Fantasy Football Week 9: Jay Ajayi, Alfred Morris, and three other running backs you should trade while you still can

There may be no greater cliche in Fantasy Football than that of the sell-high candidate. And that's not to say that I don't fall victim to it on a regular basis. Or that it's anything less than a brilliant theory.

Yes, you should absolutely sell players when their value peaks. That, of course assumes you can both accurately predict when a player's value has peaked and get someone in your league to pay that peak cost. In practice, it's not quite as brilliant as in theory.

Of course, most of the time trades are more about needs than value in the first place. And everyone needs running backs.

The five running backs below have varying degrees of value, but they all have one thing in common. They're all losing value in the very near future. These aren't necessarily sell-high candidates so much as "get out before the bottom falls out".