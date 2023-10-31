Heading into last week we all expected Jonathan Taylor's march back to RB1 territory to take another step forward while Zack Moss continued to take a small step back. In the first half, it looked like we were right. Taylor had 11 carries for 94 yards before halftime, and only had one more carry the rest of the game. The final result was that Taylor played 62% of the snaps, to 39% for Moss, but Moss had only one fewer carry, scored a touchdown, and had more Fantasy points.

As of Tuesday the Colts have denied that Taylor suffered any sort of injury so we're expecting a similar split in Week 9. And against the Panthers, with four teams on a bye this week, that makes them both top-15 running backs in my projections.

Carolina has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to running backs this season and remarkably they have allowed multiple running backs to score touchdowns in three of their seven games. Considering how good Moss and Taylor have both been, they're a cinch as starters in a plus matchup in a good game script.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 9 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Damien Williams RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Emari Demercado is a good flex this week with only Keaontay Ingram backing him up.

RB Preview Numbers to know

3.95 -- Taylor leads all backs at 3.95 yards after contact per rush (minimum 40 attempts).

-- Taylor leads all backs at 3.95 yards after contact per rush (minimum 40 attempts). 12 -- Moss leads the NFL with 12 rushes of at least 12 yards.

-- Moss leads the NFL with 12 rushes of at least 12 yards. 59% -- Zach Charbonnet played a season-high 59% of the snaps in Week 8, with Ken Walker playing a season-low 41%. That was probably related to injury, but we'll be watching closely this week to see.

-- Zach Charbonnet played a season-high 59% of the snaps in Week 8, with Ken Walker playing a season-low 41%. That was probably related to injury, but we'll be watching closely this week to see. 34.9% -- Alvin Kamara's 34.9% TPRR rate leads all running backs. Javonte Williams and Jaylen Warren are the only other backs above 30%.

-- Alvin Kamara's 34.9% TPRR rate leads all running backs. Javonte Williams and Jaylen Warren are the only other backs above 30%. 16.4% -- Rachaad White has run a route on 16.4% of Tampa Bay's drop backs. That's second only tp Christian McCaffrey at running back.

-- Rachaad White has run a route on 16.4% of Tampa Bay's drop backs. That's second only tp Christian McCaffrey at running back. 11 -- Aaron Jones has exactly 11 touches in three games this season. He has zero games with more than 11 touches.

-- Aaron Jones has exactly 11 touches in three games this season. He has zero games with more than 11 touches. 1 -- The Buccaneers have allowed one touchdown to a running back this season.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 589 REC 16 REYDS 123 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 381 REC 15 REYDS 106 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 16 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 423 REC 26 REYDS 178 TD 2 FPTS/G 14

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds (RB Preview) Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 8 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 It's a stretch to start Charbonnet this week, so he may belong in the stash section, but I want to stress how imperative it is to make sure he's rostered in your league. If Ken Walker misses a game Charbonnet is going to be a top-12 running back. Also, if we get another game where Charbonnet plays more than Walker in Week 9, we'll view the rookie as much more than a handcuff. Royce Freeman RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 110 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 Freeman has turned 21 carries into 110 yards and a touchdown in two games with the Rams. In those same two games Darrell Henderson has 30 carries for 92 yards and a score. If the carries tilt towards Freeman, and they should, he'll be a low-end No. 2 running back. For now, plan on starting him as a flex. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA BAL -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 15 REYDS 67 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 Gus Edwards is getting a lot more carries than Hill, but Hill is still the better pass catcher and it is much easier to catch passes as a running back against Seattle than it is to run. They surrender a league-best 3.13 yards per carry to running backs but they give up more than 8.5 PPR FPPG to the position through the air.

Stashes (RB Preview) Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 183 REC 7 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Singletary outscored Pierce for the second straight week last week and the latter doesn't even have a target in their last two games. At any moment Singletary could take over as the starter, at the very least he's a touchdown-dependent flex until then.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB PHI Philadelphia

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 571 REC 28 REYDS 135 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.1 With Raheem Mostert, Breece Hall, and Austin Ekeler all off the main slate, Swift ranks as my second-highest projected scorer at running back on FanDuel this week. The player projected to score more points is Alvin Kamara, who is priced $2,000 higher. Take the discount on Swift in cash games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 589 REC 16 REYDS 123 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Moss is the contrarian play for the second straight week. While his price did go up, Taylor is still $1,300 more despite failing to pull away from Moss at all. This could be a game where the two backs combine for 35-plus touches, 250-plus yards and multiple scores.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 9 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.