore to make a second straight start after throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns in a Sunday night Week 8 loss to the Packers. Moore did a good job spreading the ball around against Green Bay, but the disparity in arm strength between him and Mahomes does dampen the Fantasy prospects of all of Kansas City's skill-position players to an extent.
Chad Henne QB
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Henne was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is expected to serve as Matt Moore's backup in Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Vikings. Henne is in his first season in Kansas City after spending the previous five in Jacksonville, but he's made only five regular-season pass attempts since the start of the 2016 season.
Joe Flacco QB
DEN Denver • #5
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Flacco has been officially place on injured reserve. With rookie Drew Lock (thumb) still not ready to be activated from injured reserve, it will be Brandon Allen, a 2016 sixth-round pick who's never thrown an NFL regular-season pass, making the start for Denver versus the Browns on Sunday. Flacco had thrown for under 200 yards in three of his past four games, so the effect of his absence on the Fantasy production of Denver's pass catchers might not be significant.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton will remain out in Week 9 versus the Titans, giving Kyle Allen a chance to rebound from the first poor start of his young career against the 49ers in Week 8. Meanwhile, Newton's latest medical evaluation revealed he'll miss several more weeks, although no surgery was recommended according to reports.
Case Keenum QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Keenum will not play in Sunday's matchup versus the Bills, positioning rookie Dwayne Haskins for the first start of his young career. Haskins has been prone to plenty of errors in his two relief appearances this season, throwing four interceptions over his first 22 NFL regular-season pass attempts. He'll face a Bills defense allowing just 194.4 passing yards per game, along with 12.57 Fantasy points per contest to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats. Although Keenum has often struggled himself, the presence of Haskins under center blemishes the Fantasy outlook for Washington's skill-position players due to Haskins' inexperience, the matchup and the likelihood of a run-centric game plan.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Conner is doubtful for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Colts after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Conner is not expected to play and is also likely to miss the Week 10 game against the Rams. With Benny Snell (knee) also out against Indianapolis, Jaylen Samuels, who'll be playing his first game since suffering a meniscus injury, will start Sunday, while Trey Edmunds will work in a complementary role.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
White is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Ravens after suffering his injury in Friday's practice session. As per early Sunday morning reports, the injury is considered very minor and White is expected to be available in his usual capacity versus Baltimore.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burkhead is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Ravens after three limited practices this week. Burkhead went into the Week 8 win against the Browns with the same designation and played 29 total snaps between offense and special teams, so the expectation is he'll be available Sunday night.
Tra Carson RB
DET Detroit • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Carson was placed on injured reserve Saturday, a move that led to the promotion of Paul Perkins from the practice squad. With Carson no longer around to complete for carries, the path to production might be clearer for Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic as the primary options in the Detroit backfield.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Snell will not play in Sunday's Week 9 conference matchup against the Colts due to his meniscus injury. Trey Edmunds will slot into Snell's backup role behind Jaylen Samuels in Week 9, with James Conner out with a shoulder injury.
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thompson will not play against the Bills on Sunday after missing practice all week. Adrian Peterson will be set for primary back duties once more, with Wendell Smallwood serving in a complementary role.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Adams is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 interconference tilt against the Chargers, but as per Saturday night reports, he's expected to suit up for the first time since Week 4 as long as he's able to make it through pregame warmups without setbacks. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Allen Lazard have been serving as the top receiving trio for Aaron Rodgers in Adams' absence, but each will bump down a notch in the pecking order if Adams returns.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen is active for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was expected to play if he could get through pre-game workouts. Stefon Diggs turned in a 143-yard performance in Thielen's absence against the Redskins in Week 8, but considering he'd also eclipsed the century mark in three of the four games prior with Thielen by his side for most of them, Diggs' Fantasy outlook remains solid against Kansas City.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hilton will not play in Week 9 against the Steelers and is reportedly in for a multi-week absence. Zach Pascal bumps up to the No. 1 receiver on paper for Indianapolis, but Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell and Deon Cain should also see bumps in opportunity. Tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron could see their roles increase as well.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown is questionable for the Week 9 Sunday night showdown versus the Patriots despite having had the bye week to recover. Brown was downgraded to a non-participant in Friday's practice after turning in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. If the speedster misses once again, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Seth Roberts will serve as the top three wideout options for Lamar Jackson once again.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Jackson is active for Sunday's conference battle against the Bears, after he managed to practice on a limited basis each day this past week. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will naturally continue to play important roles in the offense with Jackson back for the first time since Week 2, but Mack Hollins could certainly see his playing time take a hit.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Ravens after another week of limited practices. Edelman continues to play through the designation each week, and there's no indication as of Sunday morning that Week 9 will be any different.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook was questionable for Sunday's London tilt against the Texans after a trio of limited practices this past week and was subsequently declared inactive for the early-morning contest. With fellow wideout Marqise Lee going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week as well, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole should continue playing important complementary roles.
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gordon was claimed off waivers by Seattle this past week after his release by the Patriots off short-term injured reserve, but he will not play until Week 10 at the earliest. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown and David Moore will continue to be the top four wideout options for Russell Wilson in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller will miss a second consecutive game in Week 9 against the Jaguars in London. Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter should all play a role in Fuller's absence versus Jacksonville.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shepard is off the injury report after clearing the league's concussion protocol and will play in Monday night Week 9 divisional showdown against the Cowboys.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Samuel is active for Sunday's game against the Titans after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a full session Thursday. He is a tough start recommendation with Kyle Allen coming off his worst start yet.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is active for Sunday's Week 9 AFC East matchup against the Dolphins after a week of limited practices. He is a low-end starter in a great matchup.
Geremy Davis WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Davis is questionable to suit up against the Packers but missed the last two practices of the week.
OAK Oakland • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Harris is questionable to face the Lions in Week 9 after missing practice all week.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Howard will miss a second consecutive game Sunday against the Seahawks. Fellow tight end Cameron Brate (ribs) is listed as questionable as well, so Tampa Bay could be down to the likes of Antony Auclair, Tanner Hudson and Jordan Leggett at the position if both players miss.
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Walker will miss a second straight game in Week 9 against the Panthers. Jonnu Smith, who generated an impressive 6-78-1 line in Week 8 in the absence of Walker, will once again serve as the top tight end option for Ryan Tannehill.
Vernon Davis TE
WAS Washington • #85
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Davis will not play in Sunday's interconference battle versus the Bills despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Jeremy Sprinkle is slated to serve as the top tight end option for rookie Dwayne Haskins in his first NFL start.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Herndon is active for the first time this season for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins after logging three limited practices this past week. It will be worth watching Herndon to see how he fares in a great matchup, but it will be tough to trust him coming off an injury and suspension.
DEN Denver • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Heuerman will not play against the Browns on Sunday after missing practice all week. His absence could open up more opportunity for rookie Noah Fant.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
LaCosse has been ruled out for Sunday night's battle versus the Ravens. With fellow tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion) carrying a questionable designation as well, Ben Watson could be poised to serve as the top option at the position against the Baltimore.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tonyan is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup versus the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion throughout the past week.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Badgley is finally off the injury report and will be available in Week 9 against the Packers. Badgley will be able to handle kickoffs in addition to field goals and extra points, which led to the release of Chase McLaughlin this past week.
TEN Tennessee • #4
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
The Titans activated Succop from injured reserve Saturday and he will kick against the Panthers in Week 9.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns after once again missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the Patriots, but he did finish off the week with a full practice and is expected to play per early Sunday morning reports. Maurice Canady (thigh) is questionable for the same contest after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Jaguars' D.J. Hayden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's London matchup versus the Texans, but he did finish the week with a limited practice.
- The Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 interconference showdown against Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Pierre Desir (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Steelers and missed practice all week.
- The Bills' Levi Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Redskins after three limited practices this past week.
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) was placed on injured reserve this past week.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but he did finish the week with a full practice.
- The Texans' Bradley Roby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars in London after finishing the week with limited practices. Lonnie Johnson (concussion) will not play in the contest.
Safeties
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens after three limited practices this week.
- The Texans' Tashaun Gipson (back) is out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars in London after finishing the week with two missed practices.
- The Raiders' Erik Harris (illness) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Lions after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers after finishing the week with a missed practice.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (chest) is doubtful for Sunday's Week 9 tilt versus the Jets despite finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Redskins' Montae Nicholson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's interconference game versus the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (hamstring) will remain out versus the Broncos in Week 9 after another week of missed practices.
- The Eagles' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Chargers' Roderic Teamer (groin) is doubtful to face the Packers in Week 9 after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Ravens' Earl Thomas (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's matchup versus the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday.
- The Lions' Tracy Walker (knee) will not play versus the Raiders in Week 9 after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Titans' Jurrell Casey (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Chiefs' Frank Clark (neck) is questionable to face the Vikings in Week 9 and worked back to a limited practice Friday. He's not expected to play, according to early Sunday reports. Meanwhile, teammate Alex Okafor (ankle) will miss the contest after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Justin Houston (calf) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Steelers after finishing the week with a missed practice.
- The Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Broncos' DeMarcus Walker (shoulder) is questionable to face the Browns in Week 9 after three limited practices this week.
- The Lions' Damon Harrison (groin) is questionable to face the Raiders in Week 9 after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Eagles' Tim Jernigan (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Chiefs' Chris Jones (groin) is questionable to take on the Vikings in Week 9 but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Chargers' Justin Jones (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, while Brendan Mebane (knee) will share the same designation.
Linebackers
- The Panthers' Mario Addison (personal) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Titans after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Nigel Bradham (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Bears after a trio of missed practices this week.
- The Jaguars' Leon Jacobs (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Texans in London after once again missing practice this past week. Teammate Quincy Williams (hamstring) will also miss the contest.
- The Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots after three limited practices this week.
- The Jets' Neville Hewitt (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins but did work back to a limited practice Friday.
- The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is questionable for Monday night's divisional battle against the Giants after logging three limited practices this week.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) will not play against the Dolphins in Sunday's Week 9 contest after sitting out the full week of practice.
