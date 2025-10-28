On Sunday night, after Alvin Kamara touched the ball eight times for 45 yards in a 20 point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I was confident we would all be done considering starting Kamara. It was his second game in a row, and third in his last four, with single-digit Fantasy points. His season average had fallen to 10.2 PPR Fantasy points per game. Enough was enough.

On Tuesday morning, I finished my Week 9 projections and there was Kamara, nestled inside the top 24 in all formats. This is the current state of the running back position. You can maybe, maybe, ind 20 running backs you feel good about in a given week. This week, with Saquon Barkley, Quinshon Judkins, Rachaad White, and Breece Hall on bye I am not sure we can get to 18.

One more complicated situation we get to work out is the split between Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith with Isiah Pacheco likely out due to an MCL injury. As of early Tuesday, I am projecting 14 carries and one target for Hunt, which makes him a borderline RB2, and seven carries and four targets for Smith which makes him a worthwhile flex. The Bills run defense has been flat-out bad and I think it is reasonable to think Hunt could be useful this week in a shootout. It should be said that the team also has Elijah Mitchell available and he could see a couple of touches as well.

Hunt is already rostered in 75% of leagues, so you probably can't add him. Smith is available in more than half of leagues and is a waiver wire priority, just not the top priority, as you will see below.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 9 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

26.1 -- The Chiefs have averaged 26.1 running back opportunities this season. If that is split two ways instead of three, Hunt and Smith could be useful in a good matchup this week.

26.1 -- The Chiefs have averaged 26.1 running back opportunities this season. If that is split two ways instead of three, Hunt and Smith could be useful in a good matchup this week.

49.2% -- D'Andre Swift played a season low 49% of the offensive snaps in Week 8. He is still a must-start for the next two weeks, with great matchups, but this committee approach will be a problem for him as the schedule gets difficult. If you have six or more wins, I would be looking to sell high.

12 -- Tony Pollard has exactly 12 touches in each of the three games Tyjae Spears has played. He is no more than a flex.

15.1 -- The 49ers have given up at least 15.1 PPR Fantasy points to a running back in five straight games. Tyrone Tracy is a starter in relief of Cam Skattebo.

72.7% -- Zach Charbonnet has nearly three quarters of the Seahawks red zone rush attempts. That makes him a touchdown-dependent flex and limits Ken Walker's upside.

7.0 -- Chase Brown is now averaging seven yards per carry with Joe Flacco playing quarterback. He was averaging 2.5 yards per carry before Flacco got to Cincinnati.

2.13 -- Kimani Vidal's 2.13 yards before contact per rush attempt ranks fourth behind James Cook, Jahmy Gibbs, and D'Andre Swift.

3.81 -- Rico Dowdle is averaging 3.81 yards after contact per rush attempt, fourth best in the NFL. Chubba Hubbard is averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Something has to change.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds (RB Preview) Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 10 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Tracy has a huge opportunity with Cam Skattebo out. Jaxson Dart has thrown 17.9% of his passes to running backs since he took over and SKattebo was averaging 18.75 rush attempts per game. Devin Singletary will work in, but Tracy should be the clear lead back against a San Francisco defense that looks nothing like the defense we were expecting this year. If you are desperate for running back and fighting for a playoff spot, Tracy is worth whatever FAB you have left. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Knight is probably just a one-week band aid with Trey Benson eligible to come off IR in Week 10. Still, he is a top 24 back this week and we are desperate for starters. Knight had 17 touches in Week 7, which is a reasonable expectation for Week 9. The Cardinals are coming off a bye and facing a Cowboys defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Brashard Smith RB KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -1.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 14 REYDS 122 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 Smith has yet to get going on the ground but he already has at least three catches in four of his last five games and should see an increase in snaps if Isiah Pacheco is out. The Bills are giving up 5.26 yards per carry to running backs and they have given up nine rushing touchdowns to the position, the second most in the league.

Stashes (RB Preview) Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV JAC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 6 REYDS 59 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.3 Rookies often get a boost after their bye and they often take off in the second half. Travis Etienne doesn't have more than 50 rushing yards in a game since Week 4. Perhaps Liam Coen decides to give his rookie back a bit more run in Week 9 against the Raiders.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Christian McCaffrey RB SF San Francisco • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 25.4 RB RNK 2nd YTD Stats RUYDS 490 REC 56 REYDS 559 TD 6 FPTS/G 24.6 McCaffrey is $2,500 cheaper than Jonathan Taylor this week. I have them projected about one Fantasy point apart. The Giants defense is in rough shape with an injured secondary and linebackers that are struggling as well. McCaffrey is the perfect back to take advantage of both issues.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CHI -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 6 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Did you see the Bengals trying to tackle Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis on Sunday? While D'Andre Swift is a very good play, Monangai may fly under the radar after he only had seven touches against the Ravens. I would expect a more run-heavy approach against the Bengals and think there is a chance both Bears running backs get into the end zone.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 9 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.