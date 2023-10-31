A few years ago the most fashionable view to espouse as a Fantasy analyst was that you should wait on quarterback in your Fantasy drafts. The reason was that the position is so deep that you won't have any trouble at all streaming good production on a weekly basis.
Well, I do have some streaming options I feel pretty good about in the article below. But how I feel about them has nothing to do with them and how low the bar suddenly is to be a top-12 QB. With Kirk Cousins out for the season, and Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, and Russell Wilson all missing from the Week 9 projections, quarterback is anything but deep.
Put another way, there are 12 QBs who have started at least two games and are averaging at least 20 Fantasy points per game this season. Seven of them are playing this week. What that means is you should expect more competition for streaming options than normal. It's up to you whether that causes you to bid more for your top option, or bid the same on several options. I favor the latter.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 9 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 16.2% -- Joshua Dobbs 16.2% off-target rate is the second-highest in the league. He may stabilize things in Minnesota but it's still an enormous downgrade from Kirk Cousins.
- 5 -- Brock Purdy has thrown five interceptions in his last three starts. He threw four in his first 11.
- 43 -- Joe Burrow ran for a season-high 43 yards in Week 8. He's all the way back.
- 1.3% -- Daniel Jones owns a league-worst 1.3% touchdown rate. Even for a QB who has always struggled to get into the end zone, that number should double. Once he's 100% he'll be a borderline starter again.
- 20 -- Jordan Love hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points in a game since Week 3 despite some matchups that look pretty fantastic on paper.
- 11.7% -- Sam Howell has been sacked on 11.7% of his dropbacks, the third-highest mark in the league.
- 7.6 -- Bryce Young averaged 7.6 yards per pass attempt in his first game after the bye. That's a full yard better than any game before the bye.
Matchups that matter
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Waiver Wire Targets
Young and Gardner Minshew face off in a battle of my two favorite streamers this week. I slightly favor Young for two reasons. One, his matchup is better, and two Young has the upside to become a weekly starter in the second half of the season. Still, there's not a big enough difference between the top three streamers for me to spend too much on any one of them.
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Minshew has historically lived in the 18-to-22 Fantasy point range when he's been a starter. This year he's averaging 19.2 FPPG in his four starts. The Panthers defense is nothing to fear, but I do worry that the Colts have so much success running on Carolina that Minshew doesn't have to do much. They are at New England and then on a bye the following week, so this is a one-week add.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield is a serviceable borderline starter just like Minshew. He also faces the Titans in Week 10, so he could be a two-week band-aid. His 89.5 passer rating is his best mark since 2020 and he's thrown at least 37 passes in each of his last three starts due to the woes of the Tampa Bay run game.
Will Levis QB
TEN Tennessee • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Will Levis' debut was spectacular, but I'm not quite ready to start him on a short week against the Steelers. That being said, unless I have a top six QB on my roster, I would like to have Levis as my QB2. If that upside validates, he could be a borderline starter rest of season.
DFS Plays
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Howell was already averaging a league-high 46 dropbacks per game. With Montez Sweat and Chase Young shipped at the deadline, that number may go even higher as the Commanders won't be able to stop anyone. Howell is the favorite to lead the league in pass attempts rest of season and that's not a bad thing for Fantasy when you've got Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to throw to.
Yes, I know the Commanders and Patriots game only has an over/under of 40. That's at least part of what makes Jones contrarian. Well, that and his play this season. Washington will have little pass rush without Sweat and Young and they already could cover anyone deep. Stack Jones up with Demario Douglas, just don't tie your whole bankroll up in this game.
Heath's projections
