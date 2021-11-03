With Jameis Winston out for the season with a torn ACL, we're hoping Taysom Hill will be able to start for the Saints, because he has plenty of upside as a Fantasy quarterback. We've seen glimpses of that over the years with his rushing prowess, especially near the end zone, and we got an extended glimpse in 2020, when he averaged 23 Fantasy points per game in four starts. He has easy top-12 potential for Week 9's great matchup against the Falcons, and beyond.
The problem is, we're not actually sure if he's going to start. Hill hasn't played since Week 5 against Washington when he suffered a concussion on a pass route, and it's not even clear if he has practiced since. Hill had 465 passing yards, two touchdowns and 131 rushing yards with two more touchdowns in two starts against the Falcons last season, but if he isn't able to play, the Saints will turn to Trevor Siemian to start. Siemian might be a fine backup, but he's a lot less interesting for Fantasy -- and he would probably be pretty bad news for the Saints offense as a whole. So let's hope Hill is able to get back to 100% this week.
Here are my QB rankings for Week 9. To see the rankings from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here.
Week 9 QB Rankings
- Josh Allen @JAX
- Lamar Jackson vs. MIN
- Patrick Mahomes vs. GB -- It's been a rough few weeks for the Mahomes, and the Chiefs are averaging just 18.5 points per game over their last four. I have faith he'll turn it around, but the Chiefs are going to need to make some adjustments. Still, you can't bench him at this point, especially not in a game with shootout potential.
- Kyler Murray @SF -- Murray had his worst game of the season the last time he faced the 49ers, with just 239 passing yards, 1 rushing yard, and one touchdown. Still, he's too good for me to think there's too much to worry about, especially since he was dealing with a shoulder injury last time. One thing to keep an eye on this week will be his practice status, because he was limping several times during his Week 8 game. Let's see if that's a lingering issue.
- Matthew Stafford vs. TEN
- Dak Prescott vs. DEN -- Assuming Prescott is healthy enough to play, he's back to must-start status, obviously. And, since the Cowboys have already announced he is going to practice this week, it seems safe to say he's going to play this week as well.
- Aaron Rodgers @KC -- We're hoping Rodgers will have his full complement of weapons back sometime soon, possibly as early as Week 9. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have both returned to practice, so we're just waiting for Davante Adams to be cleared from the COVID-19 list because he can return. Rodgers should be in line for a massive game against the Chiefs' terrible defense.
- Jalen Hurts vs. LAC -- Hurts finally had a bad game for Fantasy in Week 8, but it wasn't because he struggled -- it was because the Eagles blew the Lions out and threw the ball on just 30% of their plays. That isn't going to happen against the Chargers, so I'm starting him with confidence.
- Justin Herbert @PHI -- Herbert has struggled a bit over the past few weeks, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in his past two games. The Eagles have a decent pass defense, though hardly an overpowering one, so I have a lot of faith in him still. However, one thing we're seeing this year is that maybe he doesn't have as much upside as a rusher as he flashed as a rookie, as we thought maybe he might run more after scoring five touchdowns last season. That hasn't happened yet.
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. HOU -- The concern here is that the Dolphins, typically a very pass heavy team, may not have to throw much against the Texans. On the other hand, do you really have that much faith in the Dolphins to blow out even a bad team? Tagovailoa should be in line for a very good game this week, and it's been nice to see him using his legs more of late, with 61 yards and a touchdown over the past three games. It's not much, but every little bit helps.
- Taysom Hill vs. ATL -- If Hill plays, he's a top-12 QB. If he doesn't, Trevor Siemian is ... not.
- Ryan Tannehill @LAR -- With no Derrick Henry, you have to think the Titans are going to throw the ball more moving forward, right? Well, we have a whopping one-game sample size of Tannehill playing without Henry, back in 2019, and he had just 27 pass attempts. Granted, he did have 272 yards and three touchdowns in that one, but you can't necessarily rely on that every week. Still, I do think we'll see some pretty strong performances from Tannehill, especially if the Titans have Julio Jones available.
- Derek Carr @NYG
- Daniel Jones vs. LV
- Carson Wentz vs. NYJ -- Wentz has multiple touchdowns in five straight games, even though he made some pretty costly errors in Week 8. I'm not quite sure I buy that Mike White is going to make this Jets offense competent moving forward, but they've looked good enough that I'm not necessarily that worried about this one being a total blowout, so Wentz should have a pretty good game once again.
- Joe Burrow vs. CLE
- Kirk Cousins @BAL
- Teddy Bridgewater @DAL
- Justin Fields @PIT -- Fields had the kind of game we've been waiting for him to have in Week 8, as he rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. The question is whether it's the kind of game we can actually trust him to have moving forward. I'm not convinced, but I've moved him up a bit based on that showing, at least. If the Bears are smart, we'll see more of that.
- Ben Roethlisberger vs. CHI
- Trevor Lawrence vs. BUF
- Mac Jones @CAR
- Baker Mayfield @CIN
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. ARI