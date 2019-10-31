Week 9 Running Back Preview: Kenyan Drake, Matt Breida Thursday Night risks

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the running backs on Thursday night.

The worst types of lineup decisions are those that involve players on Thursday night. Because if you're wrong you've got two days to think about it before the rest of the games happen. And we have a couple of doozies in Week 9.

Kenyan Drake is supposed to lead a committee in Week 9 that will include Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris. He'll do so against a 49ers defense that has allowed the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs. There have been three running backs to top 80 rushing yards against them, but they all had at least 14 carries.

I project Drake for 10 carries and four targets on Thursday night. That makes him a flex option with some upside, but not much floor. 

Breida has a much better matchup against the Cardinals defense but I'm even less excited about him. The best case for him is about 40% of the work, and we'd still expect Tevin Coleman to do most of the work in the red zone. 

Breida possesses more upside than Drake because of his big-play ability and great matchup, but he's also not 100% and has left two games early because of injury already this year. I'd rather start Drake and 36 other running backs before Breida in this spot. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmonds may lose his backup role to Drake once David Johnson comes back. I'd like to hold him but understand if you can't.
Numbers to know
  • 37.9% - Broken-tackle rate for Darrell Henderson, tops among players with at least 25 attempts. I'm trying to hold him as a stash.
  • 146 - Air yards for Miles Sanders, the most among running backs. 
  • 13.9% - Target share for Austin Ekeler since Melvin Gordon and Hunter Henry came back. That's not enough when you're only getting 3-5 carries per game.
  • 1 - Touchdown for Leonard Fournette despite the fact he's on pace for more than 2,000 total yards. 
  • 5 - Catches in three games for Le'Veon Bell since Sam Darnold returned. He had more than that in two of three games without Darnold. 
  • 21 - Touches for James White in three full games with Rex Burkhead this year. 
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -2.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
4.5
RB RNK
46th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
331
REC
3
REYDS
11
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.5
headshot-image
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.9
RB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
RUYDS
470
REC
12
REYDS
96
TD
7
FPTS/G
15.1
headshot-image
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN KC -2.5
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
9
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
362
REC
19
REYDS
129
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Adds
headshot-image
Mark Walton RB
MIA Miami • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
71%
I know it's not exciting to roster the Dolphins lead running back, but I do expect Walton to be better than Drake or Ballage have been. In most weeks Walton will be a flex, but the next two weeks of byes are brutal enough to push Walton into the top 20.
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
59%
Mattison has spent most of this season in the stash section, but he has double-digit carries in two of his past three games and at least 50 yards in four of his past six. Jamaal Williams, Royce Freeman and Duke Johnson have all scored on this Chiefs defense in secondary roles, and Mattison could get as much work as any of those guys.
headshot-image
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
67%
Johnson looked like the best back last week, and I'm hopeful that will earn him more touches. At the very least, he's used more in the passing game than Carson, and that's the best place to find success against the Raiders.
headshot-image
Tra Carson RB
DET Detroit • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
37%
Carson got the most touches for the Lions in Week 8. At the very least that makes him interesting against a bad defense like the Raiders. But you have to be really desperate to start him.
Stashes
headshot-image
Derrius Guice RB
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
42%
Guice is the top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11 and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington.
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
35%
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
7%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Christian McCaffrey RB
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$9,700
DraftKings
$10,000
The pricing is really tight on FanDuel this week, but I can't leave McCaffrey out of my cash game lineups. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in every game but one this season and has gone over 30 three times. Hopefully the trade deadline gives us a couple of cheap plays to pair with him.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Mark Walton RB
MIA Miami • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$5,700
DraftKings
$4,500
I'm glad Walton struggled a little bit against the Steelers. The fumble helps too. I wouldn't want to play a Dolphins running back as chalk, but I'll have plenty of exposure in tournaments with a low price and low ownership.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

24.67

30.49

2

2

Dalvin Cook

21.07

24.78

3

3

Ezekiel Elliott

20.75

24.00

5

4

Leonard Fournette

18.05

23.24

6

5

Saquon Barkley

17.70

22.55

7

6

Aaron Jones

17.42

22.22

4

7

Nick Chubb

18.77

21.25

8

8

Josh Jacobs

17.04

18.96

10

9

Chris Carson

14.69

17.50

9

10

Tevin Coleman

15.75

17.27

11

11

James Conner

13.57

16.41

13

12

Le'Veon Bell

13.11

16.33

14

13

Phillip Lindsay

12.34

15.72

21

14

Mark Walton

10.51

14.72

15

15

Marlon Mack

12.26

14.40

23

16

Austin Ekeler

9.96

14.37

12

17

Derrick Henry

13.34

14.18

24

18

Jamaal Williams

9.89

13.74

18

19

Melvin Gordon

11.32

13.69

16

20

Mark Ingram

11.46

13.42

20

21

David Montgomery

10.90

13.06

25

22

Royce Freeman

10

12.57

36

23

James White

7.06

12.49

22

24

Lesean McCoy

10.00

12.44

19

25

Jordan Howard

11.03

11.96

17

26

Sony Michel

11.35

11.87

29

27

Kenyan Drake

8.58

11.14

31

28

Devin Singletary

8.10

10.33

32

29

Duke Johnson

7.74

10.30

33

30

Miles Sanders

7.60

10.27

28

31

Adrian Peterson

8.83

10.22

26

32

Carlos Hyde

9.40

10.00

30

33

Ronald Jones

8.45

9.92

27

34

Frank Gore

9

9.89

41

35

Tarik Cohen

5.29

9.82

35

36

Ty Johnson

7.37

9.49

38

37

Jaylen Samuels

6.29

8.90

34

38

Peyton Barber

7.42

8.64

37

39

Matt Breida

6.30

7.86

47

40

Nyheim Hines

3.65

6.73

