Week 8 was a frustrating one for Fantasy managers with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The rookie saw just nine touches for the second week in a row, and unlike Week 7 he didn't salvage his day with a touchdown. The presence of Le'Veon Bell is negatively impacting the volume for Edwards-Helaire, and in his most recent start the efficiency was nothing to write home about either. But I'm not ready to panic, and I'm not ready to sit him in Week 9..

Part of the problem with the volume has been game script. The Chiefs had a defensive and special teams score in Week 7, which limited their offensive plays. In Week 8 they played a Jets defense that is decent against the run and awful against the pass, so it was the Patrick Mahomes show. Their Week 9 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, is the exact opposite.

The Panthers have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to running backs. Nine different running backs have scored double-digit Fantasy points against them. I would expect Edwards-Helaire to see more touches than he has the past two weeks, and I'd expect him to be much more efficient with those touches. If he's not, then you can start to panic.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players might miss Week 9:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The only active Packers running backs will be Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin if Jones can't go. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. The 49ers backfield should belong to Jamycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon in Week 9. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. DeeJay Dallas is a starter if Carson and Carlos Hyde remain out.

RB Preview Numbers to know

3.4 -- The Colts allow just 3.4 yards per carry, second best in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins leads the NFL at 6.7 yards per carry.

-- The Colts allow just 3.4 yards per carry, second best in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins leads the NFL at 6.7 yards per carry. 100.9 -- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 yards from scrimmage per game.

-- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 yards from scrimmage per game. 5.0 -- Damien Harris leads all running backs with 5 yards before contact per attempt.

-- Damien Harris leads all running backs with 5 yards before contact per attempt. 16 -- Troymaine Pope has 16 touches this season, a career-high at age 26.

12.71 -- The Ravens have surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs.

-- The Ravens have surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs. 29 -- David Montgomery has 29 targets since Week 4; only Alvin Kamara has more in that stretch.

-- David Montgomery has 29 targets since Week 4; only Alvin Kamara has more in that stretch. 6.0 -- Antonio Gibson has broken one tackle every six attempts, tied for the best in the NFL with Mike Davis.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 41st Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 10th Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR KC -10.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 15.1 RB RNK 14th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 48% It's a bad matchup against the Colts, but so was Pittsburgh. Edwards now has 334 carries over the past three seasons and he's averaging 5.2 yards per carry. I'm not sure how much matchup matters. Like Harris, he's better in non-PPR than PPR. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 50% Gallman is a poor man's version of DeeJay Dallas. He's a borderline starter if Freeman remains out, but the involvement of Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis means you can't get as excited about him as you would Dallas. Tyler Ervin RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF GB -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 21% If Aaron Jones can't go, we expect Tyler Ervin to be the most valuable Packers' running back because of his expected role in the passing game.

Stashes Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 23% Wilkins looked like the best runner for the Colts in Week 8, and that wasn't the first time. I don't believe it's actually true and you can't start him against the Ravens, but I'd like to have him on my roster just in case. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 45% In Week 8 Darrell Henderson suffered an injury and Akers arguably looked as good as he has all year. In Week 9 the Rams have a bye, but it wouldn't be that surprising if they came out of Week 9 with a much larger role for Akers. Troymaine Pope RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #35

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 14% I don't believe Pope is going to become a thing, but there was a stretch in Week 8 where he looked like the Chargers' best back. Much like Wilkins, I don't want to start him this week, but I would like to roster him.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ARI -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 20 RB RNK 3rd FANDUEL $6,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 The Cardinals bye week means Edmonds isn't priced as low as he could be, but he's still too cheap, especially on FanDuel. He's my free space in cash games, and I'll want to be overweight on him in tournaments.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 20th FANDUEL $5,900 DRAFTKINGS $5,700 Montgomery's inefficiency means nobody wants to play him, but he has consistently been in the 11-12 point range without any touchdowns. That gives him sneaky upside, as he showed in Week 2 when he scored 21.7 PPR points against the Giants.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

