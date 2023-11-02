jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu, Nov 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT -3, O/U 37
TitansRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Will Levis6.9Kenny Pickett4.7
Derrick Henry8.1Najee Harris6.7
Tyjae Spears3.8Diontae Johnson6.9
DeAndre Hopkins6.7George Pickens5.8
Treylon Burks3.1Steelers DST 6.5
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.8


Chigoziem Okonkwo4.4


Titans DST 7.0


Miami Dolphins
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 5 at 9:30 am ET •
KC -1, O/U 51
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa9.1Patrick Mahomes8.7
Raheem Mostert8.5Isiah Pacheco7.4
Tyreek Hill9.8Rashee Rice4.6
Jaylen Waddle8.9Kadarius Toney2.4
Dolphins DST 6.6Travis Kelce9.5


Chiefs DST 6.4
Minnesota Vikings
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -4.5, O/U 37
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaren Hall4.8Taylor Heinicke5.8
Alexander Mattison5.3Bijan Robinson8.8
Cam Akers4.4Drake London5.7
Jordan Addison6.8Kyle Pitts7.4
K.J. Osborn4.2Jonnu Smith4.3
Brandon Powell2.7Falcons DST 4.4
T.J. Hockenson8.7

Vikings DST 7.9

Seattle Seahawks
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6, O/U 44
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.3Lamar Jackson9.0
Kenneth Walker III8.0Gus Edwards7.5
Zach Charbonnet3.7Justice Hill4.6
DK Metcalf6.2Zay Flowers6.4
Tyler Lockett6.1Mark Andrews9.1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.4Ravens DST 8.0
Jake Bobo2.9

Seahawks DST 6.3

Arizona Cardinals
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -8, O/U 37.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Clayton Tune2.9P.J. Walker2.5
Emari Demercado5.5Jerome Ford7.3
Marquise Brown5.2Kareem Hunt6.9
Michael Wilson3.0Amari Cooper6.0
Trey McBride7.9Elijah Moore3.2
Cardinals DST 2.9David Njoku6.8


Browns DST 9.0
Los Angeles Rams
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 38.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Brett Rypien4.1Jordan Love6.7
Darrell Henderson Jr.6.1Aaron Jones6.5
Royce Freeman5.7A.J. Dillon6.4
Cooper Kupp8.8Christian Watson4.9
Puka Nacua7.2Jayden Reed4.3
Tyler Higbee5.5Romeo Doubs3.9
Rams DST 4.6Luke Musgrave4.6


Packers DST 7.0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -2.5, O/U 40
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.3C.J. Stroud7.0
Rachaad White7.6Dameon Pierce5.2
Mike Evans8.6Devin Singletary2.9
Chris Godwin6.6Nico Collins5.9
Cade Otton4.5Nathaniel Dell3.8
Buccaneers DST 4.8Noah Brown2.0


Dalton Schultz7.0


Texans DST 5.0
Washington Commanders
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 40.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell8.2Mac Jones6.0
Brian Robinson Jr.6.8Rhamondre Stevenson7.9
Antonio Gibson4.5Ezekiel Elliott3.0
Terry McLaurin8.7Demario Douglas5.0
Jahan Dotson5.5JuJu Smith-Schuster2.6
Jamison Crowder3.7Hunter Henry5.2
Logan Thomas6.7Patriots DST 5.6
Commanders DST 5.3

Chicago Bears
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -8.5, O/U 41
BearsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyson Bagent3.7Derek Carr7.8
Roschon Johnson4.3Alvin Kamara9.8
D'Onta Foreman3.9Chris Olave7.7
D.J. Moore6.3Michael Thomas4.8
Darnell Mooney2.2Rashid Shaheed4.5
Cole Kmet5.9Taysom Hill4.7
Bears DST 3.5Saints DST 8.0
Indianapolis Colts
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 5 at 4:05 pm ET •
CAR +2.5, O/U 44
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew7.2Bryce Young5.4
Jonathan Taylor8.9Chuba Hubbard5.4
Zack Moss7.2Adam Thielen9.4
Michael Pittman8.2Jonathan Mingo3.6
Josh Downs6.5D.J. Chark3.5
Alec Pierce2.1Panthers DST 3.1
Colts DST 4.5

New York Giants
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -1.5, O/U 37
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.2Aidan O'Connell4.0
Saquon Barkley9.2Josh Jacobs9.0
Wan'Dale Robinson3.4Davante Adams8.3
Daniel Bellinger4.2Jakobi Meyers5.6
Giants DST 7.0Raiders DST 6.8
Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Nov 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -3, O/U 47
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.4Jalen Hurts9.2
Tony Pollard7.7D'Andre Swift8.6
CeeDee Lamb9.4A.J. Brown9.9
Brandin Cooks4.7DeVonta Smith8.4
Michael Gallup2.3Dallas Goedert7.5
Jake Ferguson5.8Eagles DST 6.9
Cowboys DST 6.2

Buffalo Bills
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 5 at 8:20 pm ET •
CIN -1.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.3Joe Burrow9.4
James Cook7.0Joe Mixon8.7
Stefon Diggs9.5Ja'Marr Chase9.7
Gabe Davis7.1Tee Higgins7.4
Khalil Shakir4.1Tyler Boyd4.0
Dalton Kincaid8.2Bengals DST 5.4
Bills DST 5.2

Los Angeles Chargers
@
New York Jets
Mon, Nov 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYJ +3.5, O/U 40
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.6Zach Wilson5.9
Austin Ekeler9.6Breece Hall9.5
Keenan Allen9.0Garrett Wilson8.5
Josh Palmer5.1Allen Lazard2.5
Quentin Johnston3.3Jets DST 7.0
Donald Parham Jr.5.4

Chargers DST 8.0