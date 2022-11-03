Based on what they've done in 2022, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have no business being ranked as top-12 quarterbacks for Fantasy Football purposes. On a per-game basis, they've been nearly identical, with Brady averaging 17.3 FPPG to Rodgers' 17.2. Even if you removed all the quarterbacks who aren't playing this week, they still wouldn't be top-15 for the season. All that being said, I have some reason for hope in Week 9.
Rodgers' hope may seem obvious, he's facing the Lions. They've allowed the third-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and all but two of the quarterbacks they've faced have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Three (Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa) have topped 30. With six teams on a bye, it's hard to get away from Rodgers, even with his mediocre start to the year.
For Brady, it may say as much about me as it does about him. I just can't believe he doesn't have significant touchdown regression coming. He's thrown 15 more passes than anyone else, ranks second behind only Joe Burrow in passing yards, but is tied for 17th with nine passing touchdowns. Brady's minuscule 2.6% touchdown rate is 33% lower than any other year of his career. Even a 4% touchdown rate this season would make him a top-12 QB for the season. And that would still be his second-lowest rate of the last decade.
While they haven't been good enough to trust this year, Rodgers and Brady could both be used as starters this week due to matchup and potential regression. Assuming you can't get Justin Fields, of course.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 9 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 60 -- Three straight weeks for Justin Fields with at least 60 rushing yards.
- 1 -- Just one game so far with multiple touchdown passes for Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
- 28.6 -- Jared Goff averages 28.6 Fantasy points per game at home versus 7.75 on the road.
- 40% -- Off-target rate for Lamar Jackson on passes of at least 15 air yards, worst in the league.
- 22.7% -- Zach Wilson's bad throw rate (per Pro Football Reference) is the worst in the NFL. He's given the Jets little reason for optimism.
- 21.2 -- Taylor Heinicke ranks seventh amongst all QBs at 21.2 FPPG.
- 2 -- Jalen Hurts has only scored two second half touchdowns this season. He has 14 in the first half.
- 85.5 -- Matthew Stafford's 85.5 passer rating is his lowest mark since 2013. I don't expect it will improve this week against Tampa Bay.
Matchups that matter
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
The Vikings have given up the fourth-most net passing yards per game and the eighth fewest rushing yards. Washington has had far more success passing than running and I can't imagine they're going to stop the Vikings pass game. This should be a high-volume gae for Heinicke and quite possibly his third in a row with multiple touchdowns.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Dalton has another plus matchup and looks to be locked in as the starter, for now. I still have some concern Jameis Winston could replace Dalton f things go sour and Tayson Hill is playing way too much for my liking. For that reason, Dalton is more of a bye-week replacement. I would start him over Matthew Stafford.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I'd imagine Garoppolo will get dropped in a lot of leagues because of his bye week. I'd also imagine he'll be one of our top streamers in Week 10. If you have the roster spot, stash him. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all healthy, Garoppolo could have a fantastic Fantasy finish.
DFS Plays
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
With Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes playing in primetime, nearly five points separates Allen from the rest of the quarterbacks on the Week 9 slate. Save money somewhere else, play the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy Football.
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Brady's roster rate should be very low due to his poor play and the Rams' very good defense. I just don't believe he's as bad as he's been lately, and I love the upside that comes along with all this pass volume. Brady could still be a tourney winner in any given week.