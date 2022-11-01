Based on their productivity alone, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have no business being ranked as top-12 quarterbacks for Fantasy Football purposes. On a per-game basis, they've been almost identical, with Brady averaging 17.3 FPPG to Rodgers' 17.2. Even if you removed all the quarterbacks who aren't playing this week, they still wouldn't be top-15. All that being said, I'm going to have a hard time getting away from them.
For Rodgers, the reason is pretty simple: He's facing the Lions. They've allowed the third-most Fantasy points to QBs this season and all but two of the quarterbacks they've faced have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Three (Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa) have topped 30. With six teams on a bye, it's hard to get away from Rodgers, even with his mediocre start to the year.
For Brady, it may say as much about me as it does about him. I just can't believe he doesn't have significant touchdown regression coming. He's thrown 15 more passes than anyone else, ranks second behind only Joe Burrow in passing yards, but is tied for 17th with nine passing touchdowns. Brady's minuscule 2.6% touchdown rate is 33% lower than any other year of his career. Even a 4% touchdown rate this season would make him a top-12 QB for the season. And that would still be his second-lowest rate of the last decade.
While they haven't been good enough to trust this year, Rodgers and Brady could both be used as starters this week due to matchup and potential regression. Assuming you can't get Justin Fields, of course.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Fields has been a top-6 quarterback over the past month due to an increase in his passing efficiency and rushing volume. He could be a set-it-and-forget-it starter for the next month due to favorable matchups. He may just be turning into a starting Fantasy QB regardless of matchup.
The Vikings have given up the fourth-most net passing yards per game and the eighth fewest rushing yards. Washington has had far more success passing than running and I can't imagine they're going to stop the Vikings pass game. This should be a high-volume gae for Heinicke and quite possibly his third in a row with multiple touchdowns.
Dalton has another plus matchup and looks to be locked in as the starter, for now. I still have some concern Jameis Winston could replace Dalton f things go sour and Tayson Hill is playing way too much for my liking. For that reason, Dalton is more of a bye-week replacement. I would start him over Matthew Stafford.
I'd imagine Garoppolo will get dropped in a lot of leagues because of his bye week. I'd also imagine he'll be one of our top streamers in Week 10. If you have the roster spot, stash him. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all healthy, Garoppolo could have a fantastic Fantasy finish.
I was really excited about Tagovailoa's return in Week 7 and he played arguably his worst game of the season. But I have no fear about going right back to him in a dome against arguably the worst defense in the league. Hopefully his poor showing in Week 7 will keep him from being the chalk at the position.
I really like the idea of running a cheap three-player stack in the Seahawks-Giants game surrounded by studs at running back and tight end. That will work much better if Wan'Dale Robinson is a full go in practice by Friday. Darius Slayton is in play as a stack with Jones as well.