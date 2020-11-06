Watch Now: Week 9 Starts and Sits: RB's ( 4:32 )

Who should you start and who should you sit in Week 9? The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on your toughest lineup decisions.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 9 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 9 in PPR leagues — the non-PPR Cheat Sheet is right here.

More Week 9 help: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: All Positions | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Biggest Questions | Waiver Wire | RB Preview | WR Preview | QB Preview | TE Preview |Trade Values | Cut List | Winners and Losers | Believe It or Not

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Giants' close game against the Bucs on Monday means nothing. For weeks, the Giants have been spread-covering darlings. Not this time -- they're not getting enough points. Washington played New York close in Week 6 and blew out the Cowboys the very next week. I suspect they'll be ready to rock coming off a bye while the Giants are on the road after playing on Monday. It's the exact same formula that did in the Rams last week.

Daniel Jones (5.7) Kyle Allen (5.0) Wayne Gallman (6.5) Antonio Gibson (7.7) Dion Lewis (4.6) J.D. McKissic (5.9) Sterling Shepard (7.9) Terry McLaurin (9.2) Darius Slayton (7.1) Dontrelle Inman (3.8) Golden Tate (4.4) Logan Thomas (6.5) Evan Engram (7.4) Washington DST (7.2) Giants DST (6.2)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Bears can keep it kind of close. The only time the Titans blew anybody out this year was in their COVID-postponed home game against the Bills. They're not built to run up the score on anyone, much less a resilient team like the Bears. The matchup isn't that bad for the Bears -- I suspect Chicago will keep it close with a little more success than normal for David Montgomery.

Nick Foles (5.6) Ryan Tannehill (7.5) David Montgomery (7.3) Derrick Henry (9.6) Allen Robinson (9.6) A.J. Brown (9.1) Darnell Mooney (5.7) Corey Davis (7.8) Anthony Miller (4.5) Jonnu Smith (7.0) Jimmy Graham (5.7) Titans DST (6.8) Bears DST (4.5)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line *wanted* us to believe: The Vikings are as good as they played in Week 8. Between Dalvin Cook zig-zagging through the Packers defense and mistakes by Green Bay's offense, the Vikings were gifted a win last week. Can they ride the momentum against a depleted Lions squad missing Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay and Jarrad Davis? Probably.

Chase Daniel (2.4) Kirk Cousins (5.9) D'Andre Swift (7.9) Dalvin Cook (9.8) Adrian Peterson (4.8) Adam Thielen (8.8) Marvin Jones (7.15) Justin Jefferson (8.0) Marvin Hall (6.7) Irv Smith (4.5) T.J. Hockenson (7.8) Vikings DST (5.5) Lions DST (3.9)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Panthers are another cake walk for the Chiefs. I would expect the Panthers' zone defense to push Andy Reid to call more run plays. That eats clock and, theoretically, gives the Panthers a chance to stay competitive in the fourth quarter. It could mean Clyde Edwards-Helaire finally gets a chance to land more than 10 touches. It could also mean the Panthers lose by 7 or 8.

Teddy Bridgewater (6.1) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) Christian McCaffrey (9.7) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (7.5) D.J. Moore (8.4) Le'Veon Bell (5.2) Robby Anderson (8.2) Tyreek Hill (9.5) Curtis Samuel (6.2) Mecole Hardman (5.9) Panthers DST (1.6) Demarcus Robinson (5.1)



Travis Kelce (9.8)



Chiefs DST (7.3)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Jacksonville finally won't get blown out. I think the oddsmakers are begging us to take Houston. The Jaguars have lost by eight or more in five straight, including at Houston in Week 5. Now they're changing quarterbacks. Why wouldn't they be bigger underdogs? One possible answer: Because the Texans' defense is just as bad as their own. The drop-off from Gardner Minshew to Jake Luton isn't dramatic. The better side to be on is Jacksonville's.

Deshaun Watson (9.4) Jake Luton (4.6) David Johnson (8.4) James Robinson (9.5) Will Fuller (8.7) Laviska Shenault Jr. (6.1) Brandin Cooks (8.3) D.J. Chark (6.0) Randall Cobb (4.7) Keelan Cole (5.4) Darren Fells (5.3) Jaguars DST (2.4) Texans DST (4.0)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Even at 5-2, the Colts aren't in the Ravens' class. Make no mistake, this will be the absolute toughest challenge for the Colts' vaunted run defense so far this season. I'm thinking the Ravens will have success with the ground game. But if the four Ravens starting defenders aren't cleared from COVID-19 protocols in time for the game, the Colts will have a shot to win. They're already helped by cornerback Marlon Humphrey not making the game.

Lamar Jackson (7.8) Philip Rivers (4.3) J.K. Dobbins (8.3) Jordan Wilkins (6.2) Gus Edwards (6.7) Jonathan Taylor (6.1) Marquise Brown (7.2) Nyheim Hines (5.4) Mark Andrews (7.7) Zach Pascal (4.2) Ravens DST (8.1) Marcus Johnson (3.9)



Trey Burton (6.6)



Mo Alie-Cox (4.7)



Colts DST (5.8)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Josh Allen will keep his team in it. I've been saying it for over a month: The Bills don't get respect from the oddsmakers. Except they're starting to earn that lack of respect -- they were, theoretically, a Cam Newton fumble away from their third loss in four weeks. Over the past four games Allen's completion rate has dropped 8.2% and his yards per attempt has dropped 2.4 yards. Everyone knows how explosive the Seahawks offense is but Jamal Adams' return to the secondary is a big deal. Maybe this isn't such an easy matchup for the Bills offense ... but it will be a nightmare for the Bills defense.

Russell Wilson (9.1) Josh Allen (7.6) DeeJay Dallas (7.4) Zack Moss (6.9) DK Metcalf (9.4) Devin Singletary (6.4) Tyler Lockett (8.9) Stefon Diggs (9.3) Seahawks DST (5.6) Cole Beasley (8.1)



John Brown (5.8)



Bills DST (3.6)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Falcons are good enough to be favored by more than a field goal. Denver's won three of its past four, only losing to the Chiefs. The Broncos are good. And while the Falcons run defense has improved dramatically since Dan Quinn's firing, their pass defense hasn't. Not having Calvin Ridley is a big deal for the Atlanta offense. Expect a close game ... or maybe a game where the Falcons are up big and then blow it late.

Drew Lock (6.0) Matt Ryan (7.3) Melvin Gordon (6.6) Todd Gurley (8.5) Phillip Lindsay (6.3) Brian Hill (5.1) Jerry Jeudy (6.5) Julio Jones (9.7) Noah Fant (6.9) Russell Gage (4.6) Albert Okwuegbunam (4.9) Hayden Hurst (7.3) Broncos DST (4.7) Falcons DST (6.6)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The 2-5 Chargers are just as good as the 4-3 Raiders. Clearly, the line is designed to get you to bet on the Raiders. But why? They won in ugly conditions last week at Cleveland and have some quality wins. Meanwhile, the Chargers keep finding ugly ways to lose. Maybe I'm walking face-first into a massive trap but I'm not ready to trust the Chargers.

Derek Carr (7.2) Justin Herbert (8.5) Josh Jacobs (8.7) Justin Jackson (8.2) Nelson Agholor (5.5) Troymaine Pope (5.7) Hunter Renfrow (5.2) Keenan Allen (9.9) Henry Ruggs III (4.8) Mike Williams (6.3) Darren Waller (8.6) Jalen Guyton (4.0) Raiders DST (3.7) Hunter Henry (7.5)



Chargers DST (4.3)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Cowboys will score two touchdowns. That's basically their implied point total. Maybe they can -- whoever they start at quarterback is an upgrade over Ben DiNucci, but the offensive line is still a massive liability and the defense makes mistakes constantly. James Conner should rack up a monster game.

Ben Roethlisberger (7.0) Garrett Gilbert (2.0) James Conner (9.4) Ezekiel Elliott (8.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.5) Amari Cooper (6.8) Diontae Johnson (7.7) CeeDee Lamb (6.6) Chase Claypool (7.3) Michael Gallup (6.4) Eric Ebron (7.1) Dalton Schultz (6.3) Steelers DST (9.2) Cowboys DST (2.6)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Dolphins defense will keep the game competitive. If the oddsmakers wanted to really goad the public into taking the Dolphins, they would have made the line much larger. That tells me this is more of an honest line. The Dolphins have won 4 of their past 5, they are no pushover. Three of Arizona's wins are by more than five points, but two came at the expense of the lowly Jets and Cowboys. I think Arizona is the right side to be on, if only because Tua Tagovailoa didn't have many "wow" moments in his debut.

Tua Tagovailoa (4.2) Kyler Murray (8.7) Matt Breida (6.8) Chase Edmonds (8.8) Jordan Howard (4.7) DeAndre Hopkins (9.8) DeVante Parker (5.6) Christian Kirk (7.4) Preston Williams (4.9) Cardinals DST (7.7) Mike Gesicki (5.5)



Dolphins DST (5.9)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Even with the Saints receivers healthy, the Buccaneers are the class of the NFC South. It's a challenging spot for the Saints -- they're outdoors on natural grass for the second straight week against a tough defense. Moreover, their pass defense just got beat up by Nick Foles, Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney -- now they're getting Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown. So why isn't the line higher?! Seems suspicious. I hate feeling suckered, but I can't resist the situation. Give me the Bucs.

Drew Brees (6.8) Tom Brady (8.2) Alvin Kamara (9.9) Leonard Fournette (7.2) Emmanuel Sanders (7.0) Ronald Jones (5.6) Tre'Quan Smith (4.3) Mike Evans (7.6) Jared Cook (7.2) Antonio Brown (7.5) Saints DST (4.1) Scott Miller (3.6)



Rob Gronkowski (7.6)



Buccaneers DST (7.4)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Jets won't go down without a fight. Seriously, what stopped the oddsmakers from making the Patriots a 10-point favorite?! I know they're not the same ol' Patriots, but these definitely are the pitiful Jets. It's that thought that makes me nervous about trusting New England to win by eight or more ... but I can't trust the Jets. Pats it is.