It was an incredibly busy trade deadline day at the running back position. Chase Edmonds is now on the Broncos, Jeff Wilson is now on the Dolphins, Nyheim Hines joined the Bills, and Zack Moss replaced him on the Colts. And yet, with all those moves, it's hard to find anyone who came out ahead for Fantasy purposes.
Edmonds joins a three-headed committee with Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. He may be the best pass-catching back there, but he won't likely be Fantasy relevant unless the Broncos move on from one of their veterans. Hines goes to a much better offense, but as much as the Bills signal that they want a pass-catching back, the usage has been spotty at best for that role. Moss is nothing more than a handcuff to Jonathan Taylor, assuming the team decides they like him more than Deon Jackson.
While Wilson will likely back up Mostert, he may have improved his chance of relevance the most. He was clearly behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell could be back after the bye. Wilson now only trails Raheem Mostert in Miami and Mostert is a 30-year-old back who has never handled more than 137 carries in a season.
That makes Wilson, for now, the back I'm most interested in rostering, amongst those who were dealt on Tuesday. And he's available in 38% of leagues, which makes him a decent stash candidate. Week 9 may be the worst waivers week of the season at running back, so a decent stash candidate sounds better than it normally does.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 9 RB Preview:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 9 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill should split the touches in Edwards' absence
Numbers to know
- 3 -- Three touches inside the 10-yard line for Jamaal Williams in Week 8. He's going to continue to vulture touchdowns from D'Andre Swift - a dark reality for Fantasy managers.
- 24 - Rush attempts for Travis Etienne Jr. in his first game without James Robinson - 10 more than he's received all season. He's playing like a league-winner right now.
- 34.0 -- The Texans allow the most Fantasy points per game to running backs. They've surrendered 1,115 rushing yards to running backs - no other team has eclipsed 1,000 yet.
- 4.1 -- Khalil Herbert has averaged more yards after contact (4.1) than David Montgomery has averaged yards per carry (3.9).
- 9 -- Targets for Joe Mixon Monday night in the first game without Ja'Marr Chase.
- 26 -- D'onta Foreman had 26 carries without Chuba Hubbard in Week 8. Foreman is a high-end RB2 if Hubbard remains out and a low-end RB2 if Hubbard returns.
- 8 -- Rhamondre Stevenson has eight targets in each of his past two games. He may just be a top-12 running back rest of season.
- 26.9 -- The Eagles have allowed nearly 27 FPPG to running backs over the past three weeks. They should not scare you off of Dameon Pierce.
Matchups that matter
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
As long as Gus Edwards is out, Drake is a borderline No. 2 running back with top-12 upside. He's topped 16 PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three games. Justice Hill is also a boom-or-bust flex option if there's no Edwards.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Titans have been tough to run on, which could lead to more snaps for McKinnon, who is the Chiefs primary third down and passing downs back. The Chiefs running back touchdowns are a complete mystery every week, but they definitely trust McKinnon in red zone.
If there was ever a week to count on the Titans' passing downs back it's the week they're 12.5-point underdogs. Hilliard has been insanely efficient this year, averaging 9.4 yards per touch, and the Chiefs have given up more receiving yards per game to running backs than any other team in the NFL.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
If someone drops Warren on his bye week, I'll be looking to snatch him up. He continues to be more efficient than Najee Harris and remains an injury away from must-start status.
DFS Plays
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The way Etienne has looked the past two weeks, he may just be a top-five running back rest of season. The pricing has not caught up to that reality, as Etienne is the ninth-most expensive running back on DraftKings, and the eighth-most on FanDuel. There are only three running backs on the entire slate I like more than him regardless of price.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mostert was a bit of a disappointment last week, and the Dolphins traded for Jeff Wilson, so I'd expect Mostert's roster rate to be almost non-existent this week. That would be a mistake against a Bears defense that has already given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to running backs and just traded away Roquan Smith.