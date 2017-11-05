Fantasy Football Week 9: Jameis Winston, Devonta Freeman ready to go, but questions linger on Delanie Walker in injury report update

More Week 9: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

The past NFL week was one of the more tumultuous in recent memory, as season-ending injuries, trades and yet another courtroom decision served to shake up the landscape. That sets up an intriguing Week 9 from a fantasy perspective, one that will see some new faces unexpectedly step to the forefront. With plenty to break down, let's dive into who's trending toward suiting up heading into Sunday morning:

Quarterback

As was the case the last two weeks, the Buccaneers' Jameis Winston heads into Sunday morning battling an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. However, he's fully expected to start after turning in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and capping off the week with a full session Friday. Winston has provided markedly different results in the two games he's played with the injury, following up a 384-yard effort in Week 7 with a season-low (for a full game) 210 yards against the Panthers in Week 8. While a Superdome date has almost always produced fantasy gold for opposing offenses in past seasons, it's worth noting that the Saints have been much improved against the pass over the first half of 2017, ranking in the top half of the league in fantasy points allowed in standard scoring formats to quarterbacks (16.29).



The Ravens' Joe Flacco (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans despite turning in three full practices this week. Flacco will be 10 days removed from having suffered his injury in a Week 8 Thursday Night Football win over the Dolphins, and as per early Sunday reports, is expected to play barring any last-minute setbacks.



The Dolphins' Jay Cutler (ribs) turned in three full practices this week and is fully expected to start Sunday night versus the Raiders as per early Sunday morning reports. Factoring in the expected return of Devante Parker (ankle), the trade of running back Jay Ajayi and a matchup against a Raiders defense that's ranked in the bottom half of the league in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats (18.50), the Dolphins' passing game could take center stage in Week 9.



The week-to-week ordeal for Andrew Luck's fantasy owners is finally over, as the three-time Pro Bowler was declared out for the season Thursday. Those in keeper and dynasty formats holding Luck shares will have to carefully monitor his progress, or lack thereof, moving forward, while the Colts offense will presumably be helmed by Jacoby Brissett the remainder of the season. Brissett's limitations and inexperience will continue to cap the fantasy prospects of all Colts pass catchers to an extent, but the fact that the starting job is now his to lose the rest of the way in 2017 could lead to a more confident and productive player.



The Texans' Deshaun Watson became the second high-profile arm to hit injured reserve Thursday, although his designation came completely unexpectedly. The standout rookie suffered a non-contact right knee injury in practice that ultimately was diagnosed as a torn ACL, short-circuiting what was shaping up to be one of the most impressive first-year campaigns in recent memory. Watson should be close to or at full health by training camp 2018. In the interim, Tom Savage, who lasted all of one half as the top quarterback in Week 1 before being pulled for Watson, will take over behind center. His presence will dampen the fantasy prospects of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, but it's conceivable that the time on the bench observing Watson could pay dividends for Savage in his surprise second go-around as a starter.



Running Backs

The biggest news of the week at the position stems from the courtroom as opposed to the trainer's room, as Ezekiel Elliott will be in uniform after all for the Cowboys' Week 9 tilt against the Chiefs. Despite not seeing his appeal granted until Friday, he should have no restrictions on playing time Sunday. Those who nabbed either or both Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden off the wire mid-week might be wise to stash them, considering Elliott's request for an injunction is scheduled to be heard early next week.



The Falcons' Devonta Freeman turned in three limited practices throughout the week while nursing a shoulder injury, but doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. He doesn't sport the brightest fantasy outlook in Week 9, however, as Carolina has allowed just 66.6 yards per game to running backs on 3.6 yards per carry, and Freeman saw backfield mate Tevin Coleman tally two more rushing touches than him in Week 8.



Rob Kelley (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after turning in three limited practices this week, with early Sunday morning reports indicating that he'll play but won't see a full starter's workload. Kelley has been battling the injury for approximately three weeks and has produced just 35 yards on 15 carries in his last two games. He'll also be facing a Seattle defense that's allowed just 59.2 rushing yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry over the last four contests.



The Cardinals' Andre Ellington (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable after turning in three limited practices this week. Coming off a bye, Ellington is expected to take the field Sunday against the 49ers, as per early Sunday morning reports. His biggest role is likely to come in the passing game, as Adrian Peterson projects for the majority of the rushing workload.



The Ravens' Terrance West (calf) is out once again in Week 9, leaving the Baltimore running attack in the increasingly capable hands of Alex Collins and Javorious Allen.



The Seahawks' C.J. Prosise (ankle) is officially listed as questionable despite working back to a full-speed practice Friday, and he's been labeled as a game-time decision by head coach Pete Carroll. J.D. McKissic would project as the passing-down back once again in Week 9 against the Redskins if Prosise can't suit up.



Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Eagles Zach Ertz (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos after a pair of limited practices to close out the week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, head coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that Ertz will suit up versus a Broncos defense allowing an AFC-high 10.43 fantasy points per game to tight ends in standard scoring formats.



The Titans' Delanie Walker (ankle) is questionable after managing just a sole limited practice this week. Walker's injury is a bone bruise, so he could potentially be limited in his downfield routes if he does suit up. Promising rookie Jonnu Smith would be poised for extended run if Walker either sits or is limited.



The Redskins' Jordan Reed (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, as is position mate Niles Paul (concussion). The dual absences set up well for Vernon Davis, who impressed in Reed's stead last season and will likely absorb close to 100 percent of the tight end snaps in Week 9.



The Ravens' Nick Boyle (toe) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Titans after missing practice all week. Meanwhile, teammate Maxx Williams (ankle) carries the same designation despite putting in three full sessions.



The Packers' Martellus Bennett (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday night's matchup with the Lions after missing practice all week. His absence would leave Green Bay's tight end reps in the hands of Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers.



Kickers

The Cowboys' Dan Bailey (groin) remains out for several more weeks, leaving Mike Nugent, who racked up 15 points in his Week 8 debut against the Redskins, as a viable streaming option in what should be a high-scoring affair versus the Chiefs.



The Bengals' Randy Bullock (back) is questionable for Week 9 versus the Jaguars, and he could well be a game-time decision after a pair of missed practices this week. Marshall Koehn, who Cincinnati signed Saturday, would step in if Bullock is unable to go.



Key Defensive Players