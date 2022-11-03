tom-brady.jpg
Based on what they've done in 2022, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have no business being ranked as top-12 quarterbacks for Fantasy Football purposes. On a per-game basis, they've been nearly identical, with Brady averaging 17.3 FPPG to Rodgers' 17.2. Even if you removed all the quarterbacks who aren't playing this week, they still wouldn't be top-15 for the season. All that being said, I have some reason for hope in Week 9.

Rodgers' hope may seem obvious, he's facing the Lions. They've allowed the third-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and all but two of the quarterbacks they've faced have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Three (Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa) have topped 30. With six teams on a bye, it's hard to get away from Rodgers, even with his mediocre start to the year.

For Brady, it may say as much about me as it does about him. I just can't believe he doesn't have significant touchdown regression coming. He's thrown 15 more passes than anyone else, ranks second behind only Joe Burrow in passing yards, but is tied for 17th with nine passing touchdowns. Brady's minuscule 2.6% touchdown rate is 33% lower than any other year of his career. Even a 4% touchdown rate this season would make him a top-12 QB for the season. And that would still be his second-lowest rate of the last decade.

While they haven't been good enough to trust this year, Rodgers and Brady could both be used as starters this week due to matchup and potential regression. Assuming you can't get Justin Fields, of course.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Numbers to know
  • 60 -- Three straight weeks for Justin Fields with at least 60 rushing yards.
  • 1 -- Just one game so far with multiple touchdown passes for Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
  • 28.6 -- Jared Goff averages 28.6 Fantasy points per game at home versus 7.75 on the road.
  • 40% -- Off-target rate for Lamar Jackson on passes of at least 15 air yards, worst in the league.
  • 22.7% -- Zach Wilson's bad throw rate (per Pro Football Reference) is the worst in the NFL. He's given the Jets little reason for optimism. 
  • 21.2 -- Taylor Heinicke ranks seventh amongst all QBs at 21.2 FPPG.
  • 2 -- Jalen Hurts has only scored two second half touchdowns this season. He has 14 in the first half. 
  • 85.5 -- Matthew Stafford's 85.5 passer rating is his lowest mark since 2013. I don't expect it will improve this week against Tampa Bay.
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL LAC -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
26.3
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2009
RUYDS
48
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.9
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI MIA -4.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
21.5
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1678
RUYDS
35
TD
12
INT
3
FPTS/G
22.7
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
27th
PROJ PTS
21.3
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1199
RUYDS
424
TD
10
INT
6
FPTS/G
17
headshot-image
Taylor Heinicke QB
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
17th
PROJ PTS
19.8
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
480
RUYDS
33
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
21.2
headshot-image
Aaron Rodgers QB
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET GB -3 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
23.7
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1800
RUYDS
20
TD
13
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.2
headshot-image
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
21.1
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1840
RUYDS
99
TD
13
INT
6
FPTS/G
17.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Taylor Heinicke QB
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
17th
QB RNK
15th
ROSTERED
34%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
480
RUYDS
33
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
21.2
The Vikings have given up the fourth-most net passing yards per game and the eighth fewest rushing yards. Washington has had far more success passing than running and I can't imagine they're going to stop the Vikings pass game. This should be a high-volume gae for Heinicke and quite possibly his third in a row with multiple touchdowns.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
25th
QB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1175
RUYDS
28
TD
9
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.1
Dalton has another plus matchup and looks to be locked in as the starter, for now. I still have some concern Jameis Winston could replace Dalton f things go sour and Tayson Hill is playing way too much for my liking. For that reason, Dalton is more of a bye-week replacement. I would start him over Matthew Stafford.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC SF -3.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
12th
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
65%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1691
RUYDS
23
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.5
I'd imagine Garoppolo will get dropped in a lot of leagues because of his bye week. I'd also imagine he'll be one of our top streamers in Week 10. If you have the roster spot, stash him. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all healthy, Garoppolo could have a fantastic Fantasy finish.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ BUF -12.5 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
28
QB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2198
RUYDS
306
TD
21
INT
6
FPTS/G
32.6
With Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes playing in primetime, nearly five points separates Allen from the rest of the quarterbacks on the Week 9 slate. Save money somewhere else, play the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy Football.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Brady's roster rate should be very low due to his poor play and the Rams' very good defense. I just don't believe he's as bad as he's been lately, and I love the upside that comes along with all this pass volume. Brady could still be a tourney winner in any given week.
Heath's projections