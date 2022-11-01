usatsi-19330414-justin-fields-bears-qb-2q-2022-1400.jpg

Based on their productivity alone, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have no business being ranked as top-12 quarterbacks for Fantasy Football purposes. On a per-game basis, they've been almost identical, with Brady averaging 17.3 FPPG to Rodgers' 17.2. Even if you removed all the quarterbacks who aren't playing this week, they still wouldn't be top-15. All that being said, I'm going to have a hard time getting away from them.

For Rodgers, the reason is pretty simple: He's facing the Lions. They've allowed the third-most Fantasy points to QBs this season and all but two of the quarterbacks they've faced have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Three (Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa) have topped 30. With six teams on a bye, it's hard to get away from Rodgers, even with his mediocre start to the year.

For Brady, it may say as much about me as it does about him. I just can't believe he doesn't have significant touchdown regression coming. He's thrown 15 more passes than anyone else, ranks second behind only Joe Burrow in passing yards, but is tied for 17th with nine passing touchdowns. Brady's minuscule 2.6% touchdown rate is 33% lower than any other year of his career. Even a 4% touchdown rate this season would make him a top-12 QB for the season. And that would still be his second-lowest rate of the last decade.

While they haven't been good enough to trust this year, Rodgers and Brady could both be used as starters this week due to matchup and potential regression. Assuming you can't get Justin Fields, of course.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

  • 60 -- Three straight weeks for Justin Fields with at least 60 rushing yards.
  • 1 -- Just one game so far with multiple touchdown passes for Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
  • 28.6 -- Jared Goff averages 28.6 Fantasy points per game at home versus 7.75 on the road.
  • 40% -- Off-target rate for Lamar Jackson on passes of at least 15 air yards, worst in the league.
  • 22.7% -- Zach Wilson's bad throw rate (per Pro Football Reference) is the worst in the NFL. He's given the Jets little reason for optimism. 
  • 21.2 -- Taylor Heinicke ranks seventh amongst all QBs at 21.2 FPPG.
  • 2 -- Jalen Hurts has only scored two second half touchdowns this season. He has 14 in the first half. 
  • 85.5 -- Matthew Stafford's 85.5 passer rating is his lowest mark since 2013. I don't expect it will improve this week against Tampa Bay.
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL LAC -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
26.3
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2009
RUYDS
48
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.9
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI MIA -4.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
21.5
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1678
RUYDS
35
TD
12
INT
3
FPTS/G
22.7
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
27th
PROJ PTS
21.3
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1199
RUYDS
424
TD
10
INT
6
FPTS/G
17
headshot-image
Taylor Heinicke QB
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
17th
PROJ PTS
19.8
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
480
RUYDS
33
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
21.2
headshot-image
Aaron Rodgers QB
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET GB -3 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
23.7
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1800
RUYDS
20
TD
13
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.2
headshot-image
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
21.1
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1840
RUYDS
99
TD
13
INT
6
FPTS/G
17.9
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
27th
QB RNK
12th
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1199
RUYDS
424
TD
10
INT
6
FPTS/G
17
Fields has been a top-6 quarterback over the past month due to an increase in his passing efficiency and rushing volume. He could be a set-it-and-forget-it starter for the next month due to favorable matchups. He may just be turning into a starting Fantasy QB regardless of matchup.
headshot-image
Taylor Heinicke QB
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
17th
QB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
25%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
480
RUYDS
33
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
21.2
The Vikings have given up the fourth-most net passing yards per game and the eighth fewest rushing yards. Washington has had far more success passing than running and I can't imagine they're going to stop the Vikings pass game. This should be a high-volume gae for Heinicke and quite possibly his third in a row with multiple touchdowns.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
25th
QB RNK
13th
ROSTERED
37%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1175
RUYDS
28
TD
9
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.1
Dalton has another plus matchup and looks to be locked in as the starter, for now. I still have some concern Jameis Winston could replace Dalton f things go sour and Tayson Hill is playing way too much for my liking. For that reason, Dalton is more of a bye-week replacement. I would start him over Matthew Stafford.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC
OPP VS QB
12th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
69%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1691
RUYDS
23
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.5
I'd imagine Garoppolo will get dropped in a lot of leagues because of his bye week. I'd also imagine he'll be one of our top streamers in Week 10. If you have the roster spot, stash him. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all healthy, Garoppolo could have a fantastic Fantasy finish.
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET MIA -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
23.2
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1296
RUYDS
16
TD
9
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.3
I was really excited about Tagovailoa's return in Week 7 and he played arguably his worst game of the season. But I have no fear about going right back to him in a dome against arguably the worst defense in the league. Hopefully his poor showing in Week 7 will keep him from being the chalk at the position.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I really like the idea of running a cheap three-player stack in the Seahawks-Giants game surrounded by studs at running back and tight end. That will work much better if Wan'Dale Robinson is a full go in practice by Friday. Darius Slayton is in play as a stack with Jones as well.
