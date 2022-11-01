Based on their productivity alone, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have no business being ranked as top-12 quarterbacks for Fantasy Football purposes. On a per-game basis, they've been almost identical, with Brady averaging 17.3 FPPG to Rodgers' 17.2. Even if you removed all the quarterbacks who aren't playing this week, they still wouldn't be top-15. All that being said, I'm going to have a hard time getting away from them.

For Rodgers, the reason is pretty simple: He's facing the Lions. They've allowed the third-most Fantasy points to QBs this season and all but two of the quarterbacks they've faced have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Three (Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa) have topped 30. With six teams on a bye, it's hard to get away from Rodgers, even with his mediocre start to the year.

For Brady, it may say as much about me as it does about him. I just can't believe he doesn't have significant touchdown regression coming. He's thrown 15 more passes than anyone else, ranks second behind only Joe Burrow in passing yards, but is tied for 17th with nine passing touchdowns. Brady's minuscule 2.6% touchdown rate is 33% lower than any other year of his career. Even a 4% touchdown rate this season would make him a top-12 QB for the season. And that would still be his second-lowest rate of the last decade.

While they haven't been good enough to trust this year, Rodgers and Brady could both be used as starters this week due to matchup and potential regression. Assuming you can't get Justin Fields, of course.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

60 -- Three straight weeks for Justin Fields with at least 60 rushing yards.



-- Three straight weeks for Justin Fields with at least 60 rushing yards. 1 -- Just one game so far with multiple touchdown passes for Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.



-- Just one game so far with multiple touchdown passes for Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. 28.6 -- Jared Goff averages 28.6 Fantasy points per game at home versus 7.75 on the road.



-- Jared Goff averages 28.6 Fantasy points per game at home versus 7.75 on the road. 40% -- Off-target rate for Lamar Jackson on passes of at least 15 air yards, worst in the league.

-- Off-target rate for Lamar Jackson on passes of at least 15 air yards, worst in the league. 22.7% -- Zach Wilson's bad throw rate (per Pro Football Reference) is the worst in the NFL. He's given the Jets little reason for optimism.



-- Zach Wilson's bad throw rate (per Pro Football Reference) is the worst in the NFL. He's given the Jets little reason for optimism. 21.2 -- Taylor Heinicke ranks seventh amongst all QBs at 21.2 FPPG.

-- Taylor Heinicke ranks seventh amongst all QBs at 21.2 FPPG. 2 -- Jalen Hurts has only scored two second half touchdowns this season. He has 14 in the first half.



-- Jalen Hurts has only scored two second half touchdowns this season. He has 14 in the first half. 85.5 -- Matthew Stafford's 85.5 passer rating is his lowest mark since 2013. I don't expect it will improve this week against Tampa Bay.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2009 RUYDS 48 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.9 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1678 RUYDS 35 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.7 Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1199 RUYDS 424 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 17 Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 480 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.2 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1800 RUYDS 20 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.2 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1840 RUYDS 99 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 1199 RUYDS 424 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 17 Fields has been a top-6 quarterback over the past month due to an increase in his passing efficiency and rushing volume. He could be a set-it-and-forget-it starter for the next month due to favorable matchups. He may just be turning into a starting Fantasy QB regardless of matchup. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 480 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.2 The Vikings have given up the fourth-most net passing yards per game and the eighth fewest rushing yards. Washington has had far more success passing than running and I can't imagine they're going to stop the Vikings pass game. This should be a high-volume gae for Heinicke and quite possibly his third in a row with multiple touchdowns. Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 1175 RUYDS 28 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.1 Dalton has another plus matchup and looks to be locked in as the starter, for now. I still have some concern Jameis Winston could replace Dalton f things go sour and Tayson Hill is playing way too much for my liking. For that reason, Dalton is more of a bye-week replacement. I would start him over Matthew Stafford.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 1691 RUYDS 23 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.5 I'd imagine Garoppolo will get dropped in a lot of leagues because of his bye week. I'd also imagine he'll be one of our top streamers in Week 10. If you have the roster spot, stash him. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all healthy, Garoppolo could have a fantastic Fantasy finish.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 I was really excited about Tagovailoa's return in Week 7 and he played arguably his worst game of the season. But I have no fear about going right back to him in a dome against arguably the worst defense in the league. Hopefully his poor showing in Week 7 will keep him from being the chalk at the position.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. I really like the idea of running a cheap three-player stack in the Seahawks-Giants game surrounded by studs at running back and tight end. That will work much better if Wan'Dale Robinson is a full go in practice by Friday. Darius Slayton is in play as a stack with Jones as well.