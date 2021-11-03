With Jameis Winston out for the season with a torn ACL, we're hoping Taysom Hill will be able to start for the Saints, because he has plenty of upside as a Fantasy quarterback. We've seen glimpses of that over the years with his rushing prowess, especially near the end zone, and we got an extended glimpse in 2020, when he averaged 23 Fantasy points per game in four starts. He has easy top-12 potential for Week 9's great matchup against the Falcons, and beyond.

The problem is, we're not actually sure if he's going to start. Hill hasn't played since Week 5 against Washington when he suffered a concussion on a pass route, and it's not even clear if he has practiced since. Hill had 465 passing yards, two touchdowns and 131 rushing yards with two more touchdowns in two starts against the Falcons last season, but if he isn't able to play, the Saints will turn to Trevor Siemian to start. Siemian might be a fine backup, but he's a lot less interesting for Fantasy -- and he would probably be pretty bad news for the Saints offense as a whole. So let's hope Hill is able to get back to 100% this week.

Here are my QB rankings for Week 9. To see the rankings from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here.

Week 9 QB Rankings