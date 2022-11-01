It was an incredibly busy trade deadline day at the running back position. Chase Edmonds is now on the Broncos, Jeff Wilson is now on the Dolphins, Nyheim Hines joined the Bills, and Zack Moss replaced him on the Colts. And yet, with all those moves, it's hard to find anyone who came out ahead for Fantasy purposes.

Edmonds joins a three-headed committee with Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. He may be the best pass-catching back there, but he won't likely be Fantasy relevant unless the Broncos move on from one of their veterans. Hines goes to a much better offense, but as much as the Bills signal that they want a pass-catching back, the usage has been spotty at best for that role. Moss is nothing more than a handcuff to Jonathan Taylor, assuming the team decides they like him more than Deon Jackson.

While Wilson will likely back up Mostert, he may have improved his chance of relevance the most. He was clearly behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell could be back after the bye. Wilson now only trails Raheem Mostert in Miami and Mostert is a 30-year-old back who has never handled more than 137 carries in a season.

That makes Wilson, for now, the back I'm most interested in rostering, amongst those who were dealt on Tuesday. And he's available in 38% of leagues, which makes him a decent stash candidate. Week 9 may be the worst waivers week of the season at running back, so a decent stash candidate sounds better than it normally does.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 9 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill should split the touches in Edwards' absence

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PHI -13 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 11 REYDS 42 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 324 REC 5 REYDS 71 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 355 REC 14 REYDS 89 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN Tennessee • #40

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 13 REYDS 144 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds (RB Preview) Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 7 REYDS 29 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 As long as Gus Edwards is out, Drake is a borderline No. 2 running back with top-12 upside. He's topped 16 PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three games. Justice Hill is also a boom-or-bust flex option if there's no Edwards. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 119 REC 13 REYDS 116 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 The Titans have been tough to run on, which could lead to more snaps for McKinnon, who is the Chiefs primary third down and passing downs back. The Chiefs running back touchdowns are a complete mystery every week, but they definitely trust McKinnon in red zone. Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN Tennessee • #40

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 13 REYDS 144 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 If there was ever a week to count on the Titans' passing downs back it's the week they're 12.5-point underdogs. Hilliard has been insanely efficient this year, averaging 9.4 yards per touch, and the Chiefs have given up more receiving yards per game to running backs than any other team in the NFL.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 12 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 If someone drops Warren on his bye week, I'll be looking to snatch him up. He continues to be more efficient than Najee Harris and remains an injury away from must-start status.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.4 RB RNK 6th YTD Stats RUYDS 571 REC 17 REYDS 157 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 The way Etienne has looked the past two weeks, he may just be a top-five running back rest of season. The pricing has not caught up to that reality, as Etienne is the ninth-most expensive running back on DraftKings, and the eighth-most on FanDuel. There are only three running backs on the entire slate I like more than him regardless of price.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 452 REC 13 REYDS 97 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Mostert was a bit of a disappointment last week, and the Dolphins traded for Jeff Wilson, so I'd expect Mostert's roster rate to be almost non-existent this week. That would be a mistake against a Bears defense that has already given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to running backs and just traded away Roquan Smith.