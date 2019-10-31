Week 9 Running Back Preview: Kenyan Drake, Matt Breida Thursday Night risks
The worst types of lineup decisions are those that involve players on Thursday night. Because if you're wrong you've got two days to think about it before the rest of the games happen. And we have a couple of doozies in Week 9.
Kenyan Drake is supposed to lead a committee in Week 9 that will include Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris. He'll do so against a 49ers defense that has allowed the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs. There have been three running backs to top 80 rushing yards against them, but they all had at least 14 carries.
I project Drake for 10 carries and four targets on Thursday night. That makes him a flex option with some upside, but not much floor.
Breida has a much better matchup against the Cardinals defense but I'm even less excited about him. The best case for him is about 40% of the work, and we'd still expect Tevin Coleman to do most of the work in the red zone.
Breida possesses more upside than Drake because of his big-play ability and great matchup, but he's also not 100% and has left two games early because of injury already this year. I'd rather start Drake and 36 other running backs before Breida in this spot.
Week 9 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmonds may lose his backup role to Drake once David Johnson comes back. I'd like to hold him but understand if you can't.
Numbers to know
- 37.9% - Broken-tackle rate for Darrell Henderson, tops among players with at least 25 attempts. I'm trying to hold him as a stash.
- 146 - Air yards for Miles Sanders, the most among running backs.
- 13.9% - Target share for Austin Ekeler since Melvin Gordon and Hunter Henry came back. That's not enough when you're only getting 3-5 carries per game.
- 1 - Touchdown for Leonard Fournette despite the fact he's on pace for more than 2,000 total yards.
- 5 - Catches in three games for Le'Veon Bell since Sam Darnold returned. He had more than that in two of three games without Darnold.
- 21 - Touches for James White in three full games with Rex Burkhead this year.
Matchups that matter
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Waiver Wire Targets
I know it's not exciting to roster the Dolphins lead running back, but I do expect Walton to be better than Drake or Ballage have been. In most weeks Walton will be a flex, but the next two weeks of byes are brutal enough to push Walton into the top 20.
Mattison has spent most of this season in the stash section, but he has double-digit carries in two of his past three games and at least 50 yards in four of his past six. Jamaal Williams, Royce Freeman and Duke Johnson have all scored on this Chiefs defense in secondary roles, and Mattison could get as much work as any of those guys.
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Johnson looked like the best back last week, and I'm hopeful that will earn him more touches. At the very least, he's used more in the passing game than Carson, and that's the best place to find success against the Raiders.
Tra Carson RB
DET Detroit • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Carson got the most touches for the Lions in Week 8. At the very least that makes him interesting against a bad defense like the Raiders. But you have to be really desperate to start him.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice is the top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11 and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The pricing is really tight on FanDuel this week, but I can't leave McCaffrey out of my cash game lineups. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in every game but one this season and has gone over 30 three times. Hopefully the trade deadline gives us a couple of cheap plays to pair with him.
I'm glad Walton struggled a little bit against the Steelers. The fumble helps too. I wouldn't want to play a Dolphins running back as chalk, but I'll have plenty of exposure in tournaments with a low price and low ownership.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
24.67
30.49
2
2
21.07
24.78
3
3
20.75
24.00
5
4
Leonard Fournette
18.05
23.24
6
5
17.70
22.55
7
6
17.42
22.22
4
7
18.77
21.25
8
8
17.04
18.96
10
9
14.69
17.50
9
10
Tevin Coleman
15.75
17.27
11
11
13.57
16.41
13
12
Le'Veon Bell
13.11
16.33
14
13
12.34
15.72
21
14
10.51
14.72
15
15
12.26
14.40
23
16
Austin Ekeler
9.96
14.37
12
17
13.34
14.18
24
18
9.89
13.74
18
19
Melvin Gordon
11.32
13.69
16
20
11.46
13.42
20
21
10.90
13.06
25
22
10
12.57
36
23
James White
7.06
12.49
22
24
10.00
12.44
19
25
11.03
11.96
17
26
11.35
11.87
29
27
Kenyan Drake
8.58
11.14
31
28
8.10
10.33
32
29
7.74
10.30
33
30
Miles Sanders
7.60
10.27
28
31
8.83
10.22
26
32
9.40
10.00
30
33
8.45
9.92
27
34
9
9.89
41
35
5.29
9.82
35
36
7.37
9.49
38
37
6.29
8.90
34
38
7.42
8.64
37
39
6.30
7.86
47
40
3.65
6.73
