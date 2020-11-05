Watch Now: Week 9 Starts and Sits: RB's (4:32)

Week 8 was a frustrating one for Fantasy managers with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The rookie saw just nine touches for the second week in a row, and unlike Week 7 he didn't salvage his day with a touchdown. The presence of Le'Veon Bell is negatively impacting the volume for Edwards-Helaire, and in his most recent start the efficiency was nothing to write home about either. But I'm not ready to panic, and I'm not ready to sit him in Week 9..

Part of the problem with the volume has been game script. The Chiefs had a defensive and special teams score in Week 7, which limited their offensive plays. In Week 8 they played a Jets defense that is decent against the run and awful against the pass, so it was the Patrick Mahomes show. Their Week 9 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, is the exact opposite.

The Panthers have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to running backs. Nine different running backs have scored double-digit Fantasy points against them. I would expect Edwards-Helaire to see more touches than he has the past two weeks, and I'd expect him to be much more efficient with those touches. If he's not, then you can start to panic.

RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players might miss Week 9:

Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The only active Packers running backs will be Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin if Jones can't go.
headshot-image
Tevin Coleman RB
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The 49ers backfield should belong to Jamycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon in Week 9.
headshot-image
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DeeJay Dallas is a starter if Carson and Carlos Hyde remain out.
Numbers to know
  • 3.4 -- The Colts allow just 3.4 yards per carry, second best in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins leads the NFL at 6.7 yards per carry.
  • 100.9 -- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 yards from scrimmage per game.
  • 5.0 -- Damien Harris leads all running backs with 5 yards before contact per attempt.
  • 16 -- Troymaine Pope has 16 touches this season, a career-high at age 26.
  • 12.71 -- The Ravens have surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs.
  • 29 -- David Montgomery has 29 targets since Week 4; only Alvin Kamara has more in that stretch.
  • 6.0 -- Antonio Gibson has broken one tackle every six attempts, tied for the best in the NFL with Mike Davis.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
JaMycal Hasty RB
SF San Francisco • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
10.1
RB RNK
41st
headshot-image
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
11.2
RB RNK
10th
headshot-image
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR KC -10.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
15.1
RB RNK
14th
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND BAL -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
48%
It's a bad matchup against the Colts, but so was Pittsburgh. Edwards now has 334 carries over the past three seasons and he's averaging 5.2 yards per carry. I'm not sure how much matchup matters. Like Harris, he's better in non-PPR than PPR.
headshot-image
Wayne Gallman RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -12.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
50%
Gallman is a poor man's version of DeeJay Dallas. He's a borderline starter if Freeman remains out, but the involvement of Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis means you can't get as excited about him as you would Dallas.
headshot-image
Tyler Ervin RB
GB Green Bay • #32
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF GB -7 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
6th
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
21%
If Aaron Jones can't go, we expect Tyler Ervin to be the most valuable Packers' running back because of his expected role in the passing game.
Stashes
headshot-image
Jordan Wilkins RB
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
23%
Wilkins looked like the best runner for the Colts in Week 8, and that wasn't the first time. I don't believe it's actually true and you can't start him against the Ravens, but I'd like to have him on my roster just in case.
headshot-image
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
45%
In Week 8 Darrell Henderson suffered an injury and Akers arguably looked as good as he has all year. In Week 9 the Rams have a bye, but it wouldn't be that surprising if they came out of Week 9 with a much larger role for Akers.
headshot-image
Troymaine Pope RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #35
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LAC -1.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
26th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
14%
I don't believe Pope is going to become a thing, but there was a stretch in Week 8 where he looked like the Chargers' best back. Much like Wilkins, I don't want to start him this week, but I would like to roster him.
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA ARI -4.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
20
RB RNK
3rd
FANDUEL
$6,700
DRAFTKINGS
$6,800
The Cardinals bye week means Edmonds isn't priced as low as he could be, but he's still too cheap, especially on FanDuel. He's my free space in cash games, and I'll want to be overweight on him in tournaments.
Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
15th
PROJ PTS
12.7
RB RNK
20th
FANDUEL
$5,900
DRAFTKINGS
$5,700
Montgomery's inefficiency means nobody wants to play him, but he has consistently been in the 11-12 point range without any touchdowns. That gives him sneaky upside, as he showed in Week 2 when he scored 21.7 PPR points against the Giants.
Heath's Projections

