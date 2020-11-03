Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks ( 4:32 )

Quarterback is one of the positions with the least amount of turnover, but in 2020 no position is safe. The Cowboys, Bears, Dolphins, and Washington Football Team have already made permanent changes at quarterback for one reason or another. And heading into Week 9 it appears the Jaguars and 49ers are as well.

Technically, Gardner Minshew and Jimmy Garoppolo have not been ruled out for the season. It's possible we'll see them again and I would try to hold on to them in two-quarterback leagues. But there are only five weeks left in the Fantasy football regular season, and it appears Nick Mullens and Jake Luton will be the starters for their teams for a majority of those games.

Mullens, we know about. In eight games as a starter in 2018, he threw for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns. Across 372 career pass attempts he's averaged 8.4 yards per attempt, which is very good. He has also been intercepted on 3.5% of his passes, which is not good at all. He has also played most of those games with George Kittle. Mullens is a good backup quarterback and a bad starter. For Fantasy purposes, he can be useful in the right situation and he should be added in all two-quarterback leagues.

Luton is a wild card. As a fifth-year senior at Oregon State he threw 28 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He's not a particularly great athlete and he fell to the sixth round for a reason. But Minshew was no great prospect himself. This is still a terrible team with good offensive weapons and a lot of pass volume. That means as long as Luton isn't awful, he'll be a borderline streamer. Against the Texans in Week 9, that's exactly what we're expecting.

9.5 -- Drew Lock leads all passers in air yards per attempt.

The Falcons have allowed a league-worst 39 pass plays of 20 or more yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo's 879 air yards were by far the fewest for a quarterback with at least six starts. The 49ers offense is all about YAC.

Aaron Rodgers has had a higher percentage of his passes dropped than any other quarterback in the NFL. That should improve when Allen Lazard returns.

Kyler Murray leads quarterbacks with 62.4 rushing yards per game. That makes him much better in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown.

The Texans have allowed a passer rating of 114.5 to opposing quarterbacks.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 17th Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.8 QB RNK 5th Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 13th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 16% Admittedly, it is not a great week for streamers. But Lock should get Tim Patrick back and he does have an outstanding matchup, which is a nice change because he's faced a brutal schedule this year. Jake Luton QB JAC Jacksonville • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 0% Like I said, it's not a great week for streamers. Jacksonville has had two weeks to prepare for one of the worst pass defenses in the league. There are few setups that could be better than this for an NFL debut. if nothing else, Luton should have plenty of garbage time. Nick Mullens QB SF San Francisco • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 0% If Mullens had George Kittle he might be at the top of this list. Mullens has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in five of his 10 career starts and topped 20 in less than a half against the Seahawks in Week 8.

One To Stash Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Tagovailoa's debut was not impressive, but his pedigree still makes him a top stash candidate.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ARI -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 29.4 QB RNK 4th FANDUEL $8,600 DRAFTKINGS $7,800 It would be hard to overestimate how much Murray is helped by the scoring format, especially on FanDuel. No quarterback has scored more FanDuel points per game than Murray.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Lock should be chasing the score against a bad defense. Stacks with him, Noah Fant and Jerry Jeudy can be surrounded by chalk because you've got all the contrarian you need. Don't forget to bring it back with Julio Jones.