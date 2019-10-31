Week 9 Running Back Preview: Kenyan Drake, Matt Breida Thursday Night risks

The worst types of lineup decisions are those that involve players on Thursday night. Because if you're wrong you've got two days to think about it before the rest of the games happen. And we have a couple of doozies in Week 9.

Kenyan Drake is supposed to lead a committee in Week 9 that will include Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris. He'll do so against a 49ers defense that has allowed the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs. There have been three running backs to top 80 rushing yards against them, but they all had at least 14 carries.

I project Drake for 10 carries and four targets on Thursday night. That makes him a flex option with some upside, but not much floor.

Breida has a much better matchup against the Cardinals defense but I'm even less excited about him. The best case for him is about 40% of the work, and we'd still expect Tevin Coleman to do most of the work in the red zone.

Breida possesses more upside than Drake because of his big-play ability and great matchup, but he's also not 100% and has left two games early because of injury already this year. I'd rather start Drake and 36 other running backs before Breida in this spot.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Edmonds may lose his backup role to Drake once David Johnson comes back. I'd like to hold him but understand if you can't.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 470 REC 12 REYDS 96 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN KC -2.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 362 REC 19 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 71% I know it's not exciting to roster the Dolphins lead running back, but I do expect Walton to be better than Drake or Ballage have been. In most weeks Walton will be a flex, but the next two weeks of byes are brutal enough to push Walton into the top 20. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 59% Mattison has spent most of this season in the stash section, but he has double-digit carries in two of his past three games and at least 50 yards in four of his past six. Jamaal Williams, Royce Freeman and Duke Johnson have all scored on this Chiefs defense in secondary roles, and Mattison could get as much work as any of those guys. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 67% Johnson looked like the best back last week, and I'm hopeful that will earn him more touches. At the very least, he's used more in the passing game than Carson, and that's the best place to find success against the Raiders. Tra Carson RB DET Detroit • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 37% Carson got the most touches for the Lions in Week 8. At the very least that makes him interesting against a bad defense like the Raiders. But you have to be really desperate to start him.

Stashes Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 42% Guice is the top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11 and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 35% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 7% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $9,700 DraftKings $10,000 The pricing is really tight on FanDuel this week, but I can't leave McCaffrey out of my cash game lineups. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in every game but one this season and has gone over 30 three times. Hopefully the trade deadline gives us a couple of cheap plays to pair with him.

Contrarian Plays Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $5,700 DraftKings $4,500 I'm glad Walton struggled a little bit against the Steelers. The fumble helps too. I wouldn't want to play a Dolphins running back as chalk, but I'll have plenty of exposure in tournaments with a low price and low ownership.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

