Fantasy Football Week 9 Quarterback Rankings: Deshaun Watson ready to take on any matchup

Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy? At least one of our experts has him at the top of the heap.

More Week 9: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 9. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 9 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND) Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS) Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS)
2Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS) Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND)
3Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND) Drew Brees NO (vs TB)
4Drew Brees NO (vs TB) Drew Brees NO (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL)
5Alex Smith KC (at DAL) Carson Wentz PHI (vs DEN) Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC)
6Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL) Derek Carr OAK (at MIA) Matthew Stafford DET (at GB)
7Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ) Matthew Stafford DET (at GB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ)
8Matthew Stafford DET (at GB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ) Alex Smith KC (at DAL)
9Derek Carr OAK (at MIA) Alex Smith KC (at DAL) Jameis Winston TB (at NO)
10Marcus Mariota TEN (vs BAL) Josh McCown NYJ (vs BUF) Derek Carr OAK (at MIA)
11Carson Wentz PHI (vs DEN) Matt Ryan ATL (at CAR) Matt Ryan ATL (at CAR)
12Josh McCown NYJ (vs BUF) Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs BAL)
13Jameis Winston TB (at NO) Jameis Winston TB (at NO) Carson Wentz PHI (vs DEN)
14Matt Ryan ATL (at CAR) Jared Goff LAR (at NYG) Jacoby Brissett IND (at HOU)
15Kirk Cousins WAS (at SEA) Kirk Cousins WAS (at SEA) Josh McCown NYJ (vs BUF)
16Jacoby Brissett IND (at HOU) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs BAL) Jared Goff LAR (at NYG)
17Jay Cutler MIA (vs OAK) Jacoby Brissett IND (at HOU) Trevor Siemian DEN (at PHI)
18Jared Goff LAR (at NYG) Brett Hundley GB (vs DET) Kirk Cousins WAS (at SEA)
19Eli Manning NYG (vs LAR) Drew Stanton ARI (at SF) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAR)
20Andy Dalton CIN (at JAC) Jay Cutler MIA (vs OAK) Jay Cutler MIA (vs OAK)
21Blake Bortles JAC (vs CIN) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAR) C.J. Beathard SF (vs ARI)
22Drew Stanton ARI (at SF) Blake Bortles JAC (vs CIN) Blake Bortles JAC (vs CIN)
23Ryan Mallett BAL (at TEN) Andy Dalton CIN (at JAC) Andy Dalton CIN (at JAC)
24Trevor Siemian DEN (at PHI)Trevor Siemian DEN (at PHI)Brett Hundley GB (vs DET)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories