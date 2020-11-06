Watch Now: FFT: Week 9 Starts and Sits at each position ( 31:05 )

Welcome to Week 9 of the Fantasy Football season where COVID-19 concerns are growing, a former AAF star quarterback Garrett Gilbert could start for the Cowboys, and Antonio Brown is back. I would be lying if I said I wasn't giddy to watch Brown play football again. You're talking about a generational wide receiver who took the torch from Calvin Johnson and ran with it.

Brown's average season from 2013-2018 was 114 receptions, 1,524 yards and 11 touchdowns. I know what you're thinking. That was a long time ago. Does Brown still "have it"?

Well let's take a closer look at the last game Brown played, which was also with Tom Brady. In Week 2 last season, Brown led the Patriots in receiving with 4-56-1 on a team-high eight targets. Mind you, Julian Edelman – Brady's best buddy – was also active for that game. Now what if I told you that Brown did all of that while playing just 33% of the snaps and running 17 routes on 36 dropbacks? Basically, I still think Brown is extremely talented and – while it was just one game – Brady clearly liked throwing to him. Brown will make his 2020 debut this week against the Saints, a defense that has given up seven touchdowns to wide receivers over the past three games. On top of that, it's a nationally televised game, Mike Evans has struggled against the Saints in his career, and I doubt Chris Godwin suits up. It might sound crazy, but Brown is a top-24 wide receiver for me this week.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

Hey, how about that TNF game! We'll review and give our big Fantasy takeaways and get into the big news (7:32) on Drew Brees, Ezekiel Elliott, Seahawks RBs on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

6-1 SU 6-2 5-2 ATS 3-5 5-2 Over-Under 6-2 6.43, 1st OFF YPP 5.89, 9th 6.14, 29th DEF YPP 5.65, 20th 91, 18th QB Pressures 105, 6th 104, 22nd Pressures Allowed 118, 27th 30th Pass D DVOA 22nd 6th Run D DVOA 24th 64 clear Weather 64 clear RB Carlos Hyde OUT for Week 9... S Ryan Neal, S D.J. Reed, TE Greg Olsen, SS Jamal Adams, G Mike Iupati, RB Chris Carson, RB Travis Homer, DE Benson Mayowa, CB Shaquill Griffin, S Ugo Amadi QUES Injuries COVID: Tommy Sweeney... DT Vernon Butler, CB Josh Norman, S Micah Hyde, C Mitch Morse, RB Taiwan Jones, NT Niles Scott, TE Dawson Knox, DT Quinton Jefferson, DE Darryl Johnson, OLB Matt Milano, WR John Brown, DE Jerry Hughes, G Brian Winters, G Cody Ford QUES Russell Wilson is currently the QB1 in FPPG... Wilson leads the NFL with 26 TD passes (on pace for 59)... Completing 71.5% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt... BUF is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to QBs (97.7 passer rating), allowed multiple TD passes in five straight games before facing the Jets and Patriots QB Josh Allen is currently the QB6 in FPPG... Allen has just one rushing TD, zero passing TDs over his last two games... Allen is completing 67.1% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... SEA is allowing the second most Fantasy points to QBs (93.1 passer rating), have given up 300+ passing yards in six of seven games, have allowed four rushing TDs to the position Week 8 snaps: DeeJay Dallas 79%, Travis Homer 10%... Snaps in Weeks 1-5 (with Carson healthy): Chris Carson 56%, Carlos Hyde 26%, Homer 24%... Week 8 usage: Dallas 23 touches, 18-41-1 rushing, 5-17-1 receiving on five targets... Carson leads SEA with 16 RZ opportunities, Dallas had 11 in Week 8 alone... BUF is allowing 4.5 YPC and 4.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up five rushing TDs over their past four games, Damien Harris just ran for 102 yards and a touchdown RB RB snaps over the last two games with Zack Moss healthy: Devin Singletary 52%, Moss 50%... Week 8 usage: Singletary 15 touches, 14-86-0 rushing, Moss 14-81-2 rushing... Moss had six RZ opportunities in Week 8, Singletary had just one... SEA is allowing just 3.8 YPC and 7.0 receptions per game to RBs, outside of their game against the Vikings, SEA has held all RBs below 60 rushing yards but does struggle with pass-catching RBs Tyler Lockett leads SEA with a 26%target share, DK Metcalf 24%, Carson 12%, Greg Olsen 11%, David Moore 8%... Week 8 usage: Metcalf led the team in targets (15) and receiving, 12-161-2 (career-high targets, receptions, and yards), Lockett 4-33-0 receiving on five targets, Moore 3-18-1 receiving on three targets... Lockett leads SEA with nine RZ targets... BUF allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to WRs, gave up six TDs to WRs in first five games and zero TDs over past three games WR Stefon Diggs leads BUF with a 29% target share, Cole Beasley 19%, John Brown 16%... Week 8 usage: Diggs led the team with nine targets and 6-92-0 receiving, Beasley 2-24-0 on two targets, Brown 1-21-0 receiving on two targets... Beasley and Diggs lead BUF with six RZ targets... SEA allowing the most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 200+ yards to WRs in six of seven games, has given up 11 TDs to the position Week 8 usage: Will Dissly 1-17-0 on one target, Jacob Hollister 1-6-0 on two targets, Greg Olsen zero receptions on four targets... Olsen ran 23 routes (13 in the slot), Dissly ran 16 routes, Hollister ran 12 routes (six in the slot)... BUF is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to TEs, allowed massive games to Kelce, Jonnu, Waller, Gesicki TE Week 8 usage: Tyler Kroft 1-11-0 receiving on one target... Kroft ran 12 routes on 22 dropbacks... SEA is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs and has been mostly strong, just gave up a TD to Dwelley

3-4 SU 2-5 3-4 ATS 4-3 4-3 Over-Under 5-2 5.61, 20th OFF YPP 6.34, 2nd 5.65, 19th DEF YPP 6.07, 24th 73, 28th QB Pressures 79, 25th 84, 15th Pressures Allowed 79, 12th 16th Pass D DVOA 18th 21st Run D DVOA 19th DOME Weather DOME COVID: QB Matthew Stafford, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Kenny Golladay OUT for Week 9... NT Danny Shelton, CB Darryl Roberts, G Joe Dahl, DB Tracy Walker, T Taylor Decker, OLB Christian Jones, TE T.J. Hockenson, CB Desmond Trufant, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai QUES Injuries CB Harrison Hand, LB Quentin Poling, CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Mark Fields, WR Dan Chisena, DB Holton Hill QUES... S Myles Dorn, G Pat Elflein eligible to return in Week 9 Matthew Stafford coming off his best game against a tough Colts defense with 336 yards, three TDs, one interception... Completing 61.4% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... MIN is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up three or more TD passes in three straight games QB Kirk Cousins has just 12 TD passes with 10 INTs on the season... Completing 65.6% of his passes at 8.7 yards per attempt... MIN has the third lowest passing percentage in the NFL... DET is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs, just gave up three TD passes to Philip Rivers Snaps this season: D'Andre Swift 38% (season-high 62% in Week 8), Adrian Peterson 35%, Kerryon Johnson 24%... Week 8 usage: Swift nine touches, 6-1-0 rushing, 3-22-0 receiving on four targets, Peterson six touches, 5-7-0 rushing, one target, Kerryon zero carries, 2-15-1 receiving on two targets... Peterson leads DET with 16 RZ opportunities, Swift has 13... MIN allows 4.2 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, has held backs under 80 rushing yards in each of the past for games, has allowed just one TD to the position during this span RB Snaps this season: Dalvin Cook 67% (season-high 88% in Week 8), Alexander Mattison 31%... Week 8 usage: Cook 32 touches, 226 total yards, four TDs... Cook leads MIN with 24 RZ opportunities and had seven in Week 8 alone... DET is allowing 4.5 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, Colts RBs just had 206 total yards, three TDs in Week 8 but DET held RBs below 3.5 YPC in each of the past three games Week 8 target share with Golladay going down with injury: T.J. Hockenson 25%, Marvin Jones 18%, Marvin Hall 18%, Danny Amendola 10%... Week 8 usage: Hall led the team in receiving, 4-113-0 on seven targets, Jones 3-39-2 receiving on seven targets... Jones led DET with three RZ targets in Week 8... MIN is allowing the second most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 15 TD to the position in seven games (six TD over the last two games) WR Adam Thielen leads MIN with 29% target share, Justin Jefferson 22%, Dalvin Cook 13%... Week 8 usage: Thielen 3-27-0 receiving on four targets, Jefferson 3-26-0 receiving on four targets... Thielen leads MIN with eight RZ targets... DET is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 200+ yards to the position in four of six games Week 8 usage: Hockenson led the team with 10 targets, 7-65-0 receiving... Ran 35 routes on 49 dropbacks (18 in the slot)... Hockenson also leads DET with nine RZ targets... MIN is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up either 79 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in three straight games TE Week 8 usage: Irv Smith Jr. 1-16-0 receiving on one target, Kyle Rudolph 1-12-0 receiving on one target... Smith ran 15 routes, Rudolph ran 10 routes on 18 dropbacks... DET is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up 68 yards or a TD to a tight end in B2B games

3-5 SU 7-1 4-4 ATS 6-2 3-5 Over-Under 3-5 6.03, 8th OFF YPP 6.3, 3rd 5.6, 17th DEF YPP 5.36, 12th 86, 22nd QB Pressures 103, 9th 83, 13th Pressures Allowed 108, 24th 20th Pass D DVOA 7th 26th Run D DVOA 28th 67 overcast, 14 MPH winds Weather 67 overcast, 14 MPH winds OLB Jeremy Chinn, CB Corn Elder, DT Zach Kerr, T Russell Okung, LB Jason Ferris QUES... RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Yetur Gross-Matos are eligible to return this week Injuries WR Sammy Watkins, T Mitchell Schwartz, DE Frank Clark QUES Teddy Bridgewater has 10 total TDs and six INTs in eight games this season... Has completed 71.6% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... KC is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (76.8 passer rating), has given up one TD pass in six of eight games QB Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB3 in FPPG... Mahomes has 23 total TDs (two rushing) with just one interception this season... Has completed 66.9% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... CAR is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (90.5 passer rating), has given up just one TD pass or less in six of eight games In Week 1 with Christian McCaffrey healthy: CMC 97%, Mike Davis 5%, that's probably closer to 75/25 in McCaffrey's first game back... Week 1 usage: CMC 26 touches, 23-97-2 rushing, 3-38-0 receiving on four targets, Davis had zero touches... McCaffrey had 12 RZ opportunities in the first two weeks... KC is allowing 4.7 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, has been inconsistent but has given up 143+ rushing yards to RBs in four of eight games RB Snaps since Le'Veon Bell has joined the Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 52%, Bell 29%, DeAndre Washington 20% in Week 7, Darwin Thompson 11% in Week 8... Week 8 usage: CEH nine touches, 6-21-0 rushing, 3-10-0 receiving on three targets, Bell nine touches, 6-7-0 rushing, 3-31-0 receiving on three targets... CEH has six RZ opportunities over the past two games, Bell has three... CAR is allowing 4.7 YPC and 7.3 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 83 yards or a touchdown to a running back in six of eight games Robby Anderson leads CAR with a 27% target share, D.J. Moore 23%, Mike Davis 17%, Curtis Samuel 15%... Week 8 usage: Moore led the Panthers in receiving with 2-55-0 on six targets, Anderson led the Panthers with eight targets, 5-48-0 receiving, Samuel 4-31-1 on five targets with a rushing TD as well... Samuel got back to running routes out of the slot, 22 of his 33 routes... Anderson leads CAR WRs with five RZ targets... KC is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up one TD or less to the position in six of eight games WR Travis Kelce leads KC with a 24% target share, Tyreek Hill 19%, Sammy Watkins 15% (in the games he's played), Mecole Hardman 10%, Demarcus Robinson 9%... Week 8 usage: Hill 4-98-2 on six targets, Hardman 7-96-1 on nine targets, Robinson 4-63-1 on five targets... Hill leads KC WRs with eight RZ targets... CAR is allowing fifth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up some big yardage games but only five TDs to WRs in eight games Week 8 usage: Ian Thomas 3-28-0 receiving on 3 targets... Ran 31 routes on 36 dropbacks (23 in the slot)... KC is allowing 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 60+ yards or a TD to the position in five of eight games TE Travis Kelce is the TE1 in FPPG... Kelce leads KC with 12 RZ targets and a 24% target share... Kelce led the Chiefs in targets (12) and receiving, 8-109-1... CAR is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 54 yards or a touchdown in three straight games

1-6 SU 1-6 1-6 ATS 2-5 4-3 Over-Under 4-3 6.23, 4th OFF YPP 5.46, 22nd 6.13, 28th DEF YPP 6.44, 31st 77, 26th QB Pressures 66, 30th 93, 18th Pressures Allowed 106, 23rd 23rd Pass D DVOA 32nd 27th Run D DVOA 23rd 72 overcast, 15 MPH winds Weather 72 overcast, 15 MPH winds COVID: G Max Scharping, OLB Whitney Mercilus, LB Jake Martin, LB Dylan Cole... WR Randall Cobb, OLB Kyle Emanuel QUES... CB Gareon Conley eligible to return this week Injuries QB Gardner Minshew OUT this week... C Brandon Linder, CB Sidney Jones, RB Devine Ozigbo, LB Myles Jack, OG A.J. Cann, TE Tyler Eifert, S Jarrod Wilson, LB Dakota Allen QUES... CB D.J. Hayden, FS Andrew Wingard eligible to return this week Deshaun Watson is currently the QB7 in FPPG... Watson has four straight games with 300+ passing yards, 11 TD passes with 2 INTs during this span... Completing 69.5% of his passes at 8.8 yards per attempt (leads the NFL)... JAC is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to QBs (107.6 passer rating), Watson had 359 yards, three TDs, two INTs back in Week 5 against the Jaguars QB Enter Jake Luton, a sixth round rookie out of Oregon State who threw 28 TDs with three INTs in college last season... HOU is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs (114.5 passer rating, highest in the NFL), have given up four TD passes in back-to-back games (Rodgers and Tannehill) Snaps this season: David Johnson 79%, Duke Johnson 30%... Week 7 usage: David Johnson 18 touches, 14-42-0 rushing, 4-42-1 receiving on four targets, Duke Johnson six touches, 5-43-0 receiving... David leads HOU with 19 RZ opportunities, Duke has just four... JAC is allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.7 receptions to RBs this season, has given up some massive games to RBs, Swift 123 total yards, 2 TDs, Mixon 181 total yards, 3 TDs RB Snaps this season: James Robinson 65% (played 90% snaps in Week 7), Chris Thompson 35%... Week 7 usage: Robinson 26 touches, 22-119-1 rushing, 4-18-1 receiving on six targets... Robinson leads JAC with 18 RZ opportunities, Thompson has five... HOU is allowing 5.7 YPC (most in the NFL) and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 10 total TDs to the position in seven games Brandin Cooks leads HOU with a 22% target share, Will Fuller 20%, Randall Cobb 16%... Week 7 usage: Cobb led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 8-95-0, Cooks 7-60-0 on nine targets (at least nine targets in three straight), Fuller 3-35-1 receiving on six targets... Fuller leads HOU with eight RZ targets, Cooks has five... JAC is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, gave up a season-high 280 yards, 2 TDs to HOU WRs back in Week 5 WR D.J. Chark leads JAC with a 19% target share, Keelan Cole 15%, Laviska Shenault 15%, Chris Conley 10%... Week 7 usage: Chark led the team with seven targets, just 1-26-0 receiving, Shenault 3-44-0 receiving on three targets, Cole 1-12-0 on two targets... Chark leads JAC with eight RZ targets... Shenault led JAC with 14 slot routes in Week 7 but all three WRs played there... HOU is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up seven TDs to the position over past three games Week 7 usage: Darren Fells zero targets... Fells ran 36 routes on 52 dropbacks (10 in the slot) but Akins could be back this week... JAC allowing the third most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up four TDs to the position over past three games TE Week 7 usage without Tyler Eifert: James O'Shaughnessy 3-32-0 receiving on three targets... Ran 21 routes on 39 dropbacks... HOU is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown in back-to-back games

3-4 SU 2-6 5-2 ATS 3-5 4-3 Over-Under 4-4 5.07, 26th OFF YPP 5.71, 16th 5.34, 11th DEF YPP 6.56, 32nd 88, 19th QB Pressures 97, 11th 109, 25th Pressures Allowed 103, 20th 10th Pass D DVOA 29th 14th Run D DVOA 8th DOME Weather DOME COVID: G Graham Glasgow, DE Shelby Harris... RB Phillip Lindsay, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, CB Bryce Callahan, OG Austin Schlottman, OT Demar Dotson, WR Tim Patrick, TE Nick Vannett, A.J. Bouye QUES... TE Austin Fort, ILB Mark Barron, T Elijah Wilkinson, RB LeVante Bellamy eligible to return this week Injuries DE Dante Fowler, WR Russell Gage, TE Jaeden Graham, WR Calvin Ridley, DE Takkarist McKinley, DB Kendall Sheffield QUES... DB Darqueze Dennard eligible to return this week Drew Lock coming off his best game of the season, 248 yards, three TDs, one interception... Completing 58% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs (110.4 passer rating), has given up 300+ yards in seven of eight starts but has allowed just two TDs over past two games QB Matt Ryan has two games with four TD passes and five games with one TD or less... Has completed 66.8% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... Also leads the NFL with 2,462 passing yards... DEN is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to QBs (91.4 passer rating), has given up multiple TDs in four of seven games Week 8 snaps with both Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay healthy: Gordon 55%, Lindsay 45%... Week 8 usage: Gordon 14 touches, 8-26-0 rushing, 6-21-0 receiving on seven targets, Lindsay 7 touches, 6-83-1 rushing, three targets... Gordon leads DEN with 12 RZ opportunities, Lindsay has five... ATL is allowing 3.7 YPC and 6.5 receptions per game, has held RBs below 70 rushing yards three games in a row, has only given up three rushing TDs to RBs all season RB Snaps this season: Todd Gurley 56%, Brian Hill 27%, Ito smith 15%... Week 8 usage: Gurley 18-46-1 rushing, zero targets, Hill 13 touches, 11-55-0 rushing, 2-9-0 receiving on three targets... Gurley leads ATL with 39 RZ opportunities (second in the NFL), Hill and Smith have combined for 10... DEN is allowing 4.3 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 276 total yards and a TD to LAC RBs last week, has given up big games to Henry, Conner Noah Fant leads DEN with a 20% target share in the games he's played, Jerry Jeudy 19%, Tim Patrick 17%... Week 8 usage: Jeudy led the team with 10 targets, 4-73-0 receiving, Hamilton 4-82-1 receiving on five targets... Jeudy had his best game with a season-low four slot routes, played well on the outside... ATL is allowing the third most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 200+ receiving yards to the position in six of eight games WR Calvin Ridley leads ATL with a 22% target share, Julio Jones 21%, Hayden Hurst 15%, Russell Gage 15%... Week 8 usage: Jones led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 7-137-0 (has 29 targets over his past three games), Ridley 3-42-0 receiving on four targets but left with injury... Ridley leads ATL with 13 RZ targets, Jones has 10... DEN allowing 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up three TDs to WRs over past two games Fant leads DEN with 20% target share and with five RZ targets... Week 8 usage: Fant 7-47-0 receiving on nine targets, Albert Okwuegbunam 1-9-1 receiving on one target... Fant ran 35 routes, Albert O ran 15 routes on 48 dropbacks... ATL is allowing most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up eight TDs in eight games TE Week 8 usage: Hayden Hurst 5-54-0 receiving on seven targets (at least six targets in four of the last five games)... Ran 32 routes on 38 dropbacks (13 in the slot)... DEN is allowing seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not given up TD to the position since Week 1

5-3 SU 5-2 5-3 ATS 2-5 3-5 Over-Under 5-1-1 4.79, 30th OFF YPP 6.22, 5th 5.23, 9th DEF YPP 5.86, 22nd 101, 10th QB Pressures 87, 20th 110, 26th Pressures Allowed 73, 9th 5th Pass D DVOA 24th 11th Run D DVOA 17th 70 clear Weather 70 clear COVID: G Germain Ifedi, T Jason Spriggs, C Cody Whitehair... WR Anthony Miller, C Sam Mustipher, S Tashaun Gipson, S Eddie Jackson, TE Jimmy Graham, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, DT John Jenkins QUES Injuries T Dennis Kelly, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DT Jeffery Simmons, CB Kareem Orr, P Brett Kern, WR Adam Humphries QUES... CB Adoree' Jackson, RBs Senorise Perry, Darrynton Evans all eligible to return this week Nick Foles has thrown at least one interception in every game, has nine total TDs to seven INTs in six games... Completing 64.8% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt... TEN is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs (94.3 passer rating), has given up multiple TD passes in six of seven games QB Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB8 in FPPG... Has 18 total TDs with just three INTs in seven games ... Completing 67.4% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... CHI allowing second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (82.5 passer rating) but has given up multiple TD passes in back-to-back games Snaps in Weeks 4-8 since Tarik Cohen went down with injury: David Montgomery 84%, Cordarrelle Patterson 19%... Week 8 usage: Montgomery 23 touches, 21-89-0 rushing, 2-16-0 receiving on five targets... Montgomery leads CHI with 24 RZ touches (has at least five in three straight games)... Montgomery has averaged 5.8 targets per game without Cohen... TEN is allowing 4.7 YPC and 3.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 10 TDs to the position in seven games RB Snaps this season: Derrick Henry leads TEN with 66%, Jeremy McNichols 26%... Week 8 usage: Henry 18-112-1 rushing, just one target (has 18+ touches in every game this season)... Henry leads the entire NFL with 43 RZ opportunities... CHI allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.1 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed a touchdown to the position in five of eight games Allen Robinson leads CHI with a 25% target share, Jimmy Graham 16%, Darnell Mooney 14%, Anthony Miller 14%... Week 8 usage: Robinson 6-87-1 receiving on seven targets, Miller led the team with 11 targets, 8-73-0 receiving, Mooney 5-69-1 receiving on six targets... Miller played a season-high 76% of the snaps with 36 of his 40 routes coming from the slot... Robinson leads CHI WRs with six RZ targets... TEN allowing seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up six TDs to WRs over the last three games WR Corey Davis leads TEN with a 25% target share, A.J. Brown 23%, Adam Humphries 16%... Week 8 usage: Davis led team in targets (10) and receiving, 8-128-1 (20 targets over the last two games), Brown 4-24-1 receiving on seven targets... Brown tied for the team lead with seven RZ targets... CHI allowing second fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has only given up two TDs to the position all season Week 8 usage: Jimmy Graham 2-13-0 receiving on 7 targets, Cole Kmet just one target... Graham ran 28 routes on 47 dropbacks (9 in the slot), Kmet ran 16 routes (season-high)... TEN is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, has been inconsistent but did give up 6-85-1 to Darren Fells TE Week 8 usage: Anthony Firkser 2-36-0 receiving on three targets, Jonnu Smith 2-29-0 on two targets... Smith ran 22 routes, Firkser ran 19 routes on 35 dropbacks... CHI allowing 11th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to the position in back-to-back games

5-2 SU 5-2 3-4 ATS 4-3 3-4 Over-Under 4-3 5.70, 17th OFF YPP 5.69, 18th 5.06, 5th DEF YPP 4.91, 3rd 105, 6th QB Pressures 77, 26th 90, 17th Pressures Allowed 66, 2nd 8th Pass D DVOA 4th 1st Run D DVOA 5th DOME Weather DOME COVID: OLB Matt Judon, LB Tyus Bowser, FS DeShon Elliott, LB L.J. Fort, LB Patrick Queen, LB Malik Harrison, CB Marlon Humphrey... T Ronnie Stanley is OUT for the season... RB Mark Ingram, WR Chris Moore QUES Injuries T Andrew Donnal OUT for Week 9... RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Ashton Dulin, WR T.Y Hilton, RB Jordan Wilkins, C Ryan Kelly, TE Mo Alie-Cox QUES Lamar Jackson is currently QB10 in FPPG... Jackson has 14 total TDs (two rushing) with four INTs and three fumbles lost this season... Averaging 58.7 rushing yards per game compared to 80.4 in 2019... Completing 60.5% of passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... IND allowing fewest Fantasy points to QBs (75.8 passer rating), just gave up 336 yards and three TDs to Stafford QB All of a sudden Philip Rivers has thrown three touchdown passes in back-to-back games... Completing 69.7% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt... BAL is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (91.1 passer rating), BAL has held QBs below 220 passing yards three games in a row but has given up multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games Week 8 snaps without Mark Ingram: J.K. Dobbins 66%, Gus Edwards 32%... Weeks 1-5 with Ingram healthy: Dobbins 35%, Ingram 33%, Edwards 32%... Week 8 usage: Dobbins 16 touches, 15-113-0 rushing with two targets, Edwards 16-87-1 rushing with one target... Dobbins and Edwards each had two RZ opportunities last week... IND allowing just 3.3 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, only one back has rushed for over 70 yards against Colts, has only given up five total TDs to the position RB Week 8 snaps with Jonathan Taylor taking a back seat: Jordan Wilkins 51%, Taylor 34%, Nyheim Hines 21%... Week 8 usage: Wilkins 21 touches, 20-89-1 rushing with one target, Taylor 13 touches, 11-22-0 rushing, 2-9-0 receiving on three targets, Hines eight touches, 5-8-0 rushing, 3-54-2 receiving on five targets... Taylor leads IND with 23 RZ opportunities this season but Taylor and Wilkins had two each in Week 8... BAL is allowing 4.2 YPC and 5.6 receptions per game to RBs, only one back has gone over 75 rushing yards against the Ravens: Miles Sanders Marquise Brown leads BAL with a 24% target share, Mark Andrews 21%, Willie Snead 12%, Miles Boykins 12%... Week 8 usage: Snead led Ravens with seven targets and 5-106-0 receiving, Brown 1-3-1 receiving on two targets, Boykin 2-20-1 receiving on three targets... Snead, Boykin, Brown each have three RZ targets... IND has allowed the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 177+ yards to WRs in four straight games, has also given up eight TDs in seven games WR T.Y. Hilton leads IND with a 17% target share, Zach Pascal 15%, Trey Burton 15%, Hines 14%, Marcus Johnson 12%... Week 8 usage: Pascal led the Colts with six targets, 3-44-0 receiving, Johnson 2-39-0 receiving on four targets, Hilton left the game with groin injury... Pascal leads IND with eight RZ targets... BAL allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has only given up four TDs to WRs in seven games Mark Andrews is TE7 in FPPG... Week 8 usage: Andrews 3-32-0 receiving on six targets... Andrews ran 30 routes in 40 dropbacks (19 in the slot)... IND allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 7-65-0 to Hockenson but Colts have not given up a touchdown to the position this season TE Week 8 usage: Jack Doyle 2-18-1 receiving on three targets, Burton 3-9-0 receiving on four targets but added another rushing touchdown... Burton ran 15 routes (eight in the slot), Doyle ran 14 routes, Mo Alie-Cox ran 10 routes... BAL has allowed 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a TD in back-to-back games

1-7 SU 2-5 5-3 ATS 4-3 3-5 Over-Under 3-4 4.93, 29th OFF YPP 4.56, 31st 5.36, 13th DEF YPP 5.10, 7th 95, 13th QB Pressures 83, 23rd 137, 32nd Pressures Allowed 85, 16th 28th Pass D DVOA 2nd 9th Run D DVOA 13th 63 cloudy Weather 63 cloudy COVID: G Will Hernandez... LB Blake Martinez, WR Sterling Shepard, S Logan Ryan, LB Devante Downs, CB Ryan Lewis, RB Devonta Freeman QUES... S Jaquarius Landrews, CB Brandon Williams, Oshan Ximines all eligible to return this week Injuries S Landon Collins OUT for the season... DE James Smith-Williams, T Geron Christian, LB Montez Sweat, WR Dontrelle Inman QUES... OLB Reuben Foster, G Michael Liedtke, RB Bryce Love, CB Greg Stroman, WR Steven Sims are all eligible to return this week Despite throwing multiple TDs in back-to-back games Daniel Jones still has just seven TDs with 13 turnovers this season... Completing 61.8% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt... WAS allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to QBs this season (85.4 passer rating), limited Jones to 112 yards with just one TD in Week 6 QB Kyle Allen has four TDs with one interception over past two games... Completing 68.8% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt... NYG allowing 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (98.8 passer rating), has given up multiple touchdown passes in three straight Snaps with Devonta Freeman healthy from Weeks 4-6: Freeman 59%, Dion Lewis 27%, Wayne Gallman 14%... Snaps in Week 8 without Freeman: Gallman 43%, Lewis 28%, Alfred Morris 28%... Week 8 usage: Gallman 13 touches, 12-44-1 rushing, Morris 8-28-0 rushing, Lewis 2-8-1 receiving on three targets... Gallman and Lewis each had two RZ opportunities in Week 8... WAS is allowing 3.8 YPC and 3.3 receptions per game to RBs, have now allowed a running back over 61 rushing yards in each of the past four games RB Snaps this season: J.D. McKissic 50%, Antonio Gibson 44%... Week 7 usage: Gibson, 20-128-1 rushing, just one target, McKissic seven touches, 5-35-0 rushing, 2-16-0 receiving on two targets, Peyton Barber 10-34-0 rushing (seven in the second half with a big lead)... Gibson leads WAS with 14 RZ opportunities, McKissic has eight... NYG allowing just 3.9 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a back over 52 rushing yards in each of the past three games Target share over past two games with Sterling Shepard back: Evan Engram 27%, Shepard 26%, Darius Slayton 19%, Golden Tate 7%... Week 8 usage: Sterling Shepard led team in receiving with 8-74-0 on 10 targets, Slayton 5-56-0 receiving on nine targets, Tate 2-31-1 receiving on three targets... Slayton leads NYG WRs with six RZ targets... WAS allowing third fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up some production to #1 WRs: Cooper, Slayton (scored), Woods (scored) WR Target share over past two games with Kyle Allen: Terry McLaurin 38%, McKissic 13%, Logan Thomas 13%, Isaiah Wright 12%... Week 7 usage: McLaurin led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 7-90-1... McLaurin tied for the team lead with seven RZ targets... NYG allowing 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up a TD to a WR in three straight, McLaurin had 7-74-0 in Week 6 Engram leads NYG with a 27% target share over the last two weeks... Week 8 usage: Engram 5-61-0 receiving on 10 targets... Engram ran 42 routes (16 in the slot), Kaden Smith ran 20 routes on 49 dropbacks... WAS is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs but Engram had just 30 yards against them in Week 6 TE Week 7 usage: Logan Thomas 4-60-1 receiving on four targets (has scored in back-to-back games)... Ran 22 routes on 31 dropbacks... NYG allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up a touchdown or 85 yards to a tight end in three straight games

4-3 SU 2-5 4-3 ATS 5-2 6-1 Over-Under 4-3 5.73, 14th OFF YPP 5.79, 13th 6.12, 27th DEF YPP 5.61, 16th 70, 29th QB Pressures 113, 4th 74, 10th Pressures Allowed 103, 20th 27th Pass D DVOA 12th 31st Run D DVOA 18th DOME Weather DOME WR Bryan Edwards, DE Arden Key, DT Maurice Hurst, T Trent Brown, S Jeff Heath, G Gabe Jackson, T Kolton Miller, S Johnathan Abram, T Sam Young QUES... DT Daniel Ross and CB Damon Arnette are all eligible to return this week Injuries COVID: G Ryan Groy... RB Troymaine Pope, DE Isaac Rochell, G Trai Turner, DE Joey Bosa QUES... LB Asmar Bilal, CB Chris Harris eligible to return this week Derek Carr now up to 14 TDs with two INTs on the season... Completing 71.1% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... LAC allowing fourth most Fantasy points to QBs (94.7 passer rating), just gave up three TDs to Drew Lock of all people QB Justin Herbert is currently the QB4 in FPPG... Herbert has at least three TDs in four straight games... Completing 67.4% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... LV is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (95.9 passer rating), before the bad weather game the Raiders gave up eight touchdown passes in the previous three games Snaps this season: Josh Jacobs 65%, Jalen Richard 22%, Devontae Booker 14%... Week 8 usage: Jacobs 31-128-0 rushing yards, Booker six touches, 5-29-0 rushing... Jacobs leads LV with 31 RZ opportunities... LAC allowing 4.8 YPC and 7.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up three total TDs to the position over past two games RB Snaps from Weeks 5-8 without Austin Ekeler: Justin Jackson 48%, Joshua Kelley 35%, Troymaine Pope 17%... Week 8 usage: Jackson 20 touches, 17-89-0 rushing, 3-53-0 receiving on five targets, Pope 15 touches, 10-67-0 rushing, 5-28-0 receiving on seven targets, Kelley eight touches, 7-32-0 rushing... Kelley leads LAC with eight RZ opportunities during this span... LV is allowing 4.8 YPC and 6.3 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed just two TDs to the position over last four games Darren Waller leads LV with a 28% target share, Hunter Renfrow 15%, Henry Ruggs 12%, Nelson Agholor 10%... Week 8 usage: Renfrow 4-26-1 receiving on four targets, Ruggs 2-8-0 receiving on four targets but this was a bad weather game... Renfrow leads LV WRs with five RZ targets... LAC allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs this season, has given up three TDs to WRs over past two games WR Since Herbert has taken over, Keenan Allen leads LAC with a 30% target share, Hunter Henry 17%, Mike Williams 12%, Jalen Guyton 7%... Week 8 usage: Allen led the team with 11 targets, 9-67-1 receiving, Williams 5-99-1 receiving on eight targets... Allen leads LAC with 6 RZ targets... LV is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs, before the bad weather game, got torched by TB WRs for 238 yards, three TDs Darren Waller is currently TE3 in FPPG... Waller leads LV with a 28% target share and 11 RZ targets... Week8 usage: Waller led the team in receiving with 5-28-0 on six targets... Ran 26 routes on 31 dropbacks (eight in the slot)... LAC allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up four TDs in past four games TE Week 8 usage: Hunter Henry 4-33-0 receiving on four targets, only has one touchdown on the season... Ran 40 routes on 48 dropbacks (19 in the slot)... LV allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up two TDs over past three games

4-3 SU 5-2 5-2 ATS 5-2 2-5 Over-Under 1-6 5.38, 24th OFF YPP 6.14, 7th 5.64,18th DEF YPP 5.46, 15th 111, 5th QB Pressures 87, 20th 74, 10th Pressures Allowed 66, 2nd 3rd Pass D DVOA 11th 32nd Run D DVOA 16th DOME Weather DOME RB Myles Gaskin is OUT for Week 9... RB Matt Breida, CB Jamal Perry, DB Nate Brooks, RB Patrick Laird QUES Injuries COVID: OLB Devon Kennard, CB Byron Murphy... RB Kenyan Drake is OUT for Week 9... LB Zeke Turner, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, MLB Jordan Hicks, DE Jordan Phillips, T Rees Odhiambo QUES... S Jalen Thompson, TE Maxx Williams, G J.R. Sweezy, DT Rashard Lawrence all eligible to return this week Tua Tagovailoa wasn't asked to do much in his first start: 12-22, 93 yards with one touchdown... ARI is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.1 passer rating), but has struggled against Wilson, Bridgewater, Stafford QB Kyler Murray is currently the QB2 in FPPG... Murray has 20 total TDs (seven rushing) with seven INTs on the season, leads all QBs with 437 rushing yards... Completing 66.8% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt... MIA allowing seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs (81.7 passer rating), has given up just one touchdown pass or less in five of seven games Snaps this season: Gaskin 69%, Matt Breida 23%, Jordan Howard 11% but now Gaskin is hurt and the team traded for DeAndre Washington... I would expect some combination of Breida seeing 10-12 touches with Howard being used in short distances and in the red zone... ARI is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs, have held all RBs below 70 rushing yards over the last three games RB Snaps this season: Kenyan Drake 63%, Chase Edmonds 41% but with Drake out, we should see Edmonds elevated with Eno Benjamin taking the backup role... Week 7 usage: Drake 15 touches, 14-34-0 rushing, 1-7-0 receiving (left with injury), Edmonds 12 touches, 5-58-0 rushing, 7-87-0 receiving on seven targets... Edmonds has a 14% target share this season, which is ninth among RBs... MIA allows 4.9 YPC and 5.6 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 115 rushing yards to RB groups in three straight games DeVante Parker leads MIA with a 19% target share this season, Mike Gesicki 15%, Preston Williams 14%, Jakeem Grant 9%... Week 8 usage in Tua's first start: Williams 2-15-0 on five targets, Parker 1-3-1 receiving on two targets... Williams leads MIA WRs with five RZ targets... ARI allowing 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but given up five TDs to WRs over past three games WR DeAndre Hopkins leads ARI with a 31% target share, Christian Kirk 16%, Larry Fitzgerald 16%... Week 7 usage: Hopkins led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 10-103-1, Fitzgerald 8-62-0 on eight targets, Kirk 5-37-2 receiving on eight targets... Kirk has five TDs over past four games... Hopkins leads ARI with seven RZ targets, Kirk has six... MIA allowing 12th most Fantasy points to WRs and just give up 262 yards, one touchdowns to LAR WRs Week 8 usage: Mike Gesicki 1-8-0 receiving on two targets, Durham Smythe 2-16-0 receiving on two targets... Gesicki ran 17 routes, Smythe ran six routes on 24 dropbacks... ARI allowing ninth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has only allowed two TDs TE Week 7 usage: Dan Arnold 2-57-0 receiving on three targets... Arnold ran 11 routes, Darrell Daniels ran 14 routes on 54 dropbacks... MIA allowing fewest Fantasy points to TEs this season, has not given up a touchdown to the position

7-0 SU 2-6 6-1 ATS 0-8 4-2-1 Over-Under 4-4 5.19, 25th OFF YPP 5.41, 23rd 5.07, 6th DEF YPP 5.78, 21st 125, 3rd QB Pressures 92, 17th 57, 1st Pressures Allowed 125, 29th 6th Pass D DVOA 11th 2nd Run D DVOA 16th 76 clear, 11 MPH winds Weather 76 clear, 11 MPH winds G Stefen Wisniewski, DE Isaiah Buggs, DE Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton QUES Injuries COVID: Andy Dalton... P Chris Jones OUT for Week 9, RB Ezekiel Elliott, DE Aldon Smith QUES... CB Chidobe Awuzie is eligible to return this week Ben Roethlisberger has multiple TDs in every game but one... He's completing 67.9% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt... DAL allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs, has held teams under 225 passing yards in five straight games QB Cowboys will either go with Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush this week... Gilbert dominated the AAF in 2019 while Rush is an undrafted free agent from 2017... PIT allowing ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs but has given up multiple TD passes in six of seven games Snaps this season: James Conner 63%, Benny Snell 19%, Jaylen Samuels 11%, Anthony McFarland 9%... Week 8 usage: Conner 18 touches, 15-47-1 rushing, 3-13-0 receiving on three targets... Conner leads PIT with 27 RZ opportunities... DAL allowing 4.9 YPC, 3.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up big games to Drake, Gibson, Browns RBs RB Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott 80%, Tony Pollard 21%... Week 8 usage: Elliott 20 touches, 19-63-0 rushing, 1-10-0 receiving on two targets (has just four targets over his last two games), Pollard nine touches, 7-40-0 rushing, 2-24-0 receiving on two targets... Elliott leads DAL with 28 RZ opportunities... PIT allowing 4.0 YPC and 2.7 receptions per game to RBs, Ravens RBs just combined for 200 rushing yards against them JuJu Smith-Schuster leads PIT with a 20% target share, Diontae Johnson 20%, Chase Claypool 14%... Week 8 usage: Smith-Schuster led the team with 7-67-0 receiving on eight targets, Claypool led the Steelers with nine targets, 5-42-1 receiving, Johnson 1-6-0 receiving on three targets... Smith-Schuster leads PIT with eight RZ targets... DAL allowing fourth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 14 TDS in eight games WR Amari Cooper leads DAL with a 23% target share, CeeDee Lamb 18%, Michael Gallup 14%... Week 8 usage: Gallup led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 7-61-0, Lamb 4-27-0 receiving on five targets, Cooper just 1-5-0 receiving on five targets... Lamb has been held below 60% of the snaps in three of the last four games... Cooper leads DAL with seven RZ targets, Lamb has six... PIT has allowed the sixth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up multiple TDs to the position in five of seven games Week 8 usage: Eric Ebron 4-48-1 receiving on five targets... Ran 31 routes on 37 dropbacks (17 in the slot)... DAL is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, has been inconsistent but has given up four TDs to the position TE Week 8 usage: Dalton Schultz 6-53-0 receiving on eight targets... Ran 36 routes on 48 dropbacks (24 in the slot)... PIT is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs this season, has not allowed a touchdown since Week 2

5-2 SU 6-2 2-5 ATS 4-4 7-0 Over-Under 5-3 5.82, 10th OFF YPP 5.63, 19th 5.26, 10th DEF YPP 4.81, 2nd 97, 11th QB Pressures 131, 1st 69, 5th Pressures Allowed 69, 5th 13th Pass D DVOA 1st 4th Run D DVOA 3rd 77 overcast, 17 MPH winds Weather 77 overcast, 17 MPH winds RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thoms, DB Justin Hardee, WR Marquez Callaway, G Nick Easton, DT Sheldon Rankins, DE Anthony Lanier QUES... LB Chase Hansen, P Blake Gillikin, RB Ty Montgomery all eligible to return this week Injuries COVID: DE William Gholston... WR Chris Godwin, S Mike Edwards, G Ali Marpet, CB Jamel Dean, WR Scott Miller, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul QUES Drew Brees is now up to 15 total TDs, three INTs on the season... Completing 73.1% of his passes (leads the NFL) at 7.5 yards per attempt... TB is allowing fifth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (82.9 passer rating), has given up multiple TDs in back-to-back games but has 11 INTs on the season QB Tom Brady is currently the QB10 in FPPG... He's now up to 22 total TDs with just four INTs on the season... Completing 66.2% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... NO is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs (108.4 passer rating), has given up multiple TD passes in every game this season, 19 total in eight games Snaps this season: Alvin Kamara 71%, Latavius Murray 32%... Week 8 usage: Kamara 21 touches, 12-67-0 rushing, 9-96-0 receiving on 13 targets (led team in targets), Murray 11 touches, 8-17-0 rushing, 3-14-0 receiving... Kamara leads all RBs with a 26% target share... Kamara leads NO with 28 RZ opportunities, Murray has 16... TB is allowing a league-low 2.8 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a running back to hit 60 rushing yards this season RB Snaps since Leonard Fournette returned in Week 7: Fournette 64% (season-high 73% in Week 8), Ronald Jones 34%... Week 8 usage: Fournette 18 touches, 15-52-0 rushing, 3-19-0 receiving on six targets, Jones 11 touches, 7-23-0 rushing, 4-23-0 receiving on four targets... Fournette leads TB with five RZ opportunities over past two games, Jones has three... NO allowing 3.6 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, 78.3 rushing yards per game are eighth fewest Kamara leads NO with a 26% target share, Emmanuel Sanders 21%, Michael Thomas saw a 17% target share back in Week 1... Week 8 usage: Tre'Quan Smith 5-43-0 receiving on seven targets... Sanders leads NO with nine RZ targets... TB is allowing eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up a touchdown to the position in back-to-back games WR Chris Godwin leads TB with a 21% target share in the games he's played this season, Mike Evans 15%, Rob Gronkowski 13%, Scotty Miller 13% and now Antonio Brown joins the mix... Week 8 usage: Evans led team in receiving with 5-55-1 on seven targets, Jayden Mickens 5-36-0 receiving on eight targets, Miller 3-35-0 receiving on six targets... Evans leads TB WRs with seven RZ targets... NO allowing eighth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up seven TDs over past three games Week 8 usage: Jared Cook 5-51-1 receiving on seven targets... Ran 35 routes on 45 dropbacks (27 in the slot)... TB allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 61 yards or TD in four of past five games TE Rob Gronkowski is TE10 in FPPG... Week 8 usage: Gronk 4-41-1 receiving on four targets... He leads team with nine RZ targets... NO allowing fourth most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up just 26 yards to the position over past two games

2-5 SU 0-8 3-4 ATS 1-7 3-4 Over-Under 3-5 5,58, 21st OFF YPP 4.24, 32nd 6.07, 25th DEF YPP 6.11, 26th 66, 30th QB Pressures 93, 15th 80, 7th Pressures Allowed 132, 31st 19th Pass D DVOA 31st 30th Run D DVOA 10th 62 overcast, 4 MPH winds Weather 62 overcast, 4 MPH winds DT Carl Davis, CB Stephon Gilmore, WR N'Keal Harry, TE Dalton Keene, S Kyle Dugger, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley QUES Injuries QB Sam Darnold, WR Jamison Crowder, DT Quinnen Williams, WR Breshad Perriman, K Sam Ficken, C Connor McGovern, LB Blake Cashman, G Cameron Clark QUES Cam Newton did score a rushing touchdown last week but has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3... He's completing 66% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt... NYJ allowing 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (104.3 passer rating), just gave up 433 yards, five TDs to Mahomes QB Sam Darnold's shoulder is banged up but he's expected to play Monday night... Has just four total TDs with six INTs and hasn't thrown TD pass since Week 3... NE allowing third fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.8 passer rating), has given up zero touchdown passes with five INTs over past three games Snaps since Damien Harris returned in Week 6: Rex Burkhead 43%, James White 41%, Harris 30%... Week 8 usage: Harris 16-102-1 rushing with zero targets, Burkhead seven touches, 6-26-0 rushing with one target, White four touches, 2-35-0 receiving... Since Week 6, Newton leads NE with four RZ opportunities, Harris two, and White two... NYJ allowing 4.4 YPC and 6.3 receptions per game to RBs, have not given up a touchdown to a running back over past three games RB Snaps since Le'Veon Bell was traded: La'Mical Perine 59%, Frank Gore 34%, Ty Johnson 5%... Week 8 usage: Perine 10 touches, 8-27-0 rushing, 2-6-0 receiving, Gore 10-30-0 rushing with zero targets... Perine leads NYJ with four RZ opportunities since Bell was traded... NE allowing 4.8 YPC and 3.9 catches per game to RBs, has given up six rushing TDs to RBs over past two games Target share in Week 8 without Julian Edelman: Jakobi Meyers 43%, White 17%, Damiere Byrd 17%, Ryan Izzo 13%... Week 8 usage: Meyers led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 6-58-0, Byrd 3-39-0 receiving on four targets... N'Keal Harry leads NE with eight RZ targets in the games he's played... NYJ allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 279 yards and four TDs to KC WRs WR In games Jamison Crowder has played this season, he leads the team with a 32% target share... In Weeks 7 and 8 without Crowder, Braxton Berrios has a 36% target share, Denzel Mims 20%, Jeff Smith 18%.. Week 8 usage: Mims led the Jets in receiving with 2-42-0 on three targets, Berrios led Jets with 11 targets, 8-34-0 receiving, Smith 3-29-0 receiving on eight targets... Mims leads NYJ with two RZ targets over past two weeks... NE allowing 12th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has not given up a touchdown to the position in three straight games Week 8 usage: Ryan Izzo 2-24-0 on three targets... Ran 12 routes on 32 dropbacks (seven in the slot)... NYJ allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up at least 64 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in three straight TE Week 8 usage: Chris Herndon 1-3-0 receiving on two targets... Ran 18 routes on 36 dropbacks... NE allowing third fewest Fantasy points to TEs, just don't do it

