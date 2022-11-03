chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Houston Texans
Thu, Nov 3 at 8:15 pm ET •
HOU +13.5, O/U 45.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.5Davis Mills4.5
Miles Sanders8.1Dameon Pierce7.7
Kenneth Gainwell4.7Rex Burkhead3.8
A.J. Brown9.0Brandin Cooks5.1
DeVonta Smith7.0Phillip Dorsett3.4
Dallas Goedert7.3O.J. Howard4.0
Eagles DST 9.2Texans DST 1.9
Minnesota Vikings
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +3.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.3Taylor Heinicke6.2
Dalvin Cook8.4Antonio Gibson6.1
Alexander Mattison4.2Brian Robinson Jr.5.8
Justin Jefferson9.8J.D. McKissic3.6
Adam Thielen7.2Terry McLaurin8.0
K.J. Osborn4.1Curtis Samuel5.3
T.J. Hockenson6.3Logan Thomas3.6
Vikings DST 7.0Commanders DST 6.2
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +3, O/U 49.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.6Marcus Mariota6.0
Austin Ekeler9.5Tyler Allgeier5.7
Josh Palmer6.8Caleb Huntley4.4
Keenan Allen6.1Drake London4.3
Gerald Everett7.6Olamide Zaccheaus3.6
Chargers DST 5.2Kyle Pitts7.4


Falcons DST 3.8
Miami Dolphins
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +5, O/U 45.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.1Justin Fields7.5
Raheem Mostert7.4David Montgomery7.0
Jeff Wilson5.5Khalil Herbert6.6
Tyreek Hill9.6Darnell Mooney6.3
Jaylen Waddle8.7Chase Claypool4.7
Mike Gesicki6.6Cole Kmet3.0
Dolphins DST 6.5Bears DST 4.6
Carolina Panthers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7.5, O/U 42.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker5.8Joe Burrow7.0
D'Onta Foreman7.8Joe Mixon7.9
D.J. Moore8.4Samaje Perine3.7
Terrace Marshall Jr.5.5Tee Higgins7.9
Laviska Shenault Jr.2.9Tyler Boyd6.9
Panthers DST 5.4Hayden Hurst5.5


Bengals DST 6.0
Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET +3.5, O/U 49.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.4Jared Goff6.3
Aaron Jones8.6Jamaal Williams7.2
A.J. Dillon5.9D'Andre Swift6.9
Romeo Doubs6.4Amon-Ra St. Brown7.6
Sammy Watkins2.8Josh Reynolds4.0
Robert Tonyan5.4Lions DST 3.6
Packers DST 6.8

Indianapolis Colts
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -5.5, O/U 39.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Ehlinger5.0Mac Jones5.2
Jonathan Taylor7.5Rhamondre Stevenson8.3
Deon Jackson5.3Damien Harris5.6
Michael Pittman6.6Jakobi Meyers6.7
Alec Pierce5.4Tyquan Thornton3.8
Parris Campbell5.2Hunter Henry4.5
Colts DST 7.6Jonnu Smith3.2


Patriots DST 8.9
Buffalo Bills
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +12.5, O/U 47
BillsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.2Zach Wilson5.4
Devin Singletary6.5Michael Carter6.4
Nyheim Hines4.9James Robinson5.4
Stefon Diggs9.7Garrett Wilson5.6
Gabe Davis7.4Elijah Moore3.1
Isaiah McKenzie3.0Tyler Conklin6.5
Dawson Knox5.3Jets DST 5.6
Bills DST 8.8

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +1.5, O/U 48
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr6.4Trevor Lawrence6.8
Josh Jacobs8.9Travis Etienne8.5
Davante Adams9.1Christian Kirk6.5
Mack Hollins4.9Zay Jones4.5
Hunter Renfrow3.3Marvin Jones4.4
Foster Moreau3.8Evan Engram6.9
Raiders DST 4.4Jaguars DST 5.0
Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 6 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI -2, O/U 49.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.9Kyler Murray7.7
Kenneth Walker III8.7Eno Benjamin6.3
DK Metcalf7.7Keaontay Ingram2.1
Tyler Lockett7.5DeAndre Hopkins9.3
Marquise Goodwin3.7Rondale Moore6.2
Will Dissly4.4Robbie Anderson3.5
Noah Fant3.4Zach Ertz7.5
Seahawks DST 7.3Cardinals DST 5.8
Los Angeles Rams
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 6 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 42.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.6Tom Brady7.2
Darrell Henderson Jr.5.1Leonard Fournette7.3
Ronnie Rivers4.3Rachaad White6.0
Cooper Kupp9.5Mike Evans8.8
Allen Robinson5.8Chris Godwin7.1
Van Jefferson2.5Julio Jones4.8
Tyler Higbee6.7Cade Otton4.9
Rams DST 4.8Buccaneers DST 7.5
Tennessee Titans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 6 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 46.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Malik Willis4.4Patrick Mahomes10.0
Derrick Henry8.8Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.7
Dontrell Hilliard4.8Isiah Pacheco5.2
Robert Woods4.6Jerick McKinnon4.0
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.7JuJu Smith-Schuster7.3
Austin Hooper5.0Mecole Hardman6.0
Titans DST 4.0Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.9


Travis Kelce9.6


Chiefs DST 6.7
Baltimore Ravens
@
New Orleans Saints
Mon, Nov 7 at 8:15 pm ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 48
RavensRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.2Andy Dalton6.6
Kenyan Drake6.8Alvin Kamara8.2
Justice Hill3.9Chris Olave7.8
Devin Duvernay5.7Tre'Quan Smith3.2
Demarcus Robinson4.2Marquez Callaway2.6
Mark Andrews8.4Taysom Hill6.2
Isaiah Likely6.4Juwan Johnson4.7
Ravens DST 7.2Saints DST 4.2