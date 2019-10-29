Fantasy Football Week 9 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options, projections, DFS plays and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including streaming options, projections and more.
For three weeks in a row we've consistently told you about two quarterbacks; Gardner Minshew for the present and Sam Darnold for the future. Minshew paid off in a big way in Week 8 and now ranks 11th for the season in standard CBS scoring. Darnold has been atrocious, but his easy schedule is just now getting started. The future is now ... right?
Over the next six weeks Darnold faces the Dolphins twice, Giants, Raiders Bengals and Washington. That's four of the nine worst pass defenses in the league according to Fantasy points allowed. And I'm still not sure I want to add or start Darnold.
The only real argument you could make for him is to ignore every game he's played this season but one. He lit up the Cowboys in his first game back after mono, but he's been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in the other three games. That could be because of his schedule, but in 17 career games Darnold has thrown more interceptions (23) than touchdowns (22).
While I have no doubt the Dolphins are a bad defense, they haven't allowed more than 25 Fantasy points in a game since Week 2 and gave Case Keenum and Mason Rudolph plenty of problems. Are we 100% certain Sam Darnold is better than Keenum and Rudolph?
I'm not saying you can't stream Darnold, there are a lot of ways it could work out. But Minshew's on the waiver wire in more than a third of leagues, and is going against a defense that has allowed almost as much production as the Dolphins. And he's just one of several waiver wire quarterbacks I like more than Darnold.
Week 9 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 74.8 - Sam Darnold's passer rating since he entered the league. That's about 10 points worse than Case Keenum's since the start of last year.
- 450 - Attempted air yards for Mason Rudolph in Week 8. That was second only to Jameis Winston.
- 10.8 - Intended average air yards for Winston. He leads the league in both intended and completed air yards per attempt. Even a small decrease in turnovers would make him a must-start quarterback.
- 2.4% - Touchdown rate for Kyler Murray. That's going to get better, I just wouldn't bet on it happening this week against San Francisco.
- 1,262 - Passing yards for Matthew Stafford in his past four games. Detroit's dreams of being a run-heavy team have been vanquished and Stafford looks like a top-10 quarterback.
Matchups that matter
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
Minshew is averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt, has run for more yards than Russell Wilson and has only thrown two interceptions. He's facing a defense that has surrendered more than 30 points per game to quarterbacks over the past month and just lost J.J. Watt. There's no certainty for Minshew after Week 9, but he's a must-start quarterback against the Texans.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones was the No. 1 quarterback in Week 8 and there will be a lot of teams scrambling to pick him back up after they dropped him. I still don't like him as much as Minshew, but he's shown us more than Darnold this season.
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Carr just lit up the Texans for 285 and three touchdowns and has a good matchup at home against the Lions in Week 9. He's thrown multiple touchdowns in four of his past five outings and looks more dangerous with Tyrell Williams back. I expect a shootout between Stafford and Carr.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
There shouldn't be any more wondering who is the starting quarterback for the Panthers once Cam Newton is fully healthy. He'll probably be a starter on your Fantasy team too.
DFS Plays
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It's a rough week at quarterback due to the byes and the early London game. Four of my top six projected quarterbacks are not on the main slate. The best one who is? Wilson. I worry a little about volume, but we're pairing one of the best quarterbacks in the league with arguably the worst pass defense. How could we not?
Matt Moore QB
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Moore has been surprisingly good since taking over for Mahomes. This is a bad matchup against the Vikings, but he's at home and has a great price point. That's more important this week because the pricing seems particularly tight.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
30.52
2
28.75
3
28.32
4
28.14
5
Matthew Stafford
27.06
6
Gardner Minshew
26.20
7
25.17
8
23.91
9
23.61
10
23.14
11
22.99
12
22.93
13
Jameis Winston
22.77
14
22.68
15
22.32
16
21.53
17
21.21
18
21.12
19
Kyler Murray
20.21
20
Mason Rudolph
19.97
21
Sam Darnold
19.58
