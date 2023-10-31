jonathan-taylor-colts.jpg
Heading into last week we all expected Jonathan Taylor's march back to RB1 territory to take another step forward while Zack Moss continued to take a small step back. In the first half, it looked like we were right. Taylor had 11 carries for 94 yards before halftime, and only had one more carry the rest of the game. The final result was that Taylor played 62% of the snaps, to 39% for Moss, but Moss had only one fewer carry, scored a touchdown, and had more Fantasy points.

As of Tuesday the Colts have denied that Taylor suffered any sort of injury so we're expecting a similar split in Week 9. And against the Panthers, with four teams on a bye this week, that makes them both top-15 running backs in my projections. 

Carolina has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to running backs this season and remarkably they have allowed multiple running backs to score touchdowns in three of their seven games. Considering how good Moss and Taylor have both been, they're a cinch as starters in a plus matchup in a good game script.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 9 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Damien Williams RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Emari Demercado is a good flex this week with only Keaontay Ingram backing him up.
Numbers to know
  • 3.95 -- Taylor leads all backs at 3.95 yards after contact per rush (minimum 40 attempts).
  • 12 -- Moss leads the NFL with 12 rushes of at least 12 yards.
  • 59% -- Zach Charbonnet played a season-high 59% of the snaps in Week 8, with Ken Walker playing a season-low 41%. That was probably related to injury, but we'll be watching closely this week to see.
  • 34.9% -- Alvin Kamara's 34.9% TPRR rate leads all running backs. Javonte Williams and Jaylen Warren are the only other backs above 30%.
  • 16.4% -- Rachaad White has run a route on 16.4% of Tampa Bay's drop backs. That's second only tp Christian McCaffrey at running back.
  • 11 -- Aaron Jones has exactly 11 touches in three games this season. He has zero games with more than 11 touches.
  • 1 -- The Buccaneers have allowed one touchdown to a running back this season.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
9.9
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
589
REC
16
REYDS
123
TD
6
FPTS/G
17.9
player headshot
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
381
REC
15
REYDS
106
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.5
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -3 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
16
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
423
REC
26
REYDS
178
TD
2
FPTS/G
14
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
19th
RB RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
162
REC
8
REYDS
47
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.8
It's a stretch to start Charbonnet this week, so he may belong in the stash section, but I want to stress how imperative it is to make sure he's rostered in your league. If Ken Walker misses a game Charbonnet is going to be a top-12 running back. Also, if we get another game where Charbonnet plays more than Walker in Week 9, we'll view the rookie as much more than a handcuff.
player headshot
Royce Freeman RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -3 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
110
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.4
Freeman has turned 21 carries into 110 yards and a touchdown in two games with the Rams. In those same two games Darrell Henderson has 30 carries for 92 yards and a score. If the carries tilt towards Freeman, and they should, he'll be a low-end No. 2 running back. For now, plan on starting him as a flex.
player headshot
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA BAL -5.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
12th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
211
REC
15
REYDS
67
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.4
Gus Edwards is getting a lot more carries than Hill, but Hill is still the better pass catcher and it is much easier to catch passes as a running back against Seattle than it is to run. They surrender a league-best 3.13 yards per carry to running backs but they give up more than 8.5 PPR FPPG to the position through the air.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Devin Singletary RB
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
2nd
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
41%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
183
REC
7
REYDS
42
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.1
Singletary outscored Pierce for the second straight week last week and the latter doesn't even have a target in their last two games. At any moment Singletary could take over as the starter, at the very least he's a touchdown-dependent flex until then.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
PHI Philadelphia
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL PHI -3 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
13.9
RB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
571
REC
28
REYDS
135
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.1
With Raheem Mostert, Breece Hall, and Austin Ekeler all off the main slate, Swift ranks as my second-highest projected scorer at running back on FanDuel this week. The player projected to score more points is Alvin Kamara, who is priced $2,000 higher. Take the discount on Swift in cash games.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
9.5
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
589
REC
16
REYDS
123
TD
6
FPTS/G
17.9
Moss is the contrarian play for the second straight week. While his price did go up, Taylor is still $1,300 more despite failing to pull away from Moss at all. This could be a game where the two backs combine for 35-plus touches, 250-plus yards and multiple scores.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 9 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.    