travis-etienne-jaguars-usatsi.jpg

It was an incredibly busy trade deadline day at the running back position. Chase Edmonds is now on the Broncos, Jeff Wilson is now on the Dolphins, Nyheim Hines joined the Bills, and Zack Moss replaced him on the Colts. And yet, with all those moves, it's hard to find anyone who came out ahead for Fantasy purposes.

Edmonds joins a three-headed committee with Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. He may be the best pass-catching back there, but he won't likely be Fantasy relevant unless the Broncos move on from one of their veterans. Hines goes to a much better offense, but as much as the Bills signal that they want a pass-catching back, the usage has been spotty at best for that role. Moss is nothing more than a handcuff to Jonathan Taylor, assuming the team decides they like him more than Deon Jackson.

While Wilson will likely back up Mostert, he may have improved his chance of relevance the most. He was clearly behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell could be back after the bye. Wilson now only trails Raheem Mostert in Miami and Mostert is a 30-year-old back who has never handled more than 137 carries in a season. 

That makes Wilson, for now, the back I'm most interested in rostering, amongst those who were dealt on Tuesday. And he's available in 38% of leagues, which makes him a decent stash candidate. Week 9 may be the worst waivers week of the season at running back, so a decent stash candidate sounds better than it normally does.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 9 RB Preview:

Week 9 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill should split the touches in Edwards' absence
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 3 -- Three touches inside the 10-yard line for Jamaal Williams in Week 8. He's going to continue to vulture touchdowns from D'Andre Swift - a dark reality for Fantasy managers. 
  • 24 - Rush attempts for Travis Etienne Jr. in his first game without James Robinson - 10 more than he's received all season. He's playing like a league-winner right now. 
  • 34.0 -- The Texans allow the most Fantasy points per game to running backs. They've surrendered 1,115 rushing yards to running backs - no other team has eclipsed 1,000 yet.
  • 4.1 -- Khalil Herbert has averaged more yards after contact (4.1) than David Montgomery has averaged yards per carry (3.9). 
  • 9 -- Targets for Joe Mixon Monday night in the first game without Ja'Marr Chase
  • 26 -- D'onta Foreman had 26 carries without Chuba Hubbard in Week 8. Foreman is a high-end RB2 if Hubbard remains out and a low-end RB2 if Hubbard returns.
  • 8 -- Rhamondre Stevenson has eight targets in each of his past two games. He may just be a top-12 running back rest of season.
  • 26.9 -- The Eagles have allowed nearly 27 FPPG to running backs over the past three weeks. They should not scare you off of Dameon Pierce.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU PHI -13 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
14
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
563
REC
11
REYDS
42
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.5
headshot-image
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 49
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
7.8
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
324
REC
5
REYDS
71
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.1
headshot-image
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET GB -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
8
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
355
REC
14
REYDS
89
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.1
headshot-image
Dontrell Hilliard RB
TEN Tennessee • #40
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -12.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
8.1
RB RNK
36th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
109
REC
13
REYDS
144
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.4
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO BAL -3 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
46%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
251
REC
7
REYDS
29
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.8
As long as Gus Edwards is out, Drake is a borderline No. 2 running back with top-12 upside. He's topped 16 PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three games. Justice Hill is also a boom-or-bust flex option if there's no Edwards.
headshot-image
Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
119
REC
13
REYDS
116
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.1
The Titans have been tough to run on, which could lead to more snaps for McKinnon, who is the Chiefs primary third down and passing downs back. The Chiefs running back touchdowns are a complete mystery every week, but they definitely trust McKinnon in red zone.
headshot-image
Dontrell Hilliard RB
TEN Tennessee • #40
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -12.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
36th
ROSTERED
57%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
109
REC
13
REYDS
144
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.4
If there was ever a week to count on the Titans' passing downs back it's the week they're 12.5-point underdogs. Hilliard has been insanely efficient this year, averaging 9.4 yards per touch, and the Chiefs have given up more receiving yards per game to running backs than any other team in the NFL.
Stashes (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
26%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
153
REC
12
REYDS
88
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.5
If someone drops Warren on his bye week, I'll be looking to snatch him up. He continues to be more efficient than Najee Harris and remains an injury away from must-start status.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
19.4
RB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
571
REC
17
REYDS
157
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.7
The way Etienne has looked the past two weeks, he may just be a top-five running back rest of season. The pricing has not caught up to that reality, as Etienne is the ninth-most expensive running back on DraftKings, and the eighth-most on FanDuel. There are only three running backs on the entire slate I like more than him regardless of price.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI MIA -5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
452
REC
13
REYDS
97
TD
2
FPTS/G
10
Mostert was a bit of a disappointment last week, and the Dolphins traded for Jeff Wilson, so I'd expect Mostert's roster rate to be almost non-existent this week. That would be a mistake against a Bears defense that has already given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to running backs and just traded away Roquan Smith.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections