A few years ago the most fashionable view to espouse as a Fantasy analyst was that you should wait on quarterback in your Fantasy drafts. The reason was that the position is so deep that you won't have any trouble at all streaming good production on a weekly basis.

Well, I do have some streaming options I feel pretty good about in the article below. But how I feel about them has nothing to do with them and how low the bar suddenly is to be a top-12 QB. With Kirk Cousins out for the season, and Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, and Russell Wilson all missing from the Week 9 projections, quarterback is anything but deep.

Put another way, there are 12 QBs who have started at least two games and are averaging at least 20 Fantasy points per game this season. Seven of them are playing this week. What that means is you should expect more competition for streaming options than normal. It's up to you whether that causes you to bid more for your top option, or bid the same on several options. I favor the latter.

Sam Howell projects to keep the momentum going in this week's matchups and you can find more in my weekly projections over at Sportsline.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

16.2% -- Joshua Dobbs 16.2% off-target rate is the second-highest in the league. He may stabilize things in Minnesota but it's still an enormous downgrade from Kirk Cousins.

-- Joshua Dobbs 16.2% off-target rate is the second-highest in the league. He may stabilize things in Minnesota but it's still an enormous downgrade from Kirk Cousins. 5 -- Brock Purdy has thrown five interceptions in his last three starts. He threw four in his first 11.

-- Brock Purdy has thrown five interceptions in his last three starts. He threw four in his first 11. 43 -- Joe Burrow ran for a season-high 43 yards in Week 8. He's all the way back.

-- Joe Burrow ran for a season-high 43 yards in Week 8. He's all the way back. 1.3% -- Daniel Jones owns a league-worst 1.3% touchdown rate. Even for a QB who has always struggled to get into the end zone, that number should double. Once he's 100% he'll be a borderline starter again.

-- Daniel Jones owns a league-worst 1.3% touchdown rate. Even for a QB who has always struggled to get into the end zone, that number should double. Once he's 100% he'll be a borderline starter again. 20 -- Jordan Love hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points in a game since Week 3 despite some matchups that look pretty fantastic on paper.

-- Jordan Love hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points in a game since Week 3 despite some matchups that look pretty fantastic on paper. 11.7% -- Sam Howell has been sacked on 11.7% of his dropbacks, the third-highest mark in the league.

-- Sam Howell has been sacked on 11.7% of his dropbacks, the third-highest mark in the league. 7.6 -- Bryce Young averaged 7.6 yards per pass attempt in his first game after the bye. That's a full yard better than any game before the bye.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1202 RUYDS 76 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.6 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1645 RUYDS 49 TD 9 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.3 Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1641 RUYDS 68 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 13.3

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 1202 RUYDS 76 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.6 Young and Gardner Minshew face off in a battle of my two favorite streamers this week. I slightly favor Young for two reasons. One, his matchup is better, and two Young has the upside to become a weekly starter in the second half of the season. Still, there's not a big enough difference between the top three streamers for me to spend too much on any one of them. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1400 RUYDS 40 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 12 Minshew has historically lived in the 18-to-22 Fantasy point range when he's been a starter. This year he's averaging 19.2 FPPG in his four starts. The Panthers defense is nothing to fear, but I do worry that the Colts have so much success running on Carolina that Minshew doesn't have to do much. They are at New England and then on a bye the following week, so this is a one-week add. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 118 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Mayfield is a serviceable borderline starter just like Minshew. He also faces the Titans in Week 10, so he could be a two-week band-aid. His 89.5 passer rating is his best mark since 2020 and he's thrown at least 37 passes in each of his last three starts due to the woes of the Tampa Bay run game.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 238 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 34.6 Will Levis' debut was spectacular, but I'm not quite ready to start him on a short week against the Steelers. That being said, unless I have a top six QB on my roster, I would like to have Levis as my QB2. If that upside validates, he could be a borderline starter rest of season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2146 RUYDS 130 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.8 Howell was already averaging a league-high 46 dropbacks per game. With Montez Sweat and Chase Young shipped at the deadline, that number may go even higher as the Commanders won't be able to stop anyone. Howell is the favorite to lead the league in pass attempts rest of season and that's not a bad thing for Fantasy when you've got Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to throw to.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Yes, I know the Commanders and Patriots game only has an over/under of 40. That's at least part of what makes Jones contrarian. Well, that and his play this season. Washington will have little pass rush without Sweat and Young and they already could cover anyone deep. Stack Jones up with Demario Douglas, just don't tie your whole bankroll up in this game.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 9 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.