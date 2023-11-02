The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10)

Will Levis 6.9 Kenny Pickett 4.7

Derrick Henry 8.1 Najee Harris 6.7

Tyjae Spears 3.8 Diontae Johnson 6.9

DeAndre Hopkins 6.7 George Pickens 5.8

Treylon Burks 3.1 Steelers DST 6.5

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2.8





Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.4





Titans DST 7.0







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10)

Tua Tagovailoa 9.1 Patrick Mahomes 8.7

Raheem Mostert 8.5 Isiah Pacheco 7.4

Tyreek Hill 9.8 Rashee Rice 4.6

Jaylen Waddle 8.9 Kadarius Toney 2.4

Dolphins DST 6.6 Travis Kelce 9.5





Chiefs DST 6.4



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Jaren Hall 4.8 Taylor Heinicke 5.8 Alexander Mattison 5.3 Bijan Robinson 8.8 Cam Akers 4.4 Drake London 5.7 Jordan Addison 6.8 Kyle Pitts 7.4 K.J. Osborn 4.2 Jonnu Smith 4.3 Brandon Powell 2.7 Falcons DST 4.4 T.J. Hockenson 8.7



Vikings DST 7.9





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 6.3 Lamar Jackson 9.0 Kenneth Walker III 8.0 Gus Edwards 7.5 Zach Charbonnet 3.7 Justice Hill 4.6 DK Metcalf 6.2 Zay Flowers 6.4 Tyler Lockett 6.1 Mark Andrews 9.1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4.4 Ravens DST 8.0 Jake Bobo 2.9



Seahawks DST 6.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Clayton Tune 2.9 P.J. Walker 2.5 Emari Demercado 5.5 Jerome Ford 7.3 Marquise Brown 5.2 Kareem Hunt 6.9 Michael Wilson 3.0 Amari Cooper 6.0 Trey McBride 7.9 Elijah Moore 3.2 Cardinals DST 2.9 David Njoku 6.8



Browns DST 9.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Brett Rypien 4.1 Jordan Love 6.7 Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.1 Aaron Jones 6.5 Royce Freeman 5.7 A.J. Dillon 6.4 Cooper Kupp 8.8 Christian Watson 4.9 Puka Nacua 7.2 Jayden Reed 4.3 Tyler Higbee 5.5 Romeo Doubs 3.9 Rams DST 4.6 Luke Musgrave 4.6



Packers DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 7.3 C.J. Stroud 7.0 Rachaad White 7.6 Dameon Pierce 5.2 Mike Evans 8.6 Devin Singletary 2.9 Chris Godwin 6.6 Nico Collins 5.9 Cade Otton 4.5 Nathaniel Dell 3.8 Buccaneers DST 4.8 Noah Brown 2.0



Dalton Schultz 7.0



Texans DST 5.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Sam Howell 8.2 Mac Jones 6.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.8 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.9 Antonio Gibson 4.5 Ezekiel Elliott 3.0 Terry McLaurin 8.7 Demario Douglas 5.0 Jahan Dotson 5.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster 2.6 Jamison Crowder 3.7 Hunter Henry 5.2 Logan Thomas 6.7 Patriots DST 5.6 Commanders DST 5.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Tyson Bagent 3.7 Derek Carr 7.8 Roschon Johnson 4.3 Alvin Kamara 9.8 D'Onta Foreman 3.9 Chris Olave 7.7 D.J. Moore 6.3 Michael Thomas 4.8 Darnell Mooney 2.2 Rashid Shaheed 4.5 Cole Kmet 5.9 Taysom Hill 4.7 Bears DST 3.5 Saints DST 8.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Gardner Minshew 7.2 Bryce Young 5.4 Jonathan Taylor 8.9 Chuba Hubbard 5.4 Zack Moss 7.2 Adam Thielen 9.4 Michael Pittman 8.2 Jonathan Mingo 3.6 Josh Downs 6.5 D.J. Chark 3.5 Alec Pierce 2.1 Panthers DST 3.1 Colts DST 4.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 6.2 Aidan O'Connell 4.0 Saquon Barkley 9.2 Josh Jacobs 9.0 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.4 Davante Adams 8.3 Daniel Bellinger 4.2 Jakobi Meyers 5.6 Giants DST 7.0 Raiders DST 6.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 8.4 Jalen Hurts 9.2 Tony Pollard 7.7 D'Andre Swift 8.6 CeeDee Lamb 9.4 A.J. Brown 9.9 Brandin Cooks 4.7 DeVonta Smith 8.4 Michael Gallup 2.3 Dallas Goedert 7.5 Jake Ferguson 5.8 Eagles DST 6.9 Cowboys DST 6.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.3 Joe Burrow 9.4 James Cook 7.0 Joe Mixon 8.7 Stefon Diggs 9.5 Ja'Marr Chase 9.7 Gabe Davis 7.1 Tee Higgins 7.4 Khalil Shakir 4.1 Tyler Boyd 4.0 Dalton Kincaid 8.2 Bengals DST 5.4 Bills DST 5.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em