Fantasy Football Week 9: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

San Francisco (7-0) at Arizona (3-4-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: 49ers -10

Jimmy Garoppolo (5.9) Kyler Murray (5.4) Tevin Coleman (8.9) Kenyan Drake (5.9) Matt Breida (6.2) Christian Kirk (7.0) Emmanuel Sanders (6.3) Larry Fitzgerald (3.8) Deebo Samuel (3.2) Charles Clay (4.6) George Kittle (8.7) Cardinals DST (5.0) 49ers DST (9.1)





Houston (5-3) at Jacksonville (4-4)

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Texans -1.5

Deshaun Watson (9.2) Gardner Minshew (8.5) Carlos Hyde (5.8) Leonard Fournette (9.3) Duke Johnson (4.7) D.J. Chark (8.2) DeAndre Hopkins (9.5) Chris Conley (5.0) Kenny Stills (4.5) Jaguars DST (5.4) Darren Fells (7.1)



Texans DST (5.6)





Chicago (3-4) at Philadelphia (4-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -5

Mitchell Trubisky (5.8) Carson Wentz (6.8) David Montgomery (6.3) Jordan Howard (7.3) Tarik Cohen (5.6) Miles Sanders (6.4) Allen Robinson (8.3) Alshon Jeffery (6.6) Anthony Miller (3.6) Nelson Agholor (2.8) Bears DST (6.4) Zach Ertz (7.3)



Dallas Goedert (5.8)



Eagles DST (7.1)

Indianapolis (5-2) at Pittsburgh (3-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1

Jacoby Brissett (6.3) Mason Rudolph (6.6) Marlon Mack (6.8) James Conner (8.5) T.Y. Hilton (6.9) Jaylen Samuels (5.2) Zach Pascal (3.5) JuJu Smith-Schuster (7.6) Eric Ebron (6.2) Diontae Johnson (5.9) Jack Doyle (5.9) Vance McDonald (5.1) Colts DST (5.8) Steelers DST (7.3)

N.Y. Jets (1-6) at Miami (0-7)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets -3

Sam Darnold (7.0) Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.6) Le'Veon Bell (9.0) Mark Walton (6.1) Robby Anderson (5.8) DeVante Parker (5.1) Demaryius Thomas (5.6) Preston Williams (4.7) Jamison Crowder (4.4) Dolphins DST (2.8) Ryan Griffin (6.5)



Jets DST (6.8)





Minnesota (6-2) at Kansas City (5-3)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -1

Kirk Cousins (7.4) Matt Moore (6.5) Dalvin Cook (9.7) Damien Williams (5.7) Alexander Mattison (4.6) LeSean McCoy (5.1) Adam Thielen (9.1) Tyreek Hill (8.4) Stefon Diggs (8.5) Mecole Hardman (4.9) Vikings DST (7.0) Sammy Watkins (4.6)



Travis Kelce (8.0)



Chiefs DST (5.2)

Tennessee (4-4) at Carolina (4-3)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -4

Ryan Tannehill (5.0) Kyle Allen (6.4) Derrick Henry (6.7) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) A.J. Brown (5.3) D.J. Moore (6.7) Corey Davis (4.8) Curtis Samuel (5.5) Adam Humphries (4.2) Greg Olsen (5.6) Jonnu Smith (6.9) Panthers DST (8.5) Titans DST (6.0)





Washington (1-7) at Buffalo (5-2)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Dwayne Haskins (3.4) Josh Allen (7.1) Adrian Peterson (5.3) Devin Singletary (6.6) Terry McLaurin (3.9) Frank Gore (6.0) Trey Quinn (2.9) John Brown (7.4) Redskins DST (4.2) Cole Beasley (5.2)



Bills DST (9.4)

Tampa Bay (2-5) at Seattle (6-2)



4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -6

Jameis Winston (7.2) Russell Wilson (9.3) Ronald Jones (5.4) Chris Carson (7.7) Peyton Barber (4.8) Tyler Lockett (8.8) Mike Evans (9.4) D.K. Metcalf (6.4) Chris Godwin (9.2) Seahawks DST (7.4) Cameron Brate (5.3)



Buccaneers DST (4.4)





Detroit (3-3-1) at Oakland (3-4)



4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Raiders -2

Matthew Stafford (9.4) Derek Carr (7.3) Ty Johnson (5.0) Josh Jacobs (7.9) Kenny Golladay (8.9) Tyrell Williams (7.5) Marvin Jones (6.8) Darren Waller (8.2) Danny Amendola (6.0) Raiders DST (4.6) T.J. Hockenson (6.3)



Lions DST (4.8)





Green Bay (7-1) at L.A. Chargers (3-5)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3.5



Aaron Rodgers (9.1) Philip Rivers (6.9) Aaron Jones (9.2) Melvin Gordon (7.6) Jamaal Williams (7.1) Austin Ekeler (6.9) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4.1) Keenan Allen (7.2) Allen Lazard (3.7) Mike Williams (6.1) Geronimo Allison (3.3) Hunter Henry (8.3) Jimmy Graham (6.1) Chargers DST (3.7) Packers DST (7.2)





Cleveland (2-5) at Denver (2-6)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3

Baker Mayfield (5.3) Brandon Allen (3.5) Nick Chubb (8.3) Phillip Lindsay (7.8) Odell Beckham (7.3) Royce Freeman (7.0) Jarvis Landry (6.2) Courtland Sutton (6.5) Browns DST (6.6) Noah Fant (4.2)



Broncos DST (6.9)

New England (8-0) at Baltimore (5-2)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Tom Brady (7.5) Lamar Jackson (7.8) James White (7.5) Mark Ingram (7.2) Sony Michel (6.5) Marquise Brown (5.4) Rex Burkhead (4.9) Willie Snead (3.4) Julian Edelman (9.3) Miles Boykin (3.1) Phillip Dorsett (5.7) Mark Andrews (7.5) Mohamed Sanu (4.3) Ravens DST (6.2) Patriots DST (8.3)





Dallas (4-3) at N.Y. Giants (2-6)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Dak Prescott (9.5) Daniel Jones (5.5) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) Saquon Barkley (9.6) Amari Cooper (9.6) Golden Tate (7.8) Michael Gallup (7.1) Darius Slayton (4.0) Randall Cobb (3.0) Evan Engram (7.8) Jason Witten (6.4) Giants DST (3.3) Cowboys DST (8.2)





