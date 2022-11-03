chubahubbardcbs.jpg
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Houston Texans
Thu, Nov 3 at 8:15 pm ET •
HOU +13.5, O/U 45.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.5Davis Mills4.5
Miles Sanders8.2Dameon Pierce8.1
Kenneth Gainwell5.0Rex Burkhead4.2
A.J. Brown9.0Brandin Cooks5.5
DeVonta Smith6.8Phillip Dorsett3.7
Dallas Goedert7.4O.J. Howard4.1
Eagles DST 9.2Texans DST 1.9
Minnesota Vikings
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +3.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.3Taylor Heinicke6.2
Dalvin Cook8.4Antonio Gibson6.8
Alexander Mattison4.1Brian Robinson Jr.5.7
Justin Jefferson9.9J.D. McKissic4.4
Adam Thielen7.3Terry McLaurin8.3
K.J. Osborn3.4Curtis Samuel5.3
T.J. Hockenson5.4Logan Thomas4.3
Vikings DST 7.0Commanders DST 6.2
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +3, O/U 49.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.6Marcus Mariota6.0
Austin Ekeler9.7Tyler Allgeier5.4
Josh Palmer7.0Caleb Huntley3.4
Keenan Allen5.9Drake London4.2
DeAndre Carter2.6Olamide Zaccheaus3.9
Gerald Everett7.7Kyle Pitts7.2
Chargers DST 5.2Falcons DST 3.8
Miami Dolphins
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +5, O/U 45.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.1Justin Fields7.5
Raheem Mostert7.5David Montgomery7.1
Jeff Wilson5.9Khalil Herbert6.5
Tyreek Hill10.0Darnell Mooney6.4
Jaylen Waddle8.7Chase Claypool5.0
Mike Gesicki6.7N'Keal Harry3.3
Dolphins DST 6.5Cole Kmet3.3


Bears DST 4.6
Carolina Panthers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7.5, O/U 42.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker5.8Joe Burrow7.0
D'Onta Foreman7.8Joe Mixon8.3
D.J. Moore8.4Samaje Perine4.3
Terrace Marshall Jr.5.7Tee Higgins8.0
Laviska Shenault Jr.3.1Tyler Boyd7.2
Panthers DST 5.4Hayden Hurst5.5


Bengals DST 6.0
Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET +3.5, O/U 49.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.4Jared Goff6.3
Aaron Jones8.9Jamaal Williams7.4
A.J. Dillon5.3D'Andre Swift6.9
Romeo Doubs6.5Amon-Ra St. Brown8.2
Sammy Watkins3.2Josh Reynolds4.6
Robert Tonyan5.6Lions DST 3.6
Packers DST 6.8

Indianapolis Colts
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -5.5, O/U 39.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Ehlinger5.0Mac Jones5.2
Jonathan Taylor7.9Rhamondre Stevenson8.7
Deon Jackson5.6Damien Harris5.2
Michael Pittman7.1Jakobi Meyers7.4
Alec Pierce5.6Tyquan Thornton4.5
Parris Campbell4.9Nelson Agholor3.0
Colts DST 7.6Hunter Henry4.5


Jonnu Smith3.7


Patriots DST 8.9
Buffalo Bills
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +12.5, O/U 47
BillsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.2Zach Wilson5.4
Devin Singletary6.7Michael Carter6.3
Nyheim Hines6.1James Robinson5.1
Stefon Diggs9.8Garrett Wilson6.1
Gabe Davis6.9Elijah Moore2.8
Isaiah McKenzie3.6Tyler Conklin6.4
Dawson Knox5.1Jets DST 5.6
Bills DST 8.8

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 6 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +1.5, O/U 48
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr6.4Trevor Lawrence6.8
Josh Jacobs9.1Travis Etienne8.6
Ameer Abdullah3.0Christian Kirk6.7
Davante Adams9.2Zay Jones5.4
Mack Hollins5.2Marvin Jones5.1
Hunter Renfrow4.4Evan Engram7.3
Foster Moreau3.9Jaguars DST 5.0
Raiders DST 4.4

Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 6 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI -2, O/U 49.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.9Kyler Murray7.7
Kenneth Walker III8.5Eno Benjamin6.4
DK Metcalf7.8Keaontay Ingram2.3
Tyler Lockett7.7DeAndre Hopkins9.3
Marquise Goodwin4.1Rondale Moore6.6
Will Dissly4.9Robbie Anderson4.0
Noah Fant3.5Zach Ertz7.6
Seahawks DST 7.3Cardinals DST 5.8
Los Angeles Rams
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 6 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 42.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.6Tom Brady7.2
Darrell Henderson Jr.5.8Leonard Fournette7.6
Ronnie Rivers4.5Rachaad White6.2
Cooper Kupp9.6Mike Evans9.1
Allen Robinson6.3Chris Godwin7.6
Van Jefferson2.9Julio Jones4.8
Tyler Higbee6.9Cade Otton5.2
Rams DST 4.8Buccaneers DST 7.5
Tennessee Titans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 6 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 46.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Malik Willis4.4Patrick Mahomes10.0
Derrick Henry8.8Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.6
Dontrell Hilliard6.0Isiah Pacheco5.5
Robert Woods4.7Jerick McKinnon4.0
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.5JuJu Smith-Schuster7.5
Austin Hooper5.0Mecole Hardman6.2
Titans DST 4.0Marquez Valdes-Scantling6.0


Travis Kelce9.9


Chiefs DST 6.7
Baltimore Ravens
@
New Orleans Saints
Mon, Nov 7 at 8:15 pm ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 48
RavensRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.2Andy Dalton6.6
Kenyan Drake7.0Alvin Kamara9.0
Justice Hill3.2Chris Olave7.9
Devin Duvernay5.8Tre'Quan Smith3.8
Demarcus Robinson4.3Marquez Callaway2.7
Mark Andrews8.7Taysom Hill5.3
Isaiah Likely5.7Juwan Johnson4.7
Ravens DST 7.2Saints DST 4.2