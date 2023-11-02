jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu, Nov 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT -3, O/U 37
TitansRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Will Levis6.9Kenny Pickett4.7
Derrick Henry8.1Najee Harris6.5
Tyjae Spears3.5Diontae Johnson5.9
DeAndre Hopkins6.8George Pickens5.8
Treylon Burks3.2Steelers DST 6.5
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.0

Chigoziem Okonkwo4.9

Titans DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 5 at 9:30 am ET •
KC -1, O/U 51
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa9.1Patrick Mahomes8.7
Raheem Mostert8.5Isiah Pacheco7.4
Tyreek Hill9.8Rashee Rice4.6
Jaylen Waddle8.9Kadarius Toney2.8
Dolphins DST 6.6Travis Kelce9.2


Chiefs DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -4.5, O/U 37
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaren Hall4.8Taylor Heinicke5.8
Alexander Mattison4.9Bijan Robinson8.2
Cam Akers4.2Drake London5.6
Jordan Addison6.4Kyle Pitts7.3
K.J. Osborn4.1Jonnu Smith3.6
T.J. Hockenson8.4Falcons DST 4.4
Vikings DST 7.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6, O/U 44
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.3Lamar Jackson9.0
Kenneth Walker III7.9Gus Edwards7.5
Zach Charbonnet3.3Justice Hill4.0
DK Metcalf6.6Zay Flowers6.1
Tyler Lockett6.3Mark Andrews9.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.2Ravens DST 8.0
Seahawks DST 6.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -8, O/U 37.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Clayton Tune2.9P.J. Walker2.5
Emari Demercado5.1Jerome Ford7.1
Marquise Brown5.2Kareem Hunt6.8
Trey McBride7.4Amari Cooper5.7
Cardinals DST 2.9Elijah Moore3.5


David Njoku6.4


Browns DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 38.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Brett Rypien4.1Jordan Love6.7
Darrell Henderson Jr.5.8Aaron Jones6.3
Royce Freeman5.9A.J. Dillon6.4
Cooper Kupp8.8Christian Watson4.9
Puka Nacua6.9Jayden Reed4.4
Tyler Higbee5.2Romeo Doubs3.8
Rams DST 4.6Luke Musgrave4.3


Packers DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -2.5, O/U 40
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.3C.J. Stroud7.0
Rachaad White6.6Dameon Pierce5.2
Mike Evans8.6Devin Singletary2.8
Chris Godwin6.2Nico Collins6.0
Cade Otton4.4Nathaniel Dell4.7
Buccaneers DST 4.8Dalton Schultz6.8


Texans DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 40.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell8.2Mac Jones6.0
Brian Robinson Jr.6.7Rhamondre Stevenson7.6
Antonio Gibson4.1Ezekiel Elliott2.9
Terry McLaurin8.4Demario Douglas4.0
Jahan Dotson5.4JuJu Smith-Schuster2.7
Jamison Crowder3.3Hunter Henry5.0
Logan Thomas6.9Patriots DST 5.6
Commanders DST 5.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -8.5, O/U 41
BearsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyson Bagent3.7Derek Carr7.8
Roschon Johnson4.5Alvin Kamara9.6
D'Onta Foreman3.7Chris Olave7.4
D.J. Moore6.5Michael Thomas4.5
Cole Kmet5.1Rashid Shaheed5.1
Bears DST 3.5Taysom Hill6.1


Saints DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 5 at 4:05 pm ET •
CAR +2.5, O/U 44
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew7.2Bryce Young5.4
Jonathan Taylor8.9Chuba Hubbard5.0
Zack Moss7.2Adam Thielen8.5
Michael Pittman8.0Jonathan Mingo3.6
Josh Downs5.5D.J. Chark2.9
Colts DST 4.5Panthers DST 3.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -1.5, O/U 37
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.2Aidan O'Connell4.0
Saquon Barkley9.0Josh Jacobs8.7
Wan'Dale Robinson3.4Davante Adams8.3
Daniel Bellinger3.5Jakobi Meyers5.3
Giants DST 7.0Raiders DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Nov 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -3, O/U 47
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.4Jalen Hurts9.2
Tony Pollard7.7D'Andre Swift8.4
CeeDee Lamb9.2A.J. Brown9.9
Brandin Cooks4.8DeVonta Smith8.2
Michael Gallup2.6Dallas Goedert7.2
Jake Ferguson6.0Eagles DST 6.9
Cowboys DST 6.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 5 at 8:20 pm ET •
CIN -1.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.3Joe Burrow9.4
James Cook6.9Joe Mixon8.6
Stefon Diggs9.3Ja'Marr Chase9.6
Gabe Davis7.0Tee Higgins7.1
Khalil Shakir3.9Tyler Boyd4.3
Dalton Kincaid7.9Bengals DST 5.4
Bills DST 5.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
New York Jets
Mon, Nov 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYJ +3.5, O/U 40
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.6Zach Wilson5.9
Austin Ekeler9.2Breece Hall9.5
Keenan Allen8.7Garrett Wilson8.1
Josh Palmer5.0Allen Lazard2.5
Quentin Johnston3.7Jets DST 7.0
Donald Parham Jr.5.4

Chargers DST 8.0