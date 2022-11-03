The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 8.5 Davis Mills 4.5 Miles Sanders 8.1 Dameon Pierce 7.7 Kenneth Gainwell 4.7 Rex Burkhead 3.8 A.J. Brown 9.0 Brandin Cooks 5.1 DeVonta Smith 7.0 Phillip Dorsett 3.4 Dallas Goedert 7.3 O.J. Howard 4.0 Eagles DST 9.2 Texans DST 1.9

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 7.3 Taylor Heinicke 6.2 Dalvin Cook 8.4 Antonio Gibson 6.1 Alexander Mattison 4.2 Brian Robinson Jr. 5.8 Justin Jefferson 9.8 J.D. McKissic 3.6 Adam Thielen 7.2 Terry McLaurin 8.0 K.J. Osborn 4.1 Curtis Samuel 5.3 T.J. Hockenson 6.3 Logan Thomas 3.6 Vikings DST 7.0 Commanders DST 6.2

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 8.6 Marcus Mariota 6.0 Austin Ekeler 9.5 Tyler Allgeier 5.7 Josh Palmer 6.8 Caleb Huntley 4.4 Keenan Allen 6.1 Drake London 4.3 Gerald Everett 7.6 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.6 Chargers DST 5.2 Kyle Pitts 7.4



Falcons DST 3.8

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 8.1 Justin Fields 7.5 Raheem Mostert 7.4 David Montgomery 7.0 Jeff Wilson 5.5 Khalil Herbert 6.6 Tyreek Hill 9.6 Darnell Mooney 6.3 Jaylen Waddle 8.7 Chase Claypool 4.7 Mike Gesicki 6.6 Cole Kmet 3.0 Dolphins DST 6.5 Bears DST 4.6

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) P.J. Walker 5.8 Joe Burrow 7.0 D'Onta Foreman 7.8 Joe Mixon 7.9 D.J. Moore 8.4 Samaje Perine 3.7 Terrace Marshall Jr. 5.5 Tee Higgins 7.9 Laviska Shenault Jr. 2.9 Tyler Boyd 6.9 Panthers DST 5.4 Hayden Hurst 5.5



Bengals DST 6.0

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 7.4 Jared Goff 6.3 Aaron Jones 8.6 Jamaal Williams 7.2 A.J. Dillon 5.9 D'Andre Swift 6.9 Romeo Doubs 6.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 7.6 Sammy Watkins 2.8 Josh Reynolds 4.0 Robert Tonyan 5.4 Lions DST 3.6 Packers DST 6.8





Colts RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Sam Ehlinger 5.0 Mac Jones 5.2 Jonathan Taylor 7.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.3 Deon Jackson 5.3 Damien Harris 5.6 Michael Pittman 6.6 Jakobi Meyers 6.7 Alec Pierce 5.4 Tyquan Thornton 3.8 Parris Campbell 5.2 Hunter Henry 4.5 Colts DST 7.6 Jonnu Smith 3.2



Patriots DST 8.9

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.2 Zach Wilson 5.4 Devin Singletary 6.5 Michael Carter 6.4 Nyheim Hines 4.9 James Robinson 5.4 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Garrett Wilson 5.6 Gabe Davis 7.4 Elijah Moore 3.1 Isaiah McKenzie 3.0 Tyler Conklin 6.5 Dawson Knox 5.3 Jets DST 5.6 Bills DST 8.8





Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 6.4 Trevor Lawrence 6.8 Josh Jacobs 8.9 Travis Etienne 8.5 Davante Adams 9.1 Christian Kirk 6.5 Mack Hollins 4.9 Zay Jones 4.5 Hunter Renfrow 3.3 Marvin Jones 4.4 Foster Moreau 3.8 Evan Engram 6.9 Raiders DST 4.4 Jaguars DST 5.0

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 6.9 Kyler Murray 7.7 Kenneth Walker III 8.7 Eno Benjamin 6.3 DK Metcalf 7.7 Keaontay Ingram 2.1 Tyler Lockett 7.5 DeAndre Hopkins 9.3 Marquise Goodwin 3.7 Rondale Moore 6.2 Will Dissly 4.4 Robbie Anderson 3.5 Noah Fant 3.4 Zach Ertz 7.5 Seahawks DST 7.3 Cardinals DST 5.8

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 5.6 Tom Brady 7.2 Darrell Henderson Jr. 5.1 Leonard Fournette 7.3 Ronnie Rivers 4.3 Rachaad White 6.0 Cooper Kupp 9.5 Mike Evans 8.8 Allen Robinson 5.8 Chris Godwin 7.1 Van Jefferson 2.5 Julio Jones 4.8 Tyler Higbee 6.7 Cade Otton 4.9 Rams DST 4.8 Buccaneers DST 7.5

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Malik Willis 4.4 Patrick Mahomes 10.0 Derrick Henry 8.8 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6.7 Dontrell Hilliard 4.8 Isiah Pacheco 5.2 Robert Woods 4.6 Jerick McKinnon 4.0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2.7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 7.3 Austin Hooper 5.0 Mecole Hardman 6.0 Titans DST 4.0 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.9



Travis Kelce 9.6



Chiefs DST 6.7

