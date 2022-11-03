Jonathan Taylor missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury that has bothered him for most of the 2022 season. That's led to a mad dash to the waiver wire in leagues where Deon Jackson has been dropped, as it should. As of Thursday afternoon, we're still rankings Taylor as if he'll play, but not how we expected to be ranking him this season.
The combination of Taylor's ankle, the Colts poor offensive play, and Sam Ehlinger taking over at quarterback makes him nothing more than a low-end No. 2 running back this week. The fact that he's facing a Patriots defense that has only given up two rushing touchdowns all year, should maybe even move him a notch below that.
You might think we'd be better off if Taylor rested and Jackson started. But a lot of Jackson's production earlier in the year came in the passing game. Ehlinger only through 23 passes in his first start and only three of them went to running backs. Plus Jackson may have to contend with newly acquired Zack Moss. I would not consider Jackson more than a high-end flex if Taylor is ruled out.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 9 RB Preview:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 9 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill should split the touches in Edwards' absence
Numbers to know
- 3 -- Three touches inside the 10-yard line for Jamaal Williams in Week 8. He's going to continue to vulture touchdowns from D'Andre Swift - a dark reality for Fantasy managers.
- 24 - Rush attempts for Travis Etienne Jr. in his first game without James Robinson - 10 more than he's received all season. He's playing like a league-winner right now.
- 34.0 -- The Texans allow the most Fantasy points per game to running backs. They've surrendered 1,115 rushing yards to running backs - no other team has eclipsed 1,000 yet.
- 4.1 -- Khalil Herbert has averaged more yards after contact (4.1) than David Montgomery has averaged yards per carry (3.9).
- 9 -- Targets for Joe Mixon Monday night in the first game without Ja'Marr Chase.
- 26 -- D'onta Foreman had 26 carries without Chuba Hubbard in Week 8. Foreman is a high-end RB2 if Hubbard remains out and a low-end RB2 if Hubbard returns.
- 8 -- Rhamondre Stevenson has eight targets in each of his past two games. He may just be a top-12 running back rest of season.
- 26.9 -- The Eagles have allowed nearly 27 FPPG to running backs over the past three weeks. They should not scare you off of Dameon Pierce.
Matchups that matter
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
If there was ever a week to count on the Titans' passing downs back it's the week they're 12.5-point underdogs. Hilliard has been insanely efficient this year, averaging 9.4 yards per touch, and the Chiefs have given up more receiving yards per game to running backs than any other team in the NFL.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
There are six teams on a bye this week, so desperate times call for desperate measures. McKinnon often plays the most snaps for an offense with an implied total near 30 this week. You could do worse as a desperation flex.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
If someone drops Warren on his bye week, I'll be looking to snatch him up. He continues to be more efficient than Najee Harris and remains an injury away from must-start status.
DFS Plays
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The way Etienne has looked the past two weeks, he may just be a top-five running back rest of season. The pricing has not caught up to that reality, as Etienne is the ninth-most expensive running back on DraftKings, and the eighth-most on FanDuel. There are only three running backs on the entire slate I like more than him regardless of price.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mostert was a bit of a disappointment last week, and the Dolphins traded for Jeff Wilson, so I'd expect Mostert's roster rate to be almost non-existent this week. That would be a mistake against a Bears defense that has already given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to running backs and just traded away Roquan Smith.