The Lions placed Matthew Stafford on the Covid IR list Wednesday because he was in contact with someone who tested positive. Reports later suggested that Stafford has not yet tested positive himself, and if that continues he could be cleared by Sunday morning. In other words, you shouldn't be dropping him, but you need to make a backup plan. Stafford will be ranked in out top 12 if he's cleared Sunday morning.

If Stafford is unable to play, you do have a couple of other options, my two favorites being Drew Lock and Jake Luton. Lock is coming off one of his best games of the season and faces a Falcons defense that has given up more points to quarterbacks than any other team. While they have been better lately, I believe that's a mirage. Stafford threw for 340 yards against them and Teddy Bridgewater had to play in the remnants of a hurricane.

Luton is a wild card. As a fifth-year senior at Oregon State he threw 28 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He's not a particularly great athlete and he fell to the sixth round for a reason. But Minshew was no great prospect himself. This is still a terrible team with good offensive weapons and a lot of pass volume. That means as long as Luton isn't awful, he'll be a borderline streamer. Against the Texans in Week 9, that's exactly what we're expecting.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 17th Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.8 QB RNK 5th Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 13th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 30% Admittedly, it is not a great week for streamers. But Lock should get Tim Patrick back and he does have an outstanding matchup, which is a nice change because he's faced a brutal schedule this year. Jake Luton QB JAC Jacksonville • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 6% Like I said, it's not a great week for streamers. Jacksonville has had two weeks to prepare for one of the worst pass defenses in the league. There are few setups that could be better than this for an NFL debut. if nothing else, Luton should have plenty of garbage time.

One To Stash Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Tagovailoa's debut was not impressive, but his pedigree still makes him a top stash candidate.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ARI -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 29.4 QB RNK 4th FANDUEL $8,600 DRAFTKINGS $7,800 It would be hard to overestimate how much Murray is helped by the scoring format, especially on FanDuel. No quarterback has scored more FanDuel points per game than Murray.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Lock should be chasing the score against a bad defense. Stacks with him, Noah Fant and Jerry Jeudy can be surrounded by chalk because you've got all the contrarian you need. Don't forget to bring it back with Julio Jones.

QB Preview Heath's projections

