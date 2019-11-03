Fantasy Football Week 9 Injury Report: Patrick Mahomes, James Conner inactive; Adam Thielen back

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Toe Adams is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 interconference tilt against the Chargers, but as per Saturday night reports, he's expected to suit up for the first time since Week 4 as long as he's able to make it through pregame warmups without setbacks. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Allen Lazard have been serving as the top receiving trio for Aaron Rodgers in Adams' absence, but each will bump down a notch in the pecking order if Adams returns.

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thielen is active for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was expected to play if he could get through pre-game workouts. Stefon Diggs turned in a 143-yard performance in Thielen's absence against the Redskins in Week 8, but considering he'd also eclipsed the century mark in three of the four games prior with Thielen by his side for most of them, Diggs' Fantasy outlook remains solid against Kansas City.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Hilton will not play in Week 9 against the Steelers and is reportedly in for a multi-week absence. Zach Pascal bumps up to the No. 1 receiver on paper for Indianapolis, but Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell and Deon Cain should also see bumps in opportunity. Tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron could see their roles increase as well.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Brown is questionable for the Week 9 Sunday night showdown versus the Patriots despite having had the bye week to recover. Brown was downgraded to a non-participant in Friday's practice after turning in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. If the speedster misses once again, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Seth Roberts will serve as the top three wideout options for Lamar Jackson once again.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Abdomen Jackson is active for Sunday's conference battle against the Bears, after he managed to practice on a limited basis each day this past week. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will naturally continue to play important roles in the offense with Jackson back for the first time since Week 2, but Mack Hollins could certainly see his playing time take a hit.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Chest Edelman is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Ravens after another week of limited practices. Edelman continues to play through the designation each week, and there's no indication as of Sunday morning that Week 9 will be any different.

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder/Neck Westbrook was questionable for Sunday's London tilt against the Texans after a trio of limited practices this past week and was subsequently declared inactive for the early-morning contest. With fellow wideout Marqise Lee going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week as well, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole should continue playing important complementary roles.

Josh Gordon WR SEA Seattle

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee Gordon was claimed off waivers by Seattle this past week after his release by the Patriots off short-term injured reserve, but he will not play until Week 10 at the earliest. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown and David Moore will continue to be the top four wideout options for Russell Wilson in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Fuller will miss a second consecutive game in Week 9 against the Jaguars in London. Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter should all play a role in Fuller's absence versus Jacksonville.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion Shepard is off the injury report after clearing the league's concussion protocol and will play in Monday night Week 9 divisional showdown against the Cowboys.

Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder Samuel is active for Sunday's game against the Titans after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a full session Thursday. He is a tough start recommendation with Kyle Allen coming off his worst start yet.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring/Ankle Thomas is active for Sunday's Week 9 AFC East matchup against the Dolphins after a week of limited practices. He is a low-end starter in a great matchup.

Geremy Davis WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring Davis is questionable to suit up against the Packers but missed the last two practices of the week.