Fantasy Football Week 9: Jay Ajayi, Alfred Morris, and three other running backs you should trade while you still can
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell them now if you can.
There may be no greater cliche in Fantasy Football than that of the sell-high candidate. And that's not to say that I don't fall victim to it on a regular basis. Or that it's anything less than a brilliant theory.
Yes, you should absolutely sell players when their value peaks. That, of course assumes you can both accurately predict when a player's value has peaked and get someone in your league to pay that peak cost. In practice, it's not quite as brilliant as in theory.
Of course, most of the time trades are more about needs than value in the first place. And everyone needs running backs.
The five running backs below have varying degrees of value, but they all have one thing in common. They're all losing value in the very near future. These aren't necessarily sell-high candidates so much as "get out before the bottom falls out".
|1
Jay Ajayi Philadelphia Eagles RB
|There are certainly optimistic takes to be had about Jay Ajayi's move to Philadelphia. He's going to a much better team that will provide him with a lot more opportunities in the red zone. His terrible touchdown luck shouldn't continue. But man are the Eagles trying to talk this move down. Their general manager stated that LeGarrette Blount is still the starter. Their head coach intimated that Blount's role wouldn't change. Do I think these comments are completely legitimate? Not necessarily, but the Eagles play the Broncos this week. Then they have a bye. So you're definitely not using him the next two weeks, and I doubt you'll feel confident starting him in Week 11. You're going to have to see it first. Find the guy that's optimistic about this move for Ajayi and try to get top-20 running back value in return.
|2
Alfred Morris Dallas Cowboys RB
|So Jerry Jones said Alfred Morris is the starter right? Not exactly. He said Morris will see more work. Same for Darren McFadden and Rod Smith. I still believe that Morris should lead the team in carries, and he has a good matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. but we need to look at this realistically: Morris is likely to be in a committee with at least one other back. He will not get work in the passing game. He has never been an uber-talented back. He's likely a No. 3 running back for the next six weeks and then he's useless again. After Sunday Morris' may be viewed more like Rob Kelley than Ezekiel Elliott.
|3
Darren McFadden Dallas Cowboys RB
|Take everything I said about Morris and then add the fact that McFadden isn't even the running back we expect to lead the team in carries. Still, there are desperate owners out there (especially if they lost Elliott) who need something to believe in. I would ask for more with Morris; with McFadden I'm fine with a high upside piece. There's a decent chance after Sunday that he looks droppable.
|4
Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB
|I went back and forth and back again over the Dolphins running backs. I know Adam Gase believes Jay Ajayi was the problem with the running game. I know Ajayi danced a lot in the backfield. But he wasn't dancing without a partner. He was dancing with the two or three defenders that break through the Dolphins offensive line seemingly every play. When Ajayi was good over the past year and half, it was because he was off-the-charts good in terms of elusiveness. I don't believe Drake has that.
|5
Javorius Allen Baltimore Ravens RB
|It's been a bad week of news for Javorius Allen, with Alex Collins getting more work and Danny Woodhead returning to practice. His perceived value has already taken a huge hit, but you should still be able to get something for him in a PPR league. Whatever it is, I'd take it. Allen has been remarkably inefficient this season, so any loss of volume will be crushing. Find someone sitting on a bench somewhere that you believe has late season upside and make a deal.
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
Add a Comment